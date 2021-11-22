Carmel Tips-off Number One Preseason
INDIANA - The Carmel Greyhounds have the Indiana Basketball Coaches' Association convinced they're the best team in the state, but it's far from unanimous as Cathedral garners more first place votes in the IBCA's first poll of the year!
Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Online Top 20 Coaches Poll
11/21/2021 6:09:49 PM
Poll Results - Pre-Season Poll, November 21, 2021
Rank School Total Points Record (1st Place Votes)
1 Carmel 379 0-0 (6)
2 Indianapolis Cathedral 377 0-0 (10)
3 Homestead 371 0-0 (3)
4 Westfield 229 0-0
5 Lawrence North 201 0-0 (1)
6 Warren Central 193 0-0
7 Indianapolis Attucks 190 0-0
8 Fishers 186 0-0
9 Indianapolis Tech 164 0-0
10 Zionsville 142 0-0
10 Jeffersonville 142 0-0
12 Brebeuf 118 0-0
13 Ben Davis 116 0-0
14 Gary West Side 98 0-0
15 Bloomington North 89 0-0
16 North Central (Indianapolis) 81 0-0
17 Mishawaka Marian 79 0-0
18 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74 0-0
19 Bloomington South 65 0-0
20 Lawrence Central 63 0-0
Other Schools Receiving Votes:
Barr-Reeve, Brownsburg, Center Grove, Central Noble, Chesterton, Connersville, Crown Point, Danville, Decatur Central, Eastside (Butler), Elkhart Central, Evansville Bosse, Evansville F. J. Reitz, Evansville Memorial, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Fort Wayne North Side, Fort Wayne Northrop, Fort Wayne Snider, Hammond, Harrison (W Lafayette), Heritage Hills, Huntington North, Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Loogootee, McCutcheon, Michigan City, Munster, New Albany, Noblesville, NorthWood, Park Tudor, Penn, Pike, Plainfield, Silver Creek, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley, South Bend St. Joseph, Southport, Sullivan, Tindley, Valparaiso, 21st Century Charter School - Gary