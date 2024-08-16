PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DS1BTUUs3MzNIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNLUFNRSzczM0gnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DS1BTUUs3MzNIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Brown County's 123-67 blistering of Monrovia puts up new State Record!

Leigh Evans • HickoryHusker
Editor/Publisher
@HickoryHusker

NASHVILLE, Ind. - Coach Rudy Crabtree's Brown County Eagles set multiple school records during their mid-January home blistering of winless Monrovia. When the dust had settled during that cold 1970 winter, Brown County and Indiana All-Star Bob Bond looked up to a still-smoking scoreboard to see a 123-67 final.

Brown County Coach Rudy Crabtree instructs during a timeout. Bob Bond leaning forward.
Brown County Coach Rudy Crabtree instructs during a timeout. Bob Bond leaning forward.
Advertisement

Bond's 29 boards, while not qualifying for an individual top ten record, did lead the way for rebounding domination by committee: A new state Record 83 to Monrovia's 36.

Most Rebounds in a Game

(B) 83 Brown County vs. Monrovia 1969-70

(B) 80 Borden vs. Medora 1971-72

(B) 76 EV Bosse vs. EV Christian 1985-86

(B) 75 Indy Washington vs. Gary Tolleston 1968-69

(B) 75 Carmel vs. Greencastle 1966-67

(B) 74 Edgewood vs. Fillmore 1964-65

(B) 74 Griffith vs. Hammond Clark 1989-90

(B) 74 Hamilton Heights vs. Pentleton 1967-68

(B) 73 Paoli vs. Jeffersonville 1959-60

(B) 72 Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wabash 2012-13

Brown County's 38 team assists also qualified as the third most ever recorded in an Indiana boys high school game.

Most Assists in a Game

(B) 40 Shenandoah vs. Union 2020-21

(B) 39 Pike vs. Cathedral 1975-76

(B) 38 Brown County vs. Monrovia 1969-70

(B) 37 Jeffersonville vs. Providence 1990-91

(B) 36 Jeffersonville vs. Columbus East 1990-91

(B) 34 Jeffersonville vs. Fox Creek Christian KY 2013-14

(B) 34 Jeffersonville vs. Gary Mann 1990-91

(B) 33 Jeffersonville vs. Silver Creek 1992-93

(B) 32 Benton Central vs. Williamsport 1972-73

(B) 32 Charlestown vs. Providence 1999-00

(B) 32 Churubusco vs. Leo 2009-10

(B) 32 Marion vs. Blackford 1990-91

(B) 32 Paoli vs. Worthington 1959-60

(B) 32 Zionsville vs. Crawfordsville 2008-09

1969-1970 Brown County Eagles
1969-1970 Brown County Eagles
Click Image to access entire Record Book project
Click Image to access entire Record Book project
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2hpY2tvcnlodXNrZXIucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2Jyb3duLWNvdW50eS1zLTEyMy02Ny1ibGlzdGVyaW5n LW9mLW1vbnJvdmlhLXB1dHMtdXAtbmV3LXN0YXRlLXJlY29yZC0iLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmhp Y2tvcnlodXNrZXIucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZicm93bi1jb3VudHkt cy0xMjMtNjctYmxpc3RlcmluZy1vZi1tb25yb3ZpYS1wdXRzLXVwLW5ldy1z dGF0ZS1yZWNvcmQtJmM1PTIwMjI3MTk2NTQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK