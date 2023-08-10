@HickoryHusker

Big Names Shooting for Scoring Title 2023-24!
INDIANA -- The honor of claiming the Indiana high school scoring title each year is one wrapped in glory. Here's a quick list of the top returning scorers that should be considered scoring title contenders this year...
26.3 Trent Sisley, JR - Heritage Hills
24.6 Josiah Dunham, SR - EV Christian
23.4 Jalen Haralson, JR - Fishers
23.2 Taray Howell, SR - EV Bosse
22.5 Dominique Murphy, JR - East Chicago
21.4 Gavin Betten, JR - Manchester
21.2 Joshua Renfro, JR - Christian Academy
21.0 Zeke Tanoos, SR - West Vigo
20.8 Brauntae Johnson, SR - FW North Side
20.4 Sabien Cain, SR - University
20.2 Flory Bidunga, SR - Kokomo
20.0 Josiah Ball, JR - Maconaquah