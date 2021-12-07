Best of the Week:Homestead, Danville, J-C-D, Marian, Noblesville, Northview

INDIANA -- With both seasons well underway now, there are thousands of Hoosier preps performing each week, and there are a large variety of nominees to choose from. With that said, six players have been selected as this week’s IBCA/Franciscan Health Players of the Week, and each of them helped their teams to some important wins.

Homestead Senior Fletcher Loyer, Danville Senior Brady Ruggles, Jac-Cen-Del Senior Wyatt Day, Mishawaka Marian Junior Nevaeh Foster, Noblesville Junior Ashlynn Shade, and Northview Senior Macey Timberman have been selected as recipients for Nov. 29-Dec. 4 in the recognition program coordinated by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Loyer and Foster are the boys’ and girls’ winners, respectively, in District-1. Ruggles takes home boys’ honors, while Shade takes home girls’ honors in District-2. Day is the boys’ recipient, and Timberman is the girls’ recipient in District-3.

In just his second season in Indiana, Homestead Senior Fletcher Loyer has quickly earned a reputation as a legitimate scorer. Last week, he helped the Spartans to a pair of nice wins. On Friday night, Homestead traveled to face a tough Warsaw squad, leaving with an impressive 62-40 triumph. On the evening, the 6-4 guard was 12-19 from the field, 5-8 from deep, and he knocked down 2-3 shots from the free throw line, en route to 31 points. He added five rebounds, four assists, and a steal in the win.

The very next day, Homestead took on a worthy Carmel team at Brownsburg High School, knocking off the Greyhounds, 48-37. The Purdue University commit was again instrumental in the Spartans’ win, as he scored 25 points on 8-15 shooting, including one made 3-pointer, plus he was a perfect 8-8 from the charity stripe. Loyer also contributed a pair of assists and a pair of steals in success.

Mishawaka Marian Junior Nevaeh Foster put together her best week of the season so far, as the Lady Knights won a pair of big conference games. Tuesday, at New Prairie, Foster scored a season-high 37 points, as the Lady Knights won 72-55 on the road. She was 14-22 from the field, buried a pair of 3-pointers, and made seven shots from the stripe. Foster also grabbed seven rebounds, handed out two assists, and collected five steals in the victory.

Two nights later, Marian and Foster traveled to South Bend Riley, winning by a comfortable margin. In limited minutes, the 5-9 guard still managed 22 points on 10-15 shooting, as the Lady Knights won their second Northern Indiana Conference game of the week. Foster posted a double-double with her 10 rebounds, plus she added three assists and a pair of steals.

Saturday, Mishawaka Marian hosted one of the top 4A teams in Noblesville, but they unfortunately fell 74-55 over the weekend. Still, though, Foster was a standout for the Knights, scoring 26 points. The Western Kentucky University commit also collected four rebounds, dished out two assists, and stole the ball twice in defeat.

The Danville Warriors got their season started last week with a pair of nice victories. Senior Brady Ruggles was a huge part of their success, as he began his week with a 42-point performance Friday night, in a 68-58 win against Cardinal Ritter. Ruggles was a strong 14-23 from the field, 3-9 from deep, and he made a near-perfect 11-12 from the free throw line. He also managed to find time to grab nine rebounds, hand out a pair of assists, and pick up a steal in the effort.

The next day, Danville moved to 2-0 with their 74-31 win against Eminence. The 6-6 wing was again a top performer, scoring 27 points on 10-19 shooting. More impressively, he was 6-9 from long range in the win and knocked down his only free throw attempt. Ruggles contributed another five rebounds and four steals in this victory.

Noblesville Junior Ashlynn Shade has posted big numbers for more than two seasons now, but this year she has helped the Millers to their best start since the 2014-2015 season at 9-0. Wednesday, against a talented and deep Hamilton Southeastern team, they eked out a 66-64 Hoosier Crossroads Conference road win. Shade was solid across the board, scoring 23 points, grabbing eight rebounds, handing out five assists, collecting seven steals, and blocking a shot in the narrow triumph.

Saturday, the Millers traveled to Mishawaka Marian and won in impressive fashion, 74-55. In a fun duel with Nevaeh Foster (above), Shade posted a double-double in the win. The 5-10 guard scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, plus she dished out eight assists and snagged five steals in the big road win.

Wyatt Day of Jac-Cen-Del is off to a fast start this season, and his Eagles are 3-1 as well. Friday night, at South Dearborn, the Eagles narrowly dropped their first contest of the season, 55-50. Day was solid, though, scoring 22 points on 8-15 shooting, he was 6-7 from the free throw line, and he pulled down four rebounds. Add four steals to his effort, and he did what he could to keep them undefeated.

On Saturday, Day and the Eagles were anxious to get back on the floor, where they knocked off South Decatur, 85-81. In a fun and explosive contest offensively, the 6-1 guard was 15-25 from the field, 2-4 from long range, and he buried 5-6 free throws, pouring in 37 points in the nice victory. Day also managed seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocked shots in success.

After dropping their first game of the year, Macey Timberman and the Northview girls have bounced back with seven consecutive wins. Last Monday, the Lady Knights won at Terre Haute South Vigo, 59-35. Timberman, a Senior, scored 28 points on 10-16 shooting. She also contributed four rebounds, five assists, and three steals in the easy win.

Friday, against a good backcourt at Sullivan, Timberman helped the Lady Knights to a tight, 50-48 Western Indiana Conference home win. In this triumph, the 5-6 point guard scored 23 points, pulled down five rebounds, handed out a pair of assists, and picked up five steals in the big victory.

To end the week, Northview hosted Lebanon on Saturday, and the Lady Knights took care of business, with a 49-35 outcome. Timberman once again shone through, scoring 17 points, knocking down 6-7 free throws, and collecting another four caroms. The Parkland College commit also found teammates for four more scores, while picking up three additional steals in the win.

This is the 14th season for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week program, but just the second season it is being presented by Franciscan Health, a corporate sponsor of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

Player of the Week winners are chosen each week from each of the IHSAA’s three districts. Girls’ winners will be chosen through the Monday following the IHSAA Girls State Finals. Boys’ winners will be chosen through the Monday following the IHSAA Boys State Finals.

