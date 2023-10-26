@HickoryHusker

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- An exchange of post game haymakers by rival coaches on a cold December night back in 1937 ushered the end of a would-be Hall of Fame career and signaled the start of another..

Coach Shelby Shake and his 1937 Mishawaka squad, #13 is leading scorer Art Van Tone

Veteran Coach Shelby Shake was in the middle of his 11th season leading the Mishawaka Cavemen (also referred to as Maroons at the time.) He had already guided the program to four Sectional titles and one Regional championship during his tenure and would ultimately win a fifth later that next March.

Mishawaka fans were enjoying not only their winning ways, but also their state-of-the-art basketball gym (now called the Cave.) However, what went down on that Friday night in the now-historic gymnasium would be a low point in the season and end an otherwise stellar coaching career.

Mishawaka’s Cave - Opened 1924 and oldest gym in state still in use

Legendary Coach John Wooden was in his first year at South Bend Central, and his Bears were visiting their rivals after previously besting them at home, 35-34, earlier in December. The Northern Indiana High School Conference title was up for grabs that night, and this particular tilt was extra spicy. As the clock ticked down to zero, South Bend had once again upended the Cavemen, 36-32.

Coach John Wooden at South Bend Central

This marked the first time in 13 years that South Bend Central had defeated Mishawaka twice in the same season. It also eliminated the Cavemen from the conference championship.

As players began gathering their warm-ups, both coaches were tending to end-of-game clean-up type details near their own benches. According to eyewitness accounts the spirited Coach Shake very loudly yelled an accusation and a few choice words toward the now legendary Coach Wooden.

“You paid off these refs, you Son-of-a-bitch!”

And then added, “You’re a fucking crook!”

Newspaper accounts at the time, report that Wooden initially ignored the verbal slings, but at the later, charged toward Shook and company. Seeing this, Shook also charged forward. By multiple accounts both coaches threw punches but none connected as both were held back by fans and administrators that had since filled the playing floor.



1937 South Bend Central Bears

The only actual melee occurred when Mishawaka leading scorer, Art Van Tone, after hearing all the commotion, emerged from the locker room already barefoot. Seeing a boy with a South Bend Central sweater holding onto Shake, Van Tone immediately dove into what would become a pile.

In what one newspaper account called a beautiful flying body block, the young Van Tone “knocked down more people than any punches thrown before or since.”

It was later revealed that it was in fact South Bend Central yell leader Bob Lafoon who had simply grabbed Shake in an attempt to separate the two enraged coaches.



South Bend Central yell leader Bob Lafoon

Shake vs. Wooden Rivalry Several events lead-up to this altercation. There had been two instances where protests were made by Wooden regarding the impartiality of officials hired for prior conference games, leading to Wooden asking for a substitute official. These concessions were made and more than likely led to the post game accusations of Wooden’s involvement with referees. In addition, the first meeting that season between Mishawaka and South Bend Central had its share of gamesmanship as well. During an especially cold December snap, Mishawaka had requested that the game be moved to their modern gymnasium. South Bend insisted that the scheduled home game be played at the unheated South Bend YMCA. In a tongue-in-cheek protest, Coach Shake had his Mishawaka team wear long underwear when they tipped-off. While such a thing seems light-hearted today, apparently this was viewed as a genuine insult by Wooden. Summoned to Indianapolis After the dust had settled, King Arthur Trestor and the IHSAA Board of Control demanded a visit from all parties involved. Both Coach Shook and Coach Wooden were summoned, as were both school principals, superintendents, and a handful of witnesses. While the IHSAA wheels of justice spun slowly, a Sectional still had to be played. There was little doubt that the Cavemen had something to prove, but the Sectional hosts entered tourney play at just 9-14. Plus they seemed to get the toughest draw. The Maroons opened by beating South Bend Riley, followed by the despised South Bend Central, and finally Lakeville in the title game. Mishawaka won the title by beating the three best teams in the field in just a two day span.



But let’s not kid ourselves. It was the semifinal vs. Wooden’s South Bend Central Bears that most region folks had pointed to, and it lived up to its billing. Ultimately the Shakers would pull ahead to win, 41-39. For Maroon faithful there was an extra special stretch of the game where the Mishawaka five came back from being down 20-10 to take the lead. A stretch highlighted by a young Coach Wooden very vocally expressing his displeasure with the officials and his team. This from the South Bend Tribune: FLASH ! ! ! ! Coach John Wooden and several members of the Central basketball team were seen prowling around the Mishawaka gymnasium at 3 o’clock this morning. They were said to have been looking for that 10-point lead they misplaced during the Mishawaka game Saturday afternoon. This would be Coach Shake’s fifth Sectional title. The Cavemen would go on to upset the highly regarded 25-3 Elkhart Blue Blazers, 28-23, in the morning Regional game. Another trip to the State Finals was not to be, though, as Coach Shake’s squad would be martyred in the Regional championship by the 24-2 Rochester Zebras, 29-26. Mishawaka would finish the season 12-15, Sectional champions, and Regional runners-up. However, maybe more importantly to some, Mishawaka had eliminated despised South Bend Central from the tourney and avoided going 0-3 against their rival. The Decision came down that April “The Board of control unanimously recommends that Coach Shelby Shake of Mishawaka be relieved of all duties and responsibilities connected with athletic activities, and that a letter to this effect be signed by members of the school board, superintendent and high school principal of the Mishawaka schools and sent to the IHSAA office at an early date.” And that was it for Shelby Shake. A sports columnist from all the way down in Evansville questioned the decision, and opined that maybe Trestor had too much authority in dictating who can and cannot coach at a local school district. Two different newspaper columnists speculated that Shake was an offseason candidate for the South Bend Riley job, but that wasn’t to be. The hometown paper, Mishawaka Plain Dealer, printed a lot of ink on why Wooden was not similarly treated. The further exploits of John Wooden in the coaching world are well known. So why, if both coaches were guilty of basically the same offense of being bad at boxing (minus a few curse words,) was one blackballed and the other allowed to pursue what would end up being a hall-of-fame-career? History seems to point to two individuals.



Mishawaka Principal Charles Kern

and

Mishawaka Superintendent PC Emmons

Each school was asked to bring administrators to the IHSAA meeting in Indianapolis, and Coach Shake appears to have had the misfortune of having the double whammy: Administrators with which he was not on great terms and ones that were more concerned with public perception than doing what was right. It is doubtful that Coach Shake had much of an advocate given Principal Kern’s comment to the South Bend Tribune shortly after the altercation: “I never was so embarrassed in my life, and I certainly appreciate the attitude of Central Principal P.D. Pointer. He was very considerate under the circumstances and hoped, as do I, that the usually fine athletic relations between the schools can be continued without the repetition of such an event.” Shake was in effect banned from ever coaching again at an Indiana high school. He would later become a professor of industrial education at Southern Illinois University. He passed away in 1962 without ever having coached another high school game. Coach Shelby Shake was posthumously added to the Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame in 1999.

