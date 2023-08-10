News More News
ago basketball Edit

Big Names Shooting for Scoring Title 2023-24!

Leigh Evans • HickoryHusker
Editor/Publisher
@HickoryHusker

INDIANA -- The honor of claiming the Indiana high school scoring title each year is one wrapped in glory. Here's a quick list of the top returning scorers that should be considered scoring title contenders this year...

Heritage Hill's Trent Sisley
Heritage Hill's Trent Sisley

26.3 Trent Sisley, JR - Heritage Hills

24.6 Josiah Dunham, SR - EV Christian

23.4 Jalen Haralson, JR - Fishers

23.2 Taray Howell, SR - EV Bosse

22.5 Dominique Murphy, JR - East Chicago

21.4 Gavin Betten, JR - Manchester

21.2 Joshua Renfro, JR - Christian Academy

21.0 Zeke Tanoos, SR - West Vigo

20.8 Brauntae Johnson, SR - FW North Side

20.4 Sabien Cain, SR - University

20.2 Flory Bidunga, SR - Kokomo

20.0 Josiah Ball, JR - Maconaquah

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}