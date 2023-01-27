INDIANA -- HH's ongoing project to record both new 50 point scorers as well as to recover previously lost performances. COngratulations go out to newest member of the 50+ club - Brownstown's Jack Benter threw in 51 vs. Austin..

Boys' Modern Era 50+ Performances

90 - Tim Saylor, White's vs. Divine Heart (Donaldson) 1970 -71

74 - Ed Chickadaunce, Prairie Creek vs. Jasonville 1959-60 (30-34 FG, 14-16 FT)

73 - Carroll Wedding, Fountain City vs. Economy 1960-61

72 - Don Strong, Lima vs. Flint 1956-57

70 - Billy Shepherd, Carmel vs. Brownsburg 1967-68

. . .

69 - Bill James, Scottsburg vs. West Washington 1968-69

66 - David Shepherd, Carmel vs. Frankfort 1969-1970

65 - Bill Depp, Edinburgh vs. Charlottesville 1956-57

64 - Bud Frey, Farmland vs. Green Twp. 1954-55

64 - Marion Pierce, Lewisville vs. Union Township 1958-59

63 - Craig Robbins, Orleans vs. Crothersville 1987-88

60 - Mickey McPherson, Mississinewa vs. Wabash 1988-89

60 - Rusty Miller, Switz City vs. Rivet 1974-75

60 - John Williamson, Metea vs. Roann 1960-61

60 - Phil Wills, Grass Creek vs. Medaryville 1956-57

. . .

59 - Kyle Cox, Blue River Valley vs. Lapel 1999-00

58 - Michael Allen, Shakamak vs. Colverdale 1989-90

58 - Kaden Branum, Waldron vs. South Decatur 2016-17

58 - Jim Meyer, Cross Plains vs. Dupont 1960-61

58 - Chad Peckinpaugh, McCutcheon vs. Fountain Central 1994-95

58 - Jeff Peters, Whitko vs. Triton 1983-84

58 - Jim Robertson, Cory vs. Patricksburg 1966-67

58 - Charlie Session, TH Glenn vs. Oblong, IL 1950-51

57 - Steve Alford, New Castle vs. Broad Ripple 1982-83 (Semi-State)

57 - Wayne Bright, Fillmore vs. Lizton 1964-65

57 - Matt Carter, Perry Central vs. Orleans 1995-96

57 - Ron Fenwick, Rensselaer vs. Hebron 1968-69

57 - Gavin Groninger, Plainfield vs. Brownsburg 1998-99

57 - David Hanger, North Newton vs. River Forest 1998-99 (Sectional)

57 - Matt McCarty, Crawfordsville vs. Frankfort 1993-94

57 - Rick 'The Rocket' Mount, Lebabon vs. Crawfordsville 1965-66

56 - Brady Adkins, Morristown vs. Waldron 1990-91

56 - Steve Alford, New Castle vs. Winchester 1982-83

56 - James Hardy, Elmhurst vs. Harding 2003-04

56 - Mark Hisle, Terre Haute North vs. West Vigo 1988-89

56 - Donnie Jones, Windfall vs. Jeff Twp.(Tipton Co) 1964-65

56 - Dave Kinsey, Silver Lake vs. Claypool 1954-55

56 - Marion Pierce, Lewisville vs. Spiceland 1959-60

56 - Scott Skiles, Plymouth vs. Penn 1981-82

56 - Joe Zimmerman, Gary Lew Wallace vs. Valpo 1952-1953

55 - Larry Bird, Springs Valley vs. Corydon 1973-74

55 - Kent Benson, New Castle vs. Burris 1972-73

55 - DaVone Daniels, Marshall vs. IMSA 2013-14

55 - Don Falls, Oakland City vs. Haubstadt 1954-55

55 - Tim Leavell, Marion vs. Mississinewa 2016-17

55 - Bob Malinich, Gary Wallace vs. Whiting 1963-64

55 - Pat Manahan, Delphi vs. Williamsport 1972-73

55 - Zach Richie, Oregon-Davis vs. 21st Century 2010-11

55 - Michael Roberson, Central Christian Academy vs. Christel House Academy 2016-17

55 - Dave Ummel, Wakarusa vs. Millersburg 1950- 51 (Elkhart County record)

55 - Anthony Winchester, Austin vs. Paoli 2001-02

55 - Anthony Winchester, Austin vs. North Harrison 2001-02

54 - James Blackmon Jr, Marion vs. Irvington Prep 2013-14

54 - Vince Bruce, Scottsburg vs. West Washington 1974-75

54 - Alan Holt, Fountain Central vs. North Put 1998-99.

