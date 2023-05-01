@HickoryHusker

GREENCASTLE, Ind. -- Basketball gentleman Gene Milner has announced that the 2022-23 version of the Indiana High School Basketball Record (Year) Book is now available for order. Don't miss out on your chance for the ultimate keepsake to remember the best of this year's boys' season...

Complete lists of the best in virtually every category that can be tracked!





INDIVIDUAL

Top 800 Field Goal Shooters

Top 600 Free Throw Shooters

Top 300 Assist Leaders

Top 300 Rebound Leaders

Top 600 Scorers





TEAM

Top 125 Varsity Records

Top 125 Junior Varsity Records

Top 125 Freshman Records

Top 125 Eighth Grade Records

Top 125 Seventh Grade Records

Plus: 48 Conference Standings and All-Conference Teams





TEAM LEADERS

Offense

Defense

Steals

Recoveries

Winning Margins

Rebounding

Assists

Free Throw Percentage

Turnovers

Field Goal Percentage





Plus: Indiana All-Star teams from 1939 to present, all Trester Award winners, past state champions, past state runners’ up, all state finals’ scores, coaches, officials, Silver Anniversary teams, Hall of Fame members, Academic All-State teams, Coaches’ clubs, Career 1000 Points Scorers (statewide list of all players that have scored over 1000 career points), largest schools, smallest schools, largest gyms, and MUCH MORE!





Send $8.00 plus $4.50 postage to: Gene Milner, 107 Autumn Glan North Drivet, Greencastle, IN 46135. Or email: gmilner@tds.net





This book has 160 pages plus more than 700 photos of leading teams, players, etc. Make a gift of the record book to your friends or give us their addresses and we’ll mail the books directly.

Back issues are available from 1984 to this year. Send $8.00 plus $4.50 postage for each year. (2012 & 2020 are Sold Out)