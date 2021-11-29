 HickoryHusker - Cathedral and Crown Point Sit Atop IBCA Polls!
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-29 13:02:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Cathedral and Crown Point Sit Atop IBCA Polls!

Leigh Evans • HickoryHusker
Editor/Publisher
@HickoryHusker

INDIANA -- Cathedral and Crown Point reign atop the Boys and Girls Indiana Basketball Coaches' Association Poll!

Boys Poll Results - November 28, 2021

Poll Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes

1 Cathedral 395 2-0 19

2 Zionsville 323 2-0

3 Carmel 314 1-1

4 Lawrence North 307 2-0 1

5 Homestead 302 1-1

6 Westfield 297 0-0

7 Tech 291 1-0

8 Fishers 275 1-0

9 Attucks 254 1-0

10 Brebeuf191 2-0

11 Jeffersonville 182 0-0

12 Warren Central 164 0-1

13 Bloomington North 159 1-0

14 Bloomington South 107 2-0

15 North Central 105 1-0

16 Marian 77 0-0

17 Ben Davis 65 0-2

18 Lawrence Central 54 0-0

19 Mt. Vernon (F) 48 0-0

20 Valpo 33 1-0

Other Schools Receiving Votes:

​ Brownsburg 2-1, Central Noble 1-0, Chesterton 0-0, Connersville 2-0, Decatur Central 1-0, Bosse 0-0, Reitz 0-0, EV Memorial 0-0, Floyd Central 0-0, Blackhawk 0-0, FW North Side 0-1, Fort Wayne Snider 0-0, Franklin Central 1-0, Gary West 1-1, Harrison (WL) 1-0, Lafayette Jeff 1-0, Leo 2-0, Linton 2-0, Mt. Vernon 0-0, Munster 2-0, New Castle 2-0, Noblesville 1-1, NorthWood 2-0, Penn 1-0, Pike1-0, Plainfield2-0, Silver Creek1-0, St. Joseph 0-0, Sullivan 1-0, 21st Century – Gary 1--0

IBCA girls basketball poll

​ ​ Rank School Points Record FPV

1 Crown Point 387 6-1 12

2 Noblesville 378 7-0 6

3 South Bend Wash 348 7-1 1

4 BNL 317 6-1 1

5 Franklin 316 8-0

6 Homestead 288 5-1

7 North Central 272 6-2

8 Fishers 263 6-1

9 Marian 206 5-1

T-10 Zionsville 180 6-2

T-10 Penn 180 6-2

12 Silver Creek 173 7-0

13 Columbus East 162 7-1

14 Lake Central 125 6-1

15 Westfield 94 5-2

16 East Central 71 3-1

17 Benton Central 58 7-0

18 Carmel 49 2-3

19 Valpo 48 7-0

20 HSE 47 5-3

Other schools receiving votes (record):

Columbia City (7-0), EV Memorial (3-0), Fairfield (7-0), Snider (4-2), Garrett (6-1), J-C-D (6-0), Jennings County (7-0), Lafayette Catholic (5-1), Lawrence Central (4-3), Lawrence North (5-4), Northridge (4-2), Norwell (7-1), Pioneer (4-1), Salem (4-2), South Central-UM (6-0), Triton Central (6-0), Twin Lakes (7-1), Rivet (5-0), Waldron (7-0), Warsaw (5-2), Winchester (5-0).

Note: Records listed are through games of Nov. 27, 2021.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}