54 - Rick McCoskey, Hamilton Heights vs. Eastern 1970-71

54 - Mike Newell, North Vermillion vs. Frontier 1968-69 (Regional)

54 - Charlie Session, TH Glenn vs. Pleasantville 1950-51

53 - Lloyd Bateman, Plainville vs. Lyons 1954-55

53 - Ron Bonham, Muncie Central vs. Middletown 1959-60 (Regional)

53 - James Colwell, Scottsburg vs. Charlestown 1996-97

53 - Linc Darner, Anderson Highland vs. FW South 1988-89

53 - Rapheal Davis, FW South vs. Northrop 2010-11

53 - Tom Hoover, Mentone Bulldogs vs. Syracuse 1956-57

53 - Jim "Goose" Ligon, Kokomo vs. Marion 1961-62

53 - Cooper Neese, Cloverdale vs. Southmont 2016-17

53 - Marion Pierce, Lewisville vs. Sulphur Springs 1960-61

53 - Ryan Smoot, Sheridan vs. Webo, 1990-91

53 - Scott Skiles, Plymouth vs. Concord 1981-82

53 - Larry Stone, Howe vs. Holy Cross 2004-05

53 - Daniel Watson - Eastbrook vs. Burris 2005-06

52 - James Blackmon, Marion vs. Anderson 1982-83 (State Semi-final Game)

52 - Dick Blue, Romney vs. Stockwell 1954-55

52 - Kent Carson, Hamilton Heights vs. Pendleton Heights 1967-68

52 - Victor Vincz, Eastern Hancock vs. Alexandria 2011-12

52 - Bill James, Scottsburg vs. Mitchell 1968-69

52 - Kevin Jones, Jr., Morton Memorial vs. White's 2001-02

52 - Johnny Lee, New Castle vs. Lewisville 1959-60

52 - Kirk Manns, North Judson vs. Valpo 1984-85

52 - Rusty Miller, Switz City vs. Linton 1974-75

52 - Nate Mills, Terre Haute North vs. Evansville Harrison 1973-74

52 - Kyle Morgan, Rushville vs. Danville 2007-08

52 - Jeff Perlich, Churubusco vs. West Noble 1987-88

52 - Marion Pierce, Lewisville vs. Arlington 1960-61

52 - George Richey, Frontier vs. North White 2001-02

52 - Steve Ruckman, Rochester vs. Peru 1988-89

52 - Colt Ryan, Batesville vs. Shelbyville 2008-09

52 - Craig Schoen, South Central vs. Graceland Christian 2001-02

52 - Luke Sprague, Castle vs. Bowling Green OH 2007-08

52 - Jeff Williams, Logansport vs. Kokomo Haworth 1976-77

52 - John Williamson - Metea vs. Young America 1960-61

52 - Minuyard Wheeler - Wirt vs. Chicago Hyde Park 2001-02

51 - Brady Adkins - Morristown vs. Franklin County 1991-92

51 - Steve Alford - New Castle vs. Kokomo 1982-83

51 - Bob Anthony - Greenwood vs. Center Grove 1943-44

51 - Jimmy Apple - Salem vs. Orleans 1986-87

51 - Damon Bailey - Bedford North Lawrence vs. Jeffersonville 1987-88 (Regional)

