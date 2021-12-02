Cicero Red Devils Oil-up Right into State Finals!

ANDERSON, Ind. -- The Cicero High School Red Devils won the 1916 Sectional in dramatic fashion, downing Anderson, 18-12. However, it seems Cicero Coach A. Landreth had a unique tactic, that while not specifically against the rules, clearly smeared the spirit of it. The Red Devils came out of the locker room for the tip-off covered in olive oil. Eyewitnesses account that it wasn’t just a small amount either. "Gleaming in the lights head to toe," one spectator noted.

1916 Sectional Champions - Cicero Red Devils

One newspaper remarked about their “sleek appearance” in warm-ups, and when they moved, “their bodies flashed like mirrors.”

It wasn’t only their appearance that had changed. The Anderson five had almost no success in keeping the slick Devils away from the basket. When the half had ended, Cicero was on top in a near walk-away for the time, 13-6. But this is when things get interesting because on hand in the capacity crowd of 2400 frenzied spectators was none-other than the IHSAA Secretary himself, King Arthur Trester. Trester demanded and received a halftime audience with Coach Landreth. A newspaper account indicates as soon as he entered the Cicero locker room, his nose told him all he needed to know – olive oil! The Coach didn’t deny the heavy application, but instead justified it for its medicinal properties, as it helped “keep his boys’ muscles more pliable.” The no-nonsense Trester wasn’t having any of it, stating wonderfully, “That in this great and glorious state of Indiana, you cannot mix olive oil and basketball. Off with the grease!”

Coach Landreth immediately took to trying to towel the boys off and even attempted to apply powder to foil the oil, but again Trester was not going along with it. “To the showers!” ordered the state’s most powerful Secretary. And off they went. Every Cicero player showered, and each uniform personally inspected by Trester before the Red Devils were allowed to return to the bench. One report indicated the halftime period lasted more than an hour. Cicero, now sans grease, held on for an 18-12 Sectional championship. One Anderson fan actually credited the halftime showers as the true advantage gained by Cicero. “Those showers freshened-up the Cicero players considerably, and they went back into the game as frisky as comic opera chorus girls.”

