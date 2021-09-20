Austin Eagle Gabe Bowling Sets State Record for Charges Drawn in a Season
AUSTIN, Ind. -- Last year Austin's 6-4 senior forward Gabe Bowling did what no Indiana high school player has ever done - Drawn 44 charges in a single season. This broke the previous record held by New Castle's Brandon Miller 23 years ago!
Most Charges Drawn in a Season
(B) 44 Gabe Bowling - Austin 2020-21
(B) 40 Brandon Miller - New Castle 1997-98
(B) 34 Bo Braunecker - Charlestown 2018-19
(B) 34 Mason Pickens - Tri-Central 2020-21
(B) 31 Payton Starks - Shenandoah 2018-19
(B) 30 Jake Davis - Cathedral 2020-21
(B) 30 Zach McMann - Western Boone 2015-16
(B) 29 Mason Pickens - Tri-Central 2019-20
(B) 28 Tyler Martell - South Newton 2018-19
(B) 28 Trent Smoker - South Central (UM) 2019-20
(B) 28 Isaiah Wellman - Bellmont 2019-20
(G) 28 Olivia Pearson - Logansport 2017-18
(G) 26 Kyndall Williams - Hamilton Southeastern 2015-16
(G) 22 Maci Willoughby - Carroll 2015-16
(G) 18 Emma huse - Lebanon 2019-20
(G) 18 Ellie Lengacher - Northridge 2014-2015
(G) 18 Rachel Kammeyer - Concordia 2013-14
(G) 18 Carly Turner - East Noble 2020-21
(G) 16 Pailei Cripe - Logansport 2020-21
(G) 16 Lauren Leach - Angola 2020-21
(G) 15 Jaclyn Grubbs - Tri-West 2019-20
(G) 15 Caroline Newland - EV Memorial 2016-17