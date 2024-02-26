@HickoryHusker

Teams Looking at Breaking Long-Standing Sectional Droughts!
INDIANA -- Basketball historian John Ockomon offers-up his annual list of teams looking to break long standing Sectional droughts as well as their chances to shake that monkey off their back!
The annual boys sectionals start Feb 27th,
Here are the schools who could end 10 or more years of no titles:
Class 4A Last title/chances of winning
Michigan City 1995 Marginal / Fair
Portage 01 Marg
Concord 14 Good
Fishers 1922!! Excellent
Greenfield 98 Exc
Anderson 09 Exc
Pendleton 13 Marg
Seymour 92 Fair
Evans Harrison 13 Exc
3A
Woodlan 14 Marg
Benton Central 02 Fair
Bellmont 05 Exc
Maconaquah 00 Exc
Purdue Poly NW Fair
Indpls Washington 95 Fair
Christel House NW Fair
Indpls Ritter 09 Fair
2A
Hebron 12 ExcAdams Ctl 12 Fair
Manchester 95 Good
Clinton Prairie 92 Fair
North Posey 06 Good
1A
Morgan Twp 11 Exc
Westville NW Marg
Faith Christian NW Marg
Daleville 09 Fair
Tri Hi 05 Marg
Longest 12 droughts: Shoals (Never Won) 1913 ,Fishers 1922, Westville NW 1923, Washington Twp NW 1924,Indian Deaf 1941, Medora 1949, Vincennes Rivet NW 1950, Elwood 1960, Cambridge City 61, .Hagerstown 65, North Posey NW 68, West Noble 68 NW
2023 Drought enders were: Lake Station 1941 (The prize), Mishawaka 86, Fort Wayne Wayne 94 ,Indian Creek 00, John Glenn 05,Gibson Southern 05, Jennings County 05, Bethany Christian 09,South Bend Washington10, Noblesville 10,Columbus North 13, and finally Hammond Central a new Consolidation in 2021