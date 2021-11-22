Crown Point Still Rules IBCA Girls Poll
INDIANA -- Few polls or rankings command the respect that the Indiana Basketball Coaches' Association does. With that in mind, here's the latest!
IBCA girls basketball poll -- Week 3 (Nov. 21, 2021)
Rank School Points Record FPV
1 Crown Point 394 5-0 18
2 South Bend Washington 379 6-0
3 Noblesville 343 5-0
4 Bedford North Lawrence 331 6-0
5 Franklin Community 313 7-0
6 Fishers 288 5-0
7 Homestead 284 4-1
8 North Central (Indianapolis) 228 4-2
9 Zionsville 215 5-1
10 Mishawaka Marian 164 4-1
11 Penn 162 4-2
12 Silver Creek 159 5-0
13 Columbus East 139 5-1
14 Westfield 132 3-2
15 East Central 121 2-1
16 Carmel 87 1-2
17 Hamilton Southeastern 73 4-2
18 Lake Central 54 4-1
19 Lawrence North 49 4-3
20 Salem 40 4-1
Other Schools Receiving Votes (record):
Benton Central (5-0), Carroll-Fort Wayne (3-2), Columbia City (5-0), Evansville Memorial (2-0), Fort Wayne Snider (2-2), Frankton (4-1), Garrett (4-1), Jac-Cen-Del (5-0), Jennings County (5-0), Linton-Stockton (5-1), Northridge (3-2), Norwell (5-1), Pioneer (4-0), South Central-Union Mills (5-0), Tecumseh (2-3), Triton Central (5-0), Twin Lakes (6-1), Valparaiso (6-0), Vincennes Rivet (3-0), Waldron (6-0), Warsaw (5-1). Note: Records listed are through games of Nov. 20, 2021.