@HickoryHusker

BNL's Carrie Mount Added to Record Book!
BEDFORD, Ind. -- Thanks to the diligent detective work of Pat McKee, one of Indiana's all-time greats is in the Record Book where she belongs. Bedford North Lawrence's Carrie Mount (Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Silver Anniversary team, Indiana All-Star, and Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award winner) has been added for Assists in a Season, and Steals in a season and Career...
Most Assists in a Season
(B) 290 Mike Conley Jr. - Lawrence North 2005-06
(B) 286 Ashton Williamson - Gary 21st Century 2021-22
(B) 267 Bryant McIntosh - Greensburg 2013-14
(B) 262 Erik Bell - Bosse 2015-16
(B) 262 Mike Wade - Knightstown 1985-86
(B) 254 Chris Wilburn - Martinsville 1990-91
(B) 252 Brycen Graber - Barr-Reeve 2020-21
(B) 246 Chris Hines - Kokomo 1984-85
(B) 244 Scott Smith - Tippecanoe Valley 1989-90
(B) 243 Johnny Gullion - Speedway 1988-89
(G) 250 Nataley Armstrong - Garrett 2021-22
(G) 238 Jennifer Jacoby - Rossville 1990-91
(G) 229 Maura Muensterman - Mater Dei 2013-14
(G) 228 Megan Gardner - Chatard 2007-08
(G) 227 Taylor Heath - Triton Central 2020-21
(G) 226 Lauren Bechtold - Hebrom 2001-02
(G) 224 Maura Muensterman - Mater Dei 2011-12
(G) 217 Heather Smith - Northwood 1991-92
(G) 214 Taylor Heath - Triton Central 2019-20
(G) 211 Whitney Jennings - Logansport 2012-13
(G) 211 Carrie Mount - Bedford North Lawrence 1988-91
Most Career Steals
(B) 410 Larry Stone - Howe 2007-08
(B) 371 Roy Charlesworld - DeKalb 1966-69
(B) 334 Grayson Flittner - Tri-Central 2003-06
(B) 312 Chris Thomas - Pike 1997-01
(B) 306 Foster Mefford - Southwestern(H) 2020-21
(B) 265 Lamont Roland - New Albany 1993-96
(B) 251 Gary Harris - Hamilton SE 2009-12
(B) 246 Grant Weatherford - Hamilton Hts 2012-15
(B) 238 Bryson Scott - Ft. Wayne Northrop 2010-2013
(B) 238 Charlie Yoder - Westview 1971-73
(G) 580 Heather Gonser - Owen Valley 2006-09
(G) 553 Sydney Freeman - Central Noble 2016-19
(G) 518 Kristen Spolyar - Lebanon 2013-16
(G) 497 Kinnitra Johnson - New Albany 1996-99
(G) 487 Tyasha Harris - Heritage Christian 2013-16
(G) 476 Carrie Mount - Bedford North Lawrence 1988-91* (Does not include Frosh total)
(G) 476 Kaleigh Hensley - Wabash 2008-11
(G) 475 Skylar Diggins - SB Washington 2006-09
(G) 465 Annie Thomas - Southwestern(S) 2013-14
(G) 458 Sara Nord - Jeffersonville 1997-00
Most Steals in a Season
(B) 161 Jason Potter - Southwestern(H) 1991-92
(B) 141 Nick Bollenbacher - Hanover Central 2011-12
(B) 141 Derek Hammond - New Prairie 2002-03
(B) 136 Tyrone Kelley - Anderson 1989-90
(B) 136 Jalan Mull - Blackhawk 2017-18
(B) 134 Tanner Behnfeldt - Fremont 2017-18
(B) 127 Larry Stone - Howe 2005-06
(B) 126 Juluis Denton - Shelbyville 1985-86
(B) 120 Noi Chay - Northfield 1990-91
(B) 120 Rob Freese - Andrean 1987-88
(B) 120 Damon Wilder - SB Clay 1987-88
(G) 247 Nancy (Cowan) Eksten - Crown Point 1983-84
(G) 198 Dakota Weatherford - Hamilton Hts 2012-13
(G) 192 Annie Kvachkoff - Crown Point 1983-84
(G) 183 Dakota Weatherford - Hamilton Heights 2011-12
(G) 179 Kaleigh Hensley - Wabash 2010-11
(G) 178 Carrie Mount - Bedford North Lawrence 1990-91
(G) 170 Ashlee McGee - Hamilton Southeastern 2002-03
(G) 168 Carrie Mount - Bedford North Lawrence 1989-90
(G) 162 Lilliann Frasure - North Judson 2019-20
(G) 162 Sydney Freeman - Central Noble 2016-17