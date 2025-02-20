Scottsburg's Lola Fouts State Record for 3's in a Game!

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. -- Scottsburg Warrior Lola Fouts had night to remember when she went 7/7 from beyond the arc vs rival Seymour. This ridiculous display of shooting ties for the best ever in Indiana high school history!
Most 3 Point % in a Game (Min. 5 Attpts.)
(G) 100% (7/7) Ella Collier - Danville vs. Decatur Central 2017-18
(G) 100% (7/7) Lola Fouts - Scottsburg vs. Seymour 2024-25
(G) 100% (6/6) Kinsey Arnold - Lafayette catholic vs. Rossville 2007-08
(G) 100% (6/6) Tamie Stiner - Kokomo vs. Anderson 1996-97
(G) 100% (5/5) Ellie Bischoff - Roncalli vs. Pike 2015-16
(G) 100% (5/5) Paige Littrell - Columbus North vs. Homestead 2014-15
(G) 100% (5/5) Paige Littrell - Columbus North vs. TH South 2015-16
(G) 100% (5/5) Paige Saylor - Roncalli vs. Pike 2015-16