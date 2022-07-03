28th Annual 4th of July Pre-preseason Rankings

INDIANA -- Where else but Indiana would you see a preseason basketball poll released on the 4th of July? ...And where else would anyone care. Nevertheless, the HickoryHusker.com releases its 28th annual midsummer prognostication with a rundown of who looks to be setting the pace for the 2022-23 season...

I doubt there is much out there that can mean less than this poll. So much can take place between now and the actual start of the basketball season. However, this is Indiana and we do find some comfort in finding like-minded Hoosiers that are still thinking orange and round when it's 90* outside.

One word of caution: With all due respect to conventional polls, this one needs to be qualified a bit. This is simply the idling of an aging basketball aficionado (Read...not an expert in my field) Still I would expect that these teams will be highly ranked and discussed fervently come basketball season tip-off.