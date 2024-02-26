@HickoryHusker

INDIANA -- Basketball historian John Ockomon offers-up his annual list of teams looking to break long standing Sectional droughts as well as their chances to shake that monkey off their back!

The annual boys sectionals start Feb 27th,

Here are the schools who could end 10 or more years of no titles:





Class 4A Last title/chances of winning

Michigan City 1995 Marginal / Fair

Portage 01 Marg

Concord 14 Good

Fishers 1922!! Excellent

Greenfield 98 Exc

Anderson 09 Exc

Pendleton 13 Marg

Seymour 92 Fair

Evans Harrison 13 Exc

3A

Woodlan 14 Marg

Benton Central 02 Fair

Bellmont 05 Exc

Maconaquah 00 Exc

Purdue Poly NW Fair

Indpls Washington 95 Fair

Christel House NW Fair

Indpls Ritter 09 Fair

2A

Hebron 12 ExcAdams Ctl 12 Fair

Manchester 95 Good

Clinton Prairie 92 Fair

North Posey 06 Good

1A

Morgan Twp 11 Exc

Westville NW Marg

Faith Christian NW Marg

Daleville 09 Fair

Tri Hi 05 Marg





Longest 12 droughts: Shoals (Never Won) 1913 ,Fishers 1922, Westville NW 1923, Washington Twp NW 1924,Indian Deaf 1941, Medora 1949, Vincennes Rivet NW 1950, Elwood 1960, Cambridge City 61, .Hagerstown 65, North Posey NW 68, West Noble 68 NW

2023 Drought enders were: Lake Station 1941 (The prize), Mishawaka 86, Fort Wayne Wayne 94 ,Indian Creek 00, John Glenn 05,Gibson Southern 05, Jennings County 05, Bethany Christian 09,South Bend Washington10, Noblesville 10,Columbus North 13, and finally Hammond Central a new Consolidation in 2021