Charlestown's Bo Braunecker into Record Book !
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. -- Charlestown's Bo Braunecker finds his name among the best ever in the history of Indiana basketball. When it comes to taking a charge, few have done it as well. Braunecker recorded marks game, season, and career marks for arguably one of the most gutty of categories...
Most Charges Drawn in a Career
(B) 81 Mason Pickens - Tri-Central 2018-21
(B) 69 Tyler Billups - Connersville 2012-15
(B) 55 Trent Smoker - South Central (UM) 2017-20
(B) 51 Zack McMann - Western Boone 2013-16
(B) 50 Tommie Freeman - Muncie Central 2004-07
(B) 49 Bo Braunecker - Charlestown 2016-19
(B) 49 Case Lautenschlager - West Vigo 2018-21
(B) 48 Adrian Norris - Crawfordsville 1999-02
(B) 47 Mason Pickens - Tri-Central 2017-20
(B) 42 Nick Thompson - Highland 2015-18
(B) 41 Dave Driggs - Carroll 1973-76
(G) 39 Ellie Lengacher - Northridge 2013-2016
(G) 30 Abby Seifert - New Palestine 2009-12
(G) 28 Emma Huse - Lebanon 2017-20
(G) 28 Olivia Pearson - Logansport 2017-18
(G) 28 Kyndall Williams - Hamilton Southeastern 2013-16
(G) 23 Maci Willoughby - Carroll 2013-16
(G) 22 Caroline Newland - EV Memorial 2014-17
(G) 22 Krista Smith - TH South 2006-09
(G) 20 Bethany Murrell - New Palestine 2009-12
(G) 18 Rachel Kammeyer - Concordia 2013-14
Most Charges Drawn in a Season
(B) 44 Gabe Bowling - Austin 2020-21
(B) 40 Brandon Miller - New Castle 1997-98
(B) 36 Bo Braunecker - Charlestown 2018-19
(B) 34 Mason Pickens - Tri-Central 2020-21
(B) 31 Payton Starks - Shenandoah 2018-19
(B) 30 Jake Davis - Cathedral 2020-21
(B) 30 Zach McMann - Western Boone 2015-16
(B) 29 Mason Pickens - Tri-Central 2019-20
(B) 28 Tyler Martell - South Newton 2018-19
(B) 28 Trent Smoker - South Central (UM) 2019-20
(B) 28 Isaiah Wellman - Belmont 2019-20
(G) 28 Olivia Pearson - Logansport 2017-18
(G) 26 Kyndall Williams - Hamilton Southeastern 2015-16
(G) 22 Maci Willoughby - Carroll 2015-16
(G) 18 Emma huse - Lebanon 2019-20
(G) 18 Ellie Lengacher - Northridge 2014-2015
(G) 18 Rachel Kammeyer - Concordia 2013-14
(G) 18 Carly Tunrer - East Noble 2020-21
(G) 16 Pailei Cripe - Logansport 2020-21
(G) 16 Lauen Leach - Angola 2020-21
(G) 15 Jaclyn Grubbs - Tri-West 2019-20
(G) 15 Caroline Newland - EV Memorial 2016-17
Most Charges Drawn in a Game
(B) 6 Adrian Norris - Crawfordsville vs. Cloverdale 2000-01
(B) 5 Colin Craig - Whitko vs. Columbia City 2016-17
(B) 5 Logan Lawrence - Lawrenceburg vs. Scott KY 2017-18
(B) 5 Zach McMann - Western Boone vs. Lebanon 2015-16
(B) 4 Tyler Billups - Connersville vs. Columbus North 2014-15
(B) 4 Bo Braunecker - Charlestown vs. Bedford North Lawrence 2018-19
(B) 4 Jake Davis - Cathedral vs. Brebeuf 2020-21
(B) 4 Dave Driggs - Carroll vs. Maconaquah 1975-76
(B) 4 Kris Goodlow - Twin Lakes vs. Rensselaer 2016-17
(B) 4 Luke Pulver - Huntington North vs. FW Wayne 2016-17
(B) 4 Trevor Waite - Tri-West vs. Avon 20-15
(G) 9 Lily Johnson - Cowan vs. Anderson Prep 2016-17
(G) 9 Caroline Newland - EV Memorial vs. EV Central 2016-17
(G) 5 Maci Willoughby - Carroll vs. West Lafayette 2015-16
(G) 4 Ellie Lengacher - Northridge vs. Penn 2014-15
(G) 4 Olivia Pearson - Logansport vs. Winamac 2017-18
(G) 4 Kyndall Williams - Hamilton Southeastern 2015-16
(G) 3 Jenna Cowart - Danville vs. Decatur Central 2017-18
(G) 3 Rachel Kammeyer - Concordia vs. Northrop 2013-14
(G) 3 Rachel Kammeyer - Concordia vs. Garrett 2013-14
(G) 3 Ellie Lengacher - Northridge vs. Plymouth 2015-16