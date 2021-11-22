Year-by-Year Girls Scoring Champions
INDIANA -- One of the most coveted individual honors a player can win is the scoring title for the state of Indiana. Check out all scoring champions from years past...
Note: Below is the best I have been able to track down for each year. Of all the great lists and collections, this is one that seems to have been surprisingly left out by historians over the years. It is entirely possible that another player may have bested one of these marks, but obviously you have to start somewhere.
If you can offer an addition or correction, please email me at HickoryHusker@yahoo.com
As always, Indiana basketball will be better for your contribution!
This list has been a real bear to track down. While the last 10-15 years are a breeze, the rest have been a genuine research headache. Last night, however, I was able to fill in my last two, 1992 and 1998. For anyone that doubts just how much of a second fiddle girls basketball played for years, try to find the state leading scorers from the 1980's..
Huge spreads and graphics of area bests for boys in newspapers from all across the state, and almost nothing for the girls.
The one I'm still not 100% confident on is the 1976 leader listed, Warsaw's Judi Warren. Her 20.7 ppg is the highest I have been able to find from that first tourney season.
State Scoring Champions By Year
2021 Courtney Blakely - Hammond Noll Warrior 31.3
2020 Rashaya Kyle - Marion Giant 27.3
2019 Madison Jones - Webo Star 28.3
2018 Leigha Brown - DeKalb Baron 28.0
2017 Dana Evans - Gary West Cougar 36.0
2016 Dana Evans - Gary West Cougar 35.8
2015 Jackie Young - Princeton Tiger 32.4
2014 Whitney Jennings - Logansport Berry 32.0
2013 Kelsey Key - Frankton Eagle 32.9
2012 Princess German - Bowman Academy Eagle 25.7
2011 Kaleigh Hensley - Wabash Apache 27.1
2010 Courtney Moses - Oak Hill Golden Eagle 31.7
2009 Skylar Diggins - SB Washington Panther 29.0
2008 Skylar Diggins - SB Washington Panther 29.5
2007 Brittany Rayburn - Attica Red Rambler 28.0
2006 Ashley Barlow - Pike Red Devil 25.1
2005 Jodi Howell - Alexandria Tiger 28.0
2004 Megan King - FW Canterbury Cavalie 27.0
2003 Katie Gearlds - Beech Grove Hornet 29.4
2002 Shanna Zolman - Wawasee Warrior 33.8
2001 Shanna Zolman - Wawasee Warrior 34.3
2000 Shanna Zolman - Wawasee Warrior 33.0
1999 Shanna Zolman - Wawasee Warrior 31.2
1998 Laurie Kitts - Eastbrook Panther 28.9
1997 Amy Lindsay - Union Modoc Rocket 27.0
1996 Sarah Hurrle - Roncalli Rebel 28.2
1995 Stephanie White - Seeger Patriot 36.9
1994 Eileen Weber - Washington Catholic Cardinal 31.6
1993 Abby Conklin - Charlestown Pirate 36.7
1992 Leslie Wade - Loogootee Lion 28.9
1991 Cindy Lamping - Batesville Bulldog 34.1
1990 Glenna Bower - New Washington Mustang 35.5
1989 Glenna Bower - New Washington Mustang 30.3
1988 Patricia Babcock - Culver Academy Eagle 27.7
1987 Vicki Lander - EV Bosse Bulldog 31.1
1986 Kim Barrier - Jimtown Jimmie 30.0
1985 Jodi Whitaker - Austin Eagle 28.2
1984 Lorea Feldman - Triton Trojan 28.2
1983 Roxanne Cox - Scottsburg Warrior 26.5
1982 Kay Sharp - Lafayette Jeff Broncho 24.2
1981 Cheryl Cook - Indy Washington Continental 29.7
1980 Lisa Goodin - Austin Eagle 30.9
1979 Debby McClurg - Wes-Del Warrior 24.5
1978 Cindy Beesley - Webo Star 26.3
1977 Dru Cox - Plainfield Quaker 25.4
1976 Judi Warren - Warsaw Tiger 20.7
