Cathedral and Crown Point Sit Atop IBCA Polls!
INDIANA -- Cathedral and Crown Point reign atop the Boys and Girls Indiana Basketball Coaches' Association Poll!
Boys Poll Results - November 28, 2021
Poll Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes
1 Cathedral 395 2-0 19
2 Zionsville 323 2-0
3 Carmel 314 1-1
4 Lawrence North 307 2-0 1
5 Homestead 302 1-1
6 Westfield 297 0-0
7 Tech 291 1-0
8 Fishers 275 1-0
9 Attucks 254 1-0
10 Brebeuf191 2-0
11 Jeffersonville 182 0-0
12 Warren Central 164 0-1
13 Bloomington North 159 1-0
14 Bloomington South 107 2-0
15 North Central 105 1-0
16 Marian 77 0-0
17 Ben Davis 65 0-2
18 Lawrence Central 54 0-0
19 Mt. Vernon (F) 48 0-0
20 Valpo 33 1-0
Other Schools Receiving Votes:
Brownsburg 2-1, Central Noble 1-0, Chesterton 0-0, Connersville 2-0, Decatur Central 1-0, Bosse 0-0, Reitz 0-0, EV Memorial 0-0, Floyd Central 0-0, Blackhawk 0-0, FW North Side 0-1, Fort Wayne Snider 0-0, Franklin Central 1-0, Gary West 1-1, Harrison (WL) 1-0, Lafayette Jeff 1-0, Leo 2-0, Linton 2-0, Mt. Vernon 0-0, Munster 2-0, New Castle 2-0, Noblesville 1-1, NorthWood 2-0, Penn 1-0, Pike1-0, Plainfield2-0, Silver Creek1-0, St. Joseph 0-0, Sullivan 1-0, 21st Century – Gary 1--0
IBCA girls basketball poll
Rank School Points Record FPV
1 Crown Point 387 6-1 12
2 Noblesville 378 7-0 6
3 South Bend Wash 348 7-1 1
4 BNL 317 6-1 1
5 Franklin 316 8-0
6 Homestead 288 5-1
7 North Central 272 6-2
8 Fishers 263 6-1
9 Marian 206 5-1
T-10 Zionsville 180 6-2
T-10 Penn 180 6-2
12 Silver Creek 173 7-0
13 Columbus East 162 7-1
14 Lake Central 125 6-1
15 Westfield 94 5-2
16 East Central 71 3-1
17 Benton Central 58 7-0
18 Carmel 49 2-3
19 Valpo 48 7-0
20 HSE 47 5-3
Other schools receiving votes (record):
Columbia City (7-0), EV Memorial (3-0), Fairfield (7-0), Snider (4-2), Garrett (6-1), J-C-D (6-0), Jennings County (7-0), Lafayette Catholic (5-1), Lawrence Central (4-3), Lawrence North (5-4), Northridge (4-2), Norwell (7-1), Pioneer (4-1), Salem (4-2), South Central-UM (6-0), Triton Central (6-0), Twin Lakes (7-1), Rivet (5-0), Waldron (7-0), Warsaw (5-2), Winchester (5-0).
Note: Records listed are through games of Nov. 27, 2021.