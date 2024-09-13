INDIANA -- One of the most coveted individual honors a player can win is the scoring title for the state of Indiana.
INDIANA -- Thanks to to contribution of good basketball gentlemen, Pat McKee and Gene Milner, many updates now added!
GREENSBURG, Ind. -- Last year's mid-winter date with Brownstown Central resulted in a 64-37 win for the home-standing..
MUNCIE,Ind. -- Recent Cowan High School graduate Cole Duncan now listed among the state's best! The Blackhawk's career..
RICHMOND, Ind.-- Seton Catholic's Jake Moynihan joins some of the best to ever play as two marks..
INDIANA -- One of the most coveted individual honors a player can win is the scoring title for the state of Indiana.
INDIANA -- Thanks to to contribution of good basketball gentlemen, Pat McKee and Gene Milner, many updates now added!
GREENSBURG, Ind. -- Last year's mid-winter date with Brownstown Central resulted in a 64-37 win for the home-standing..