 HickoryHusker - Crown Point Still Rules IBCA Girls Poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-22 07:10:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Crown Point Still Rules IBCA Girls Poll

Leigh Evans • HickoryHusker
Editor/Publisher
@HickoryHusker

INDIANA -- Few polls or rankings command the respect that the Indiana Basketball Coaches' Association does. With that in mind, here's the latest!

Undefeated Crown Point Bulldogs
IBCA girls basketball poll -- Week 3 (Nov. 21, 2021)

Rank School Points Record FPV

1 Crown Point 394 5-0 18

2 South Bend Washington 379 6-0

3 Noblesville 343 5-0

4 Bedford North Lawrence 331 6-0

5 Franklin Community 313 7-0

6 Fishers 288 5-0

7 Homestead 284 4-1

8 North Central (Indianapolis) 228 4-2

9 Zionsville 215 5-1

10 Mishawaka Marian 164 4-1

11 Penn 162 4-2

12 Silver Creek 159 5-0

13 Columbus East 139 5-1

14 Westfield 132 3-2

15 East Central 121 2-1

16 Carmel 87 1-2

17 Hamilton Southeastern 73 4-2

18 Lake Central 54 4-1

19 Lawrence North 49 4-3

20 Salem 40 4-1

Other Schools Receiving Votes (record):

Benton Central (5-0), Carroll-Fort Wayne (3-2), Columbia City (5-0), Evansville Memorial (2-0), Fort Wayne Snider (2-2), Frankton (4-1), Garrett (4-1), Jac-Cen-Del (5-0), Jennings County (5-0), Linton-Stockton (5-1), Northridge (3-2), Norwell (5-1), Pioneer (4-0), South Central-Union Mills (5-0), Tecumseh (2-3), Triton Central (5-0), Twin Lakes (6-1), Valparaiso (6-0), Vincennes Rivet (3-0), Waldron (6-0), Warsaw (5-1). Note: Records listed are through games of Nov. 20, 2021.

