@HickoryHusker



"Oh, Say Can You See" Stops Game, Patriots Cease Firing With the current highly charged debate over standing/kneeling for our National Anthem, I wanted share a short story that I've been researching from the 1930-31 Indiana high school basketball season. Not meant to be a political statement, but rather simply a cool story that simply seems timely. KOKOMO, Ind. -- An early season contest between the Sharpsville Bulldogs (now Tri-Central) and the home-standing Kokomo Kats was stopped dead in its tracks with minutes left in the second quarter.

Kokomo Band Leader Caylor

The reason? The Kokomo band leader got his signals crossed and thought it was halftime. For no particular reason Band Leader Caylor suddenly called for “The Star Spangled Banner.” From accounts at the time, Sharpsville center Van Bibbler had just crossed half court and was preparing to shoot. However, as sixty-plus horns began belting out the familiar tune, the Bulldog team captain pulled the ball to his side and stood at attention. The rest of the players for both teams, taking their que, stopped where they were on the court and did the same. Bench coaches, substitutes, and referee quickly followed suit, and a quick thinking time keeper stopped his watch.

1931 Kokomo Kats