@HickoryHusker

Central Noble & Lakewood Park Combine for Two new State Records!
ALBION, Ind. -- Central Noble's early December homedate beatdown of Lakewood Park (70-45) produced four Record Book qualifying marks including two new state bests. New State Records include Combined 3FGM in a quarter and Combined 3FGM in a half!
Most Combined 3's Made in a Quarter
(B) 11 Madison (6) vs. Salem (5) 2006-07
(B) 10 Frankton vs. Alexandria 2015-16
(B) 10 Greenwood (6) vs. Center Grove (4) 2005-06
(B) 10 Tipton vs. Sheridan 2009-10
(B) 9 University (7) vs. Liberty Christian (2) 2018-19
(G) 10 Central Noble vs. Lakewood Park 2023-24
(G) 9 Providence (5) vs. Brownstown (4) 2009-10
(G) 8 Providence vs. Clarksville 2016-17
(G) 7 Brownsburg (7) vs. North Montgomery (0) 1998-99
(G) 7 Delta (4) vs. Pendleton Heights (3) 2020-21
(G) 7 Providence vs. Austin 2015-16
(G) 7 Providence vs. Clarksville 2016-17
(G) 6 Greenwood (5) vs. Center Grove (1) 2010-11
(G) 6 Heritage Christian (3) vs. Jimtown (3) 2006-07
(G) 6 Marquette (5) vs. Oregon-Davis (1) 2018-19
(G) 6 New Washington (5) vs. Bordon (1) 2007-08
(G) 6 Western Boone (4) vs. Clinton Prairie (2) 2011-12
(G) 6 Western Boone (5) vs. Clinton Prairie (1) 2011-12
Most Combined 3's Made in a Half
(B) 17 Frankton vs. Alexandria 2015-16
(B) 16 University (14) vs. Liberty Christian (2) 2018-19
(B) 15 Providence vs. New Washington 1999-00
(B) 15 South Knox vs. North Knox 2013-14
(B) 14 University (10 vs. Roncalli (4) 2022-23
(B) 12 Tipton vs. Sheridan 2009-10
(G) 14 Central Noble vs. Lakewood Park 2023-24
(G) 12 Delta (7) vs. Pendleton Heights (5) 2020-21
(G) 12 Marquette (9) vs. Oregon-Davis (3) 2018-19
(G) 12 Providence vs. Austin 2015-16
(G) 12 Providence (6) vs. Brownstown (6) 2009-10
(G) 11 Greencastle vs. Cascade 2010-11
(G) 11 Kokomo vs. Northrop 1993-94
(G) 11 Brownsburg (10) vs. North Montgomery (1) 1998-99
(G) 11 New Washington (10) vs. Bordon (1) 2007-08
Highest 3 Pointer Percentage for a Game (Min. 10 Attpts)
(B) 91.7% Tell City (11/12) vs. Perry Central 2007-08
(B) 90.0% Western (9/10) vs. Hamilton Hts. 1987-88
(B) 87.5% New Castle (14/16) vs. Pike 1999-00
(B) 83.3% Parke Heritage (10/12) vs. Seeger 2021-22
(B) 81.1% Pike (9/11) vs. Franklin Central 1997-98
(B) 72.2% University (8/11) vs. Chatard 2018-19
(B) 70.0% Covenant Christian (7/10) vs. Park Tudor 2002-03
(B) 66.7% University vs. Liberty Christian 2018-19
(B) 62.5% Madison-Grant vs. Eastbrook 2021-22
(G) 100% Roncalli (12/12) vs. Pike 2015-16
(G) 84.6% Central Noble (11/13) vs. Lakewood Park 2023-24
(G) 80.0% Columbus North (8/10) vs. Penn 2015-16
(G) 78.6% Roncalli (11/14) vs. Pike 2015-16
(G) 70.0% Covenant Christian (7/10) vs. Cathedral 2000-01
(G) 70.0% Providence (14/20) vs. Rock Creek Academy 2010-11
