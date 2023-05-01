@HickoryHusker

2023 Record Book now Available!
GREENCASTLE, Ind. -- Basketball gentleman Gene Milner has announced that the 2022-23 version of the Indiana High School Basketball Record (Year) Book is now available for order. Don't miss out on your chance for the ultimate keepsake to remember the best of this year's boys' season...
Complete lists of the best in virtually every category that can be tracked!
INDIVIDUAL
Top 800 Field Goal Shooters
Top 600 Free Throw Shooters
Top 300 Assist Leaders
Top 300 Rebound Leaders
Top 600 Scorers
TEAM
Top 125 Varsity Records
Top 125 Junior Varsity Records
Top 125 Freshman Records
Top 125 Eighth Grade Records
Top 125 Seventh Grade Records
Plus: 48 Conference Standings and All-Conference Teams
TEAM LEADERS
Offense
Defense
Steals
Recoveries
Winning Margins
Rebounding
Assists
Free Throw Percentage
Turnovers
Field Goal Percentage
Plus: Indiana All-Star teams from 1939 to present, all Trester Award winners, past state champions, past state runners’ up, all state finals’ scores, coaches, officials, Silver Anniversary teams, Hall of Fame members, Academic All-State teams, Coaches’ clubs, Career 1000 Points Scorers (statewide list of all players that have scored over 1000 career points), largest schools, smallest schools, largest gyms, and MUCH MORE!
Send $8.00 plus $4.50 postage to: Gene Milner, 107 Autumn Glan North Drivet, Greencastle, IN 46135. Or email: gmilner@tds.net
This book has 160 pages plus more than 700 photos of leading teams, players, etc. Make a gift of the record book to your friends or give us their addresses and we’ll mail the books directly.
Back issues are available from 1984 to this year. Send $8.00 plus $4.50 postage for each year. (2012 & 2020 are Sold Out)