Chuck Taylor's Indiana High School Years

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Chuck Taylor graduated from Columbus High School in 1919. Curious about what his Indiana high school years were like for the then named Bull Dogs.

While actual box scores were few and far between at that time, I was able track down enough details to complete a picture of a well-rounded player/leader that put up numbers typical of a solid player from his era.

What follows are notes I acquired in the hunt – Enjoy!

"...A guard that could also throw goals. He was good natured and was never known to hit his opponent until that person hit him first."



Senior Year 1918-19

* Bull Dogs finished 22-3

* Missed several games due to the flu as senior in 1919

* Columbus paper proposes school athletic treasury should purchase gold watches for Sectional winning team

* Started at forward scored 4 in Columbus' 16-20 tourney loss to Thorntown. Report points out Taylor missed 5 free throws in game.

* Started at forward but did not score in 24-3 tourney win vs. South Bend

* Started at forward netted 15 in Columbus' 45-21 home win over Seymour. Owl faithful complained of Columbus' long narrow court that prohibited Seymour's long passes.

* No box score but downed home-standing Martinsville, 19-15

* Started at forward scored 7 in Columbus' 53-14 pummeling of Bedford

* No box score but Columbus drops Hopewell, 26-19. Sub guard Omar Fately lauded for knocking down first varsity bucket (from half court.)

* Started at guard scored 2 in Columbus' 40-9 waxing of Edinburg at Columbus



Junior Year 1917-18

* Bull Dogs finished 19-5

* Over 1000 Hoosier boys enlist in U.S. Army during the first four days of March.

* Scored 2 as sub guard in Columbus' 13-16 tourney loss to Montmorenci. "Bull Dogs could not come back from a tame and slow first half, down 4-13."

* Scored 12 in Columbus' 36-18 win over Shelby

* DNP in Columbus' 20-15 win over North Vernon

* "More cases of flu in Columbus than are being quarantined because some people do everything they can to conceal cases. All cases should be reported to health officer so we can rid of this pest."

* Dropped Edinburg, 26-23, in a very rough road game. No box score. Referee accused of purposely slowing game down. Fights almost erupted during and after contest among fans.

* Winners of 10 games in a row, Columbus lost to at Whiteland, 30-17. Columbus paper cited poor lighting and bad wooden floor of hosts as reasons for the stumble.

* Started at forward scored 4 points as Columbus won ninth game in a row at Seymour, 23-10. Bulldogs hindered by Seymour small court, and low ceiling with pipes about a foot below that prevented long shots. Windows in gym left open so that temperature on the court was below freezing. 50 fans made trip.

* Defeated Edinburg, 24-18 in game played at Columbus.

Chuck Taylor - Photo Dated 1929

Sophomore Year 1916-17

* Named Captain at start of his sophomore season. "Captain Charlie" was described as "a guard that could also throw goals. He was good natured and was never known to hit his opponent until that person hit him first."

* * "Bull Dogs" finished 8-17

* Played in all varsity games - Tallying 48 points. Won Sectional. Gas $.10 a gallon.

L 14-21 at Hope L 18-39 at Edinburg W 28-16 vs Hope L 24-30 vs Alumni L 18-36 vs Edinburg at North Vernon L 22-25 vs North Vernon W 29-14 vs Westport L 14-22 vs Trafalgar L 22-29 vs Southport L 25-58 at Scottsburg L 15-35 vs Franklin L 16-29 vs Whiteland W 39-10 vs North Vernon L 29-38 vs Scottsburg L 21-34 at Franklin L 29-47 vs Vevay W 57-24 vs Whiteland L 17-52 at Southport W 52-13 vs Charlestown (Sectional) W 50-10 vs Madison (Sectional) W 37-15 vs Vevay (Sectional) W 27-20 vs Scottsburg (Sectional) L 20-29 vs Richmond (State Tourney)

* Columbus awarded Sectional host site. Previously traveled to Seymour

* Started at guard did not score in Columbus' 28-16 win over Hope. Star forward Crim quit school after Edinburg loss and went to work in Indy. "Taylor called one of the best guards in this part of the state."

* Started at center and moved to guard second half. Did not score in Columbus' 18-36 loss at Edinburg. Taylor cited for "guarding his man well and carrying the ball when it came to him." Large Columbus fan group took Interurban to see opener at Edinburg