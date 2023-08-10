@HickoryHusker

Stat Stuffing Girls Shoot for Scoring Title
INDIANA -- The list of front runners shooting for this year's coveted state scoring title has a little of everything from all over the state. Here's rundown of the highest scoring returning Hoosier cagers!
24.0 Jacklynn Hosier, JR - Alexandria-Monroe
23.6 Alli Harness, SR - Carroll (Flora)
22.8 Juliann Woodard, SR - Jennings County
20.4 Maya Layton, SO - Faith Christian
20.3 Trinity Wilburn, SO - Faith Christian
20.2 Kaycie WarfelG, JR - Pendleton Heights
20.0 Emma Simpson, JR - Parke Heritage
19.3 Leah West, JR - Greensburg
19.2 Mya Davis, SR - Heritage Christian
19.0 Chloe Spreen, SR - Bedford North Lawrence