Clinton Prairie's Alex Farley Breaks State Record for 3's!

FRANKFORT, Ind. -- Clinton Prairie senior Alex Farley had a game to remember when the Gophers hosted conference rival Eastern last week. The CP senior set a new state record by burying 10(!) threes in the first half. This breaks the previous mark of 9 held by three different players.

Additionally his 7 threes in a quarter and 12 for the game tie him for first and 3rd in those categories respectively. Farley would finish with 40 points and reportedly didn't play in the 4th quarter of the 91-49. Clinton Prairie now stands at 11-2.