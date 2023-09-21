@HickoryHusker

INDIANA -- Admittedly I'm a sucker for statistics. I keep a detailed book at every game I attend, and I especially like efficiency indexes that calculate total value of a players etc. However, I have determined that one of the most important statistics in determining the effectiveness of a player or team is very often not even kept...

I've titled this index, Defensive Touches. Quite simply a Defensive Touches Index is tabulated by adding a number of basic stats already kept by most scorebooks as well as a new one to most.

Total defensive rebounds, steals, tie-ups (that don't result in a change of possession,) and blocks are tallied. This is added to what I call deflections. I term a Deflection as any contact a defensive player makes with the ball that cannot be categorized in the aforementioned statistics. (i.e. defensive rebounds, steals, tie-ups, and blocks.)

Deflections, as my tracked games seem to indicate, are arguably the biggest difference maker. Interesting enough, I stumbled upon this actually by accident. In all the countless games I've kept stats for, I kept realizing that very active defensive players, ones I would consider key difference makers on that end of the court, often times didn't have stellar statistics. On a lark I penciled in a new column for Deflections, and what I quickly realized was that these players seemed to hold the key to defensive success.

Time and again a skilled defensive player would tip a ball that would result in another player being credited for a steal or defensive rebound. As a matter of fact, the more I kept this statistic, the more evident it became that very few steals are performed as a solo act. Many rebounds come as a result of this as well, but not with the frequency of steals.

To make certain this was playing out as it appeared, I tracked a season's worth of girls' Varsity and JV games. I also tracked a season's worth of boys' varsity and JV games. In addition I included an eighth grade boys game, two frosh boys' games, a couple IU games, and one NBA contest.

Eighty-five games charted across the ability spectrum, and the team with the highest Defensive Touches Index won eighty-two of them or 96%. At first glance that may seem rather obvious. If a team has the most blocks, steals, defensive rebounds etc, they're bound to usually come out on top, and I would have to agree with that. However, what I found most interesting was that for the majority of the games, these particular statistics were generally within 10-12 of each other and by themselves didn't indicate a winner with as high a frequency.

When the Deflections were figured in, then I could begin to see a real pattern emerge. To make an even stronger case, I took the Deflections and multiplied that number by two before adding it to the others basically making that stat worth double. When that factor was added to the equation, the team with the higher DT Index won 85 out of 85 contests.

So in a nutshell it looks like this:

DT Index = (Deflections x 2) + Defensive Rebounds + Steals + Blocks + Tie-ups

The above examples were used to compare two teams playing each other, but I was also very easily able to chart a roster of players over the course of a number of games. It became very simple to rank the strongest defensive players using this same DT index to determine individual scores.

No doubt there will be exceptions, but 85 out of 85 is pretty amazing to me given the countless variables that take place in any given ball game - Especially given the wide range of ability in the games used in this study. I'm not sure how many coaches review game film in the summer time, but I would be curious to see if you find the same results in your own games. Feel free to drop me a line with your own results HickoryHusker@yahoo.com