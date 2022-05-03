2022 Indiana High School Bball Record Year Book Available!

GREENCASTLE, Ind. -- Basketball gentleman Gene Milner has announced that the 2021-22 version of the Indiana High School Basketball Record (Year) Book is available for order. Don't miss out on your chance for the ultimate keepsake to remember the best of this year's boys' season...

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RECORD (YEAR) BOOK (Boys Only)Published in Association with IBCA

INCLUDES 160 PAGES AND OVER 600 PICTURES

- STATISTICS ON NEARLY EVERY SCHOOL

- TEAM AND INDIVIDUAL RECORDS & STATS(Leaders in FG, FT, Rebs.,Asst.,Steals, Scoring, etc. etc. etc.)

- STATEWIDE 1000 POINT CLUB

- CAREER- CAREER COACHING RECORDS

- INDIANA ALL-STARS- INDIANA HALL OF FAME & SILVER TEAMS

- CONFERENCE STANDINGS

- 48 CONFERENCES

- TEAM LEADERS VARSITY TO 7TH GRADE

- IBCA MEMBERSHIP INFORMATION

- COMPLETE STATE TOURNEY RESULTS

- MOST COMPLETE PLAYER AWARD

- BOB KING COACHES OF THE YEAR

- VIRGIL SWEET AWARD WINNERS

- STATE TOURNEY OFFICIALS

- TRESTER AWARD WINNERS

- COMPLETE TEAM STATISTICS





LIMITED NUMBERS AVAILABLE

Books are available for the years from 1984 to the present...earlier years are sold out. Years Wanted ______ _______ _______ _______ _______

Books are $8 plus $3 Shipping and handling for each year. Please send check and order to:

Gene Milner

321 So. Bloomington St.

Greencastle, IN 46135

Phone Number: 765-653-2506

Email: gmilner@tds.net

Multiple Copy Discounts:ORDER BLANK INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RECORD(YEAR) BOOKAny number may be ordered. Many coaches get 12 to 30 books.

PLAN A 1 Book at $8 plus $3 Shipping Each…..$11 Total

PLAN B 2-11 $7.50 each + $3.00 Shipping ea..$10.50 each

PLAN C 12 or more at $7.25 ea plus $12

S/H per Dozen(1 dozen = $99 Total, 2 dozen = $198 Total etc.)

PLAN D Previous Books (1984 on) $8 + $3 S/H $11 Total

WE WANT TO ORDER ______ BOOKS. TOTAL COST OF $_______

Name _____________________ School ___________________________

Address ___________________ City _______________ State ______ Zip _______

Payment Options: CIRCLE YOUR CHOICE PLEASE : 1. CHECK ENCLOSED 2. CHECK WILL BE SENT LATER 3. PLEASE BILL ME FOR MY ORDER.

Send Check to:

Gene Milner

321 S. Bloomington St.

Greencastle, IN 46135





Gene Milner, Record Book Publisher

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association

IBCA Website Coordinator

IBCA Job Placement Directo

IBCA Showcase Editor (Boys & Girls)

2007 Hall of Fame Inductee

321 S. Bloomington Street

Greencastle, IN 46135