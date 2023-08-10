News More News
ago basketball Edit

Stat Stuffing Girls Shoot for Scoring Title

Leigh Evans • HickoryHusker
Editor/Publisher
@HickoryHusker

INDIANA -- The list of front runners shooting for this year's coveted state scoring title has a little of everything from all over the state. Here's rundown of the highest scoring returning Hoosier cagers!

Alex's Jacklynn Hosier
Alex's Jacklynn Hosier

24.0 Jacklynn Hosier, JR - Alexandria-Monroe

23.6 Alli Harness, SR - Carroll (Flora)

22.8 Juliann Woodard, SR - Jennings County

20.4 Maya Layton, SO - Faith Christian

20.3 Trinity Wilburn, SO - Faith Christian

20.2 Kaycie WarfelG, JR - Pendleton Heights

20.0 Emma Simpson, JR - Parke Heritage

19.3 Leah West, JR - Greensburg

19.2 Mya Davis, SR - Heritage Christian

19.0 Chloe Spreen, SR - Bedford North Lawrence

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}