51 - Jack Benter - Brownstown vs. Austin 2022-23

51 - Trevon Bluiett - Park Tudor vs. Tech 2013-14

51 - Brody Boyd - Dugger vs. Hutsonville IL 1998-99

51 - Wes Cox - Franklin County vs. South Dearborn 1997-98

51 - Steve Drabyn Jr - LaPorte vs. Elkhart Memorial 1999-00

51 - Mike Flynn - Jeffersonville vs. Providence 1970-71

51 - Larry Hatfield - Royerton vs. Winchester 1959-60

51 - Todd Hensley - Wabash vs. Eastern Howard 1993-94

51 - Matt John - Elwood vs. Wabash 1986-87

51 - Shane Meadows - Henryville vs. New Washington 2003-04

51 - Rusty Miller - Switz City vs. North central 1974-75

51 - Mike Mitchell - Waveland vs. Roachdale 1966-67

51 - Ray Pavy, New Castle vs. Kokomo 1958-59

51 - Marion Pierce, Lewisville vs. Markleville 1959-60

51 - Marion Pierce, Lewisville vs. Mt. Summit 1960-61

51 - Garvin Roberson, Elkhart vs. South Bend Riley 1969-70

51 - Jeff Sneed, Hauser vs. New Pal 1972-73

51 - Phil Stierwalt, Eminence vs. Dugger 1972-73

51 - Glen Thomason, Hanover Central vs. Beecher, IL 1968-69

51 - Matt Waddell, Tipton vs. Taylor 1989-90

51 - Bob Wallace, Covington vs. Perrysville 1958-59

51 - Mitch Yeagy, Alexandria vs. Eastern Hancock 2011-12

50 - Steve Ahlfeld, Northfield vs. North Miami 1970-71

50 - Tom Arnholt, Columbus vs. Anderson 1967-68

50 - Ray Bulatovich, Merrillville vs. Lake Central in Calumet Sectional 1971-72

50 - Neal Bulla, Kitchell vs. Brownsville 1957-58

50 - Ron Dittman, Tippy Valley vs. North White 1974-75

50 - Roy Etnyre, Columbus North vs. Indian Creek 1988-89

50 - Justin Farle, Brebeuf vs. Frankfort 1993-94

50 - Kory Fernung, Tri-Central vs. Carroll 1985-86

50 - Eric Ford, South Bend Riley vs. Clay 1990-91 (Sectional)

50 - William "Tim" Griffin, Corydon vs. Vallonia 1929-30

50 - John Hamilton, Greenfield Central vs. Warren Central 1999-00

50 - Aaron Hayes, Christian Academy of Indiana vs. Christian Academy of Louisville 2012-13

50 - Rick Hise, Kouts vs. North Judson on 2001-02

50 - Don Hostettler, Moores Hill vs. Whitewater Twp. 1971-72

50 - Jessie Johnson, Hagerstown vs. Connersville 1999-00

50 - Donnie Jones, Windfall vs Deaf School 1964-65

50 - Kevin Jones, Jr., Morton Memorial vs. Eagledale Christian 2001-02

50 - Kevin Jones, Jr., Morton Memorial vs. Deaf School 2001-02

50 - Brent Kelley, Caston vs. Tri-County 1984-85

50 - Rick 'The Rocket' Mount, Lebabon vs. Danville 1964-65

50 - Jarrad Odle, Oak Hill vs. Madison-Grant 1996-97

50 - Austin Richie, Lowell vs. Hammond 2009-10

50 - Scott Rolen, Jasper vs. Mt. Vernon 1992-93

50 - Evan Seacat, Paoli vs. Springs Valley 2000-01

50 - Marc Slaton, Wabash vs. Manchester 1987-88

50 - Carl Smith, Austin vs. Switzerland Co. 1972-73

50 - Anthony Winchester, Austin vs. Scottsburg 2001-02

50 - Anthony Winchester, Austin vs. Charlestown 2001-02

50 - Paul Wolfe, Winchester vs. Eastbrook 1969-70





Girls' Modern Era 50+ Performances

75 - Tina Potter, Tri high vs. Morton Memorial 1976-77

. . .

66 - Stephanie White, Seeger vs. Attica 1994-95

63 - Debbie Bolen, North Judson vs.

. . .

