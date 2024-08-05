@HickoryHusker

Hamilton Heights' Kent Carson Among the Charity Stripe's All-time Best
ARCADIA, Ind. -- Thanks to the diligent work of an Indiana high school basketball historian, the totals for one of our state's most prolific free shooters have been researched and documented from the late 1960's. Hamilton Heights Husky Kent Carson now finds himself listed among the greats of our game!
Most Career Free Throws Made
(B) 686 Damon Bailey - BNL 1987-90
(B) 684 Kent Carson - Hamilton Heights 1966-68
(B) 631 Bill Shepherd - Carmel 1964-68
(B) 605 Rick Mount - Lebanon 1963-66
(B) 565 Kyle Cox - Blue River Valley 1999-00
(B) 546 Steve Alford - New Castle 1981-83
(B) 545 Garrett Butcher - Edgewood 2005-08
(B) 514 Charlie Yoder - Westview 2017-20
(B) 513 Grayson Flittner - Tri-Central 2003-06
(B) 470 Larry Bird - Springs Valley 1971-74
Most Free Throws Attempted in a Season
(B) 374 Jalen Moore - Cloverdale 2017-18
(B) 358 Bill James - Scottsburg 1968-69
(B) 317 Bill James - Scottsburg 1967-68
(B) 303 Steve Alford - New Castle 1982-83
(B) 298 Steve Lochmueller - Tell City 1970-71
(B) 265 Damon Bailey - Bedford North Lawrence 1987-88
(B) 263 Romeo Langford - New Albany 2017-18
(B) 259 Brandon Cook - Cannelton 2011-12
(B) 256 Kevin Weisman - Rising Sun 1988-89
(B) 254 Kent Carson - Hamilton Heights 1967-68
(B) 244 Eric Gordon - North Central 2006-07
Most Made Free Throws in a Season
(B) 321 Jalen Moore - Cloverdale 2017-18
(B) 286 Steve Alford - New Castle 1982-83
(B) 270 Bill James - Scottsburg 1968-69
(B) 218 Steve Lochmueller - Tell City 1970-71
(B) 216 Kevin Weisman - Rising Sun 1988-89
(B) 214 Eric Gordon - North Central 2006-07
(B) 209 Kellen Dunham - Pendleton Heights 2011-12
(B) 208 Kent Carson - Hamilton Heights 1967-68
(B) 207 Kyle Cox - Blue River Valley 2001-02
(B) 203 Damon Bailey - Bedford North Lawrence 1987-88
(B) 201 Trey Eaton - Tippecanoe Valley 2002-03