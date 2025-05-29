Austin's Tracen Roush into Record Book for Points by a Frosh!

AUSTIN, Ind. -- Can now confirm Austin's Tracen Roush has recorded his name among some of the best ever - This time for points in a varsity game by a freshman. Roush dropped a cool 39 points in Austin's 68-62 first round Sectional win over Switzerland County qualifying him for the ninth highest total ever by a freshmen.
Most Points in a game by a Freshman
(B) 48 Luke Brown - Blackford vs. Monroe Central 2017-18
(B) 45 DeShaun Thomas - Luers vs. Wayne 2006-07
(B) 44 Teagan Leonard - North Vermillion vs. Clinton Central 2024-25
(B) 43 J.R. Angle - Indian Creek vs. Scecina 2000-01
(B) 42 Jordan Brewer - Clinton Prairie vs. Clinton Central 2001-02
(B) 42 Steven Reynolds III - SB Washington vs. Jimtown 2022-23
(B) 40 Damon Bailey - BNL vs. Jeffersonville 1986-87
(B) 40 Landon Newnum - Rockville vs. Dugger 2015-16
(B) 39 Trey Page - Sheridan vs. Anderson Prep 2023-24
(B) 39 Tracen Roush - Austin vs. Switzerland County 2024-25
(B) 37 Damon Bailey - BNL vs. Bloomington South 1986-87