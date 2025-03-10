Angola into Record Book for OT Games in a Season!

ANGOLA, Ind. -- This year's Angola boys team had the stressful pleasure of competing in no less than six overtime games. The Hornets came out on the better end of four of those and finished with a 15-8 final record. Of note: Their OT games included both a double and triple overtime contest. The six overtime games in a season are good for second most all-time in Indiana high school basketball history.
Most Overtime Games in a Season
(B) 7 Connersville 2016-17
(B) 6 Angola 2024-25
(B) 6 Riverton Parke 1999-00
(B) 5 Brownstown 1974-75
(B) 5 New Pal 2010-11
(B) 5 Rockville 1994-95
(B) 5 Westfield 2012-13
(B) 4 Blackford 2013-14
(B) 4 Chatard 2005-06
(B) 4 Frankfort 1994-95
(B) 4 Greenwood 1997-98 (Consecutive!)
(B) 4 Hebron 2002-03
(B) 4 Knightstown 2002-03
(B) 4 North Knox 1997-98
(B) 4 Rockville 1987-88