57 - Machelle Joseph, DeKalb vs. Bluffton 1987-88

56 - Dana Evans, Gary West vs. Morton 2016-17

56 - Eileen Weber, Washington Catholic vs. Harrison 1993-94

56 - Stephanie White, Seeger vs. Crawfordsville 1994-95

54 - Glenna Bower - New Washington vs. Clarksville 1989-90

54 - Rachel Dixon - South Central vs. N.E. Dubois 2002-03 (Regional Final)

53 - Leigha Brown - DeKalb vs. Lakeland 2017-18

53 - Kelli Carter - Frankton vs. Daleville 1999-00

53 - Dana Evans, Gary West vs. Lowell 2016-17

53 - Carmela Roeschlein - Clay City vs. Eminence

53 - Shanna Zolman, Wawasee vs. NorthWood 2001-02

53 - De'Ja Wills - Anderson vs. Indy Washington 2005-06

52 - Jodi Howell - Alexandria vs. Madison Grant 2004-05

52 - Devin Reed - Lawrence North vs. Elmwood, OH 2001-02

51 - Mallory Gorski, South Central (Union Mills) vs. Kouts 2005-06

51 - Jodi Howell, Alexandria vs Anderson Highland 2004-05 (Madison Co Trny)

51 - Kelli Kerkhoff, McCutcheon vs. LaPorte 1992-93

51 - Taylor Parmley, Mishawaka vs. SB Wash 2011-12

51 - Stacy Payton, Northview vs. North Putnam 2016-17

51 - Cindy Stapleton, Edinburgh vs. Hauser 1976-77

50 - Becky Geese, Kouts vs. Knox 1989-90

50 - Suzie Hammel, Lebanon vs North Mont January 1998-99

50 - Suzie Hammel, Lebanon vs. North Montgomery 1999-00

50 - Grace Holdeman, Bloomington Lighthouse vs. Cannelton 2016-17

50 - April McDivitt, Connersville vs. Muncie South 1998-99

50 - Courtney Moses, Oak Hill vs. Southwood 2009-10

50 - Brittany Rayburn, Attica vs. North Vermillion

50 - Stephanie White, Seeger vs. South Newton 1993-94

50 - Shanna Zolman, Wawasee vs. Elkhart Memorial 2001-02

50 - Shanna Zolman, Wawasee vs. Westview 1999-00

50 - Shanna Zolman, Wawasee vs. NorthWood 2000-01





Boys' Prior to the 1937 elimination of the center court jump:

113 - Herman (Suz) Sayger, Culver vs. Winamac 1912-13 (Culver 154, Winamac 10)

. . .

97 - Guy Barr, Rochester vs. Bremen 1908-09 (Rochester 139, Bremen 9)

90 - Snowden Hert, Newberry vs. Worthington 1916-17

. . .

80 - Ralph Cassidy, Spencer vs. Ellettsville 1914-15

. . .

76 - Lee (Doc) Pence, New Castle vs. Noblesville 1917-18 (New Castle 112, Noblesville 0)

. . .

57 - Albert Coppess, Monroe vs. Berne 1920-21

55 - Sherrill "Skeet" Melton, New Salisbury vs. Mauckport 1928-29

52 - George (Peck) Kixmiller, Vincennes vs. Otwell 1916-17 (Sectional)

50 - Edgar Claussen, Berne vs. Jefferson Twp. 1921-22

50 - Lloyd "Lobby" Darnal, Lebanon vs. Lafayette Jeff 1908-09

Girls' Prior to the modern era (six on six)

120 - Ruth Hutchins, Griffith High, 1929

106 - Ruth Hutchins, Griffith High, 1929

75 - Janet Zook, Fulton High, 1927

69 - Doris Smyers, Wabash High, 1930

56 - Sara MacGregor, North Vernon High, 1926

53 - Lavinia Davidson, Wabash High, 1930

As always there are a lot of blanks to fill in to make our picture complete. If you know of any details missing from this list, or if you have any additions, please email me. Please keep in mind that I'm only listing those scorers where the year and the opponent can be documented.