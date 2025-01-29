Clinton Prairie's Alex Farley Breaks State Record for 3's!

FRANKFORT, Ind. -- Clinton Prairie senior Alex Farley had a game to remember when the Gophers hosted conference rival Eastern last week. The CP senior set a new state record by burying 10(!) threes in the first half. This breaks the previous mark of 9 held by three different players.
Additionally his 7 threes in a quarter and 12 for the game tie him for first and 3rd in those categories respectively. Farley would finish with 40 points and reportedly didn't play in the 4th quarter of the 91-49. Clinton Prairie now stands at 11-2.
Most 3 Pointers in a Half
10 Alex Farley - Clinton Prairie vs. Eastern 2024-25
9 Matt Beal - Providence vs. New Washington 1999-00
9 Jack Benter - Brownstown vs. Austin 2021-22
9 Parker Hehman - Brownstown vs. Corydon 2022-23
8 Colton Brown - Covington vs. Western Boone 2017-18
8 Zach Kuhn - Shelbyville vs. Triton Central 2017-18
8 Landon Newnum - Rockville vs. Dugger 2015-16
8 Jack Townsend - North Daviess vs Rivet 2019-20
7 Elliot Bloom - Mt. Vernon(F) vs. Lapel 1994-95
7 Hunter Cone - DeKalb vs. Huntington North 2015-16
7 Coltan Henderson Edinburgh vs. Central Christian 2016-17
7 Dylan Sterrett - Frontier vs. Clinton Central 2009-10
7 Michael Jarvis - TH South vs. South Vermillion 2