@HickoryHusker

SOUTHPORT, Ind. -- Pike's 92-86 4OT win over Southport in a semi-final game of the 2014-15 boys' Marion County Tourney will go down in history now thanks to the diligent work of a good Indiana basketball steward. Southport historian and superfan, Steve Bean, documents and confirms a ridiculous 64 total fouls between the two squads that night - Southport (35) Pike (29)