(G) 66.7% Greenwood (12/18) vs. Franklin 2009-10
(G) 65.0% Providence (13/20) vs. Austin 2015-16
(G) 60.0% Brownsburg (9/15) vs. Danville 1999-00
(G) 58.3% Washington (7/12) vs. Carmel 1994-95
Most Combined 3's Made in a Game
(B) 29 Blackford (16) vs. Winchester (13) 2019-20
(B) 29 Southern Wells (18) vs. South Adams (11) 2020-21
(B) 28 Lafayette Jeff (16) vs. Lapel (12) 2019-20
(B) 28 Providence (20) vs. New Washington (8) 1999-00
(B) 28 TH South (18) vs. South Vermillion (10) 2008-09
(B) 27 Blackford (14) vs. Alexandria (13) 2019-20
(B) 27 Northridge (23) vs. Plymouth (4) 2020-21
(B) 27 TH South vs. North Central 2005-06
(B) 27 TH South vs. Mooresville 2009-10
(B) 27 University (24) vs. Liberty Christian (3) 2018-19
(G) 23 Center Grove (13) vs. Merrillville (10) 2015-16
(G) 21 Kokomo (14) vs. Northrop (7) 1993-94
(G) 21 Marquette vs. Oregon-Davis 2018-19
(G) 20 Central Noble (11) vs. Lakewood Park (9) 2023-24
(G) 20 Delta (11) vs. Pendleton Heights (9) 2020-21
(G) 19 Columbus North (12) vs. Zionsville (7) 2019-20
(G) 19 Providence (16) vs. Clarksville (3) 2016-17
(G) 19 Providence (11) vs. South Central (8) 2016-17
(G) 18 Columbus North (13) vs. Jennings County (5) 2013-14
(G) 18 Columbus North (11) vs. Homestead (7) 2015-16
(G) 18 Columbus North (9) vs. Jennings County (9) 2015-16
(G) 18 Columbus North (11) vs. Crown Point (7) 2019-20
(G) 18 Providence (9) vs. New Washington (9) 2016-17
Most 3's Made in a Quarter
(B) 9 Chesterton vs. Crown Point 2005-06
(B) 9 New Castle vs. Pike 1999-00
(B) 9 North Putnam vs South Putnam 2021-22
(B) 9 North Putnam vs Southmont 2019-20
(B) 8 Corydon vs. Madison 2009-10
(B) 8 North Knox vs. South Knox 2013-14
(B) 7 Benton Central vs. Attica 2020-21
(B) 7 Evansville Harrison vs. Floyd Central 2011-12
(B) 7 Mississinewa vs. Marion 2011-12
(B) 7 University vs. Liberty Christian 2018-19
(B) 6 Blackford vs. Winchester 2019-20
(B) 6 North Putnam vs Riverton Parke 2020-21
(B) 6 TH South vs. Lawrence North 2009-10
(B) 6 TH South vs. Mooresville 2009-10
(B) 6 Tipton vs. Sheridan 2009-10
(B) 6 Winchester vs. Blackford 2019-20
(G) 8 University vs. Roncalli 2-22-23
(G) 7 Brownsburg vs. North Mont 1998-99
(G) 7 Central Noble vs. Lakewood Park 2023-24
(G) 7 Central Noble vs. South Adams 2023-24
(G) 7 Eastern (Pekin) vs. New Washington 2015-16
(G) 7 Northridge vs. Knox 2015-16
(G) 7 Providence vs. Clarksville 2016-17
(G) 6 Cascade vs. South Putnam 2013-14
(G) 6 Central Noble vs. Lakeland 2023-24
(G) 6 Central Noble vs. West Noble 2023-24
(G) 6 Central Noble vs. West Noble 2022-23
(G) 6 Kokomo vs. Lafayette Jeff 2005-06
(G) 6 Northridge vs. Concord 2011-12
(G) 6 Providence vs. Clarksville 2016-17
(G) 6 Providence vs. North Knox 2015-16