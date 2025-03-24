Morristown's Jacob Hawk 4th All-time for Charges Drawn!

MORRISTOWN, Ind. -- Jacob Hawk recently finished his varsity career by placing his name among some of the all-time great. His 56 career Charges Drawn are the fourth most recorded in Indiana history since that stat has been recorded..
Most Charges Drawn in a Career
(B) 83 Jake Davis - Cathedral 2020-23
(B) 81 Mason Pickens - Tri-Central 2018-21
(B) 69 Tyler Billups - Connersville 2012-15
(B) 56 Jacob Hawk - Morristown 2022-25
(B) 55 Trent Smoker - South Central (UM) 2017-20
(B) 51 Zack McMann - Western Boone 2013-16
(B) 50 Tommie Freeman - Muncie Central 2004-07
(B) 49 Bo Braunecker - Charlestown 2016-19
(B) 49 Case Lautenschlager - West Vigo 2018-21
(B) 48 Adrian Norris - Crawfordsville 1999-02
