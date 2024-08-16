@HickoryHusker

NASHVILLE, Ind. - Coach Rudy Crabtree's Brown County Eagles set multiple school records during their mid-January home blistering of winless Monrovia. When the dust had settled during that cold 1970 winter, Brown County and Indiana All-Star Bob Bond looked up to a still-smoking scoreboard to see a 123-67 final.

Brown County Coach Rudy Crabtree instructs during a timeout. Bob Bond leaning forward.

Bond's 29 boards, while not qualifying for an individual top ten record, did lead the way for rebounding domination by committee: A new state Record 83 to Monrovia's 36.

Most Rebounds in a Game (B) 83 Brown County vs. Monrovia 1969-70 (B) 80 Borden vs. Medora 1971-72 (B) 76 EV Bosse vs. EV Christian 1985-86 (B) 75 Indy Washington vs. Gary Tolleston 1968-69 (B) 75 Carmel vs. Greencastle 1966-67 (B) 74 Edgewood vs. Fillmore 1964-65 (B) 74 Griffith vs. Hammond Clark 1989-90 (B) 74 Hamilton Heights vs. Pentleton 1967-68 (B) 73 Paoli vs. Jeffersonville 1959-60 (B) 72 Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wabash 2012-13

Brown County's 38 team assists also qualified as the third most ever recorded in an Indiana boys high school game.

Most Assists in a Game (B) 40 Shenandoah vs. Union 2020-21 (B) 39 Pike vs. Cathedral 1975-76 (B) 38 Brown County vs. Monrovia 1969-70 (B) 37 Jeffersonville vs. Providence 1990-91 (B) 36 Jeffersonville vs. Columbus East 1990-91 (B) 34 Jeffersonville vs. Fox Creek Christian KY 2013-14 (B) 34 Jeffersonville vs. Gary Mann 1990-91 (B) 33 Jeffersonville vs. Silver Creek 1992-93 (B) 32 Benton Central vs. Williamsport 1972-73 (B) 32 Charlestown vs. Providence 1999-00 (B) 32 Churubusco vs. Leo 2009-10 (B) 32 Marion vs. Blackford 1990-91 (B) 32 Paoli vs. Worthington 1959-60 (B) 32 Zionsville vs. Crawfordsville 2008-09

1969-1970 Brown County Eagles