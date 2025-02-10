Advertisement
Published Feb 10, 2025
Whiteland Knocks-Down 21/21 from Charity Stripe!
circle avatar
Leigh Evans  •  HickoryHusker
Editor/Publisher
Twitter
@HickoryHusker

WHITELAND, Ind. -- The Whiteland Warriors went an incredible 21/21 from the free throw line in last weekend's game vs. Seymour. The Owls were somehow able to overcome this for the win, 62-53, but the shooting exhibition was good for the 5th best team performance of all-time!

Advertisement

Highest Free Throw Percentage for a Game (Min. 10 Attpts)

(B) 100% (26/26) Bloomington South vs. Columbus East 1997-98

(B) 100% (24/24) Greencastle vs. TH Gerstmeyer 1956-57

(B) 100% (22/22) Jeffersonville vs. Castle 2012-13

(B) 100% (22/22) Orleans vs. Borden 2013-14

(B) 100% (22/22) Winchester vs. Triton Central 1997-98

(B) 100% (21/21) Borden vs Cortland 1962-63

(B) 100% (21/21) Kankakee Valley vs. North Newton 1990-91

(B) 100% (21/21) Whiteland vs. Seymour 2024-25

(B) 100% (20/20) Greenfield-Central vs. Shelbyville 2010-11

(B) 100% (20/20) Rivet vs.Dugger 2001-02

(B) 100% (19/19) Loogootee vs. Jasper 1980-81

(B) 100% (19/19) Princeton vs. Bosse 1951-52

Click Image to access entire Record Book project
Advertisement