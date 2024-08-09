@HickoryHusker

Pike vs Southport Foul-Fest into Record Book!
SOUTHPORT, Ind. -- Pike's 92-86 4OT win over Southport in a semi-final game of the 2014-15 boys' Marion County Tourney will go down in history now thanks to the diligent work of a good Indiana basketball steward. Southport historian and superfan, Steve Bean, documents and confirms a ridiculous 64 total fouls between the two squads that night - Southport (35) Pike (29)
Most Combined Fouls in a Game
(B) 76 Clay City vs. Spencer 1967-68
(B) 75 Maconaquah (40) vs. Peru (35) 2005-06
(B) 69 Hauser vs. Batesville 2011-12
(B) 64 Angola vs. DeKalb 1970-71
(B) 64 Hazelton (46) vs. Mackey (19) 1957-58
(B) 64 Pike (29) vs. Southport (35) 2014-15
(B) 63 Jeffersonville vs. Bloomington 1952-53
(B) 63 Ossian vs. Pennville 1964-65
(B) 62 Decker Chapel (34) vs. Frichton (28) 1945-46
(B) 60 Franklin Central vs. Center Grove 2011-12
(B) 59 Mackey (19) vs. Patoka (40) 1957-58
(B) 59 Mississinewa vs. Manchester 2011-12
Southport's 35 also places among the most ever for a team in a game.
Most Fouls in a Game
(B) 46 Hazelton vs. Mackey 1957-58
(B) 40 Eminence vs. Staunton 1961-62
(B) 40 Maconaquah vs. Peru 2005-06
(B) 40 Patoka vs. Mackey 1957-58
(B) 35 Southport vs. Pike 2014-15
(B) 24 Shelbyville vs. Connersville 2014-15
(B) 35 Peru vs. Maconaquah 2005-06
(B) 36 Mississinewa vs. Manchester 2011-12
(B) 34 Warsaw vs. New Albany 1995-96
(B) 32 Marion Bennett vs. Gaston 1954-55
(B) 30 Center Grove vs. Franklin Central 2011-12
(B) 29 Pike vs. Southport 2014-15
(B) 28 Mississinewa vs. Bluffton 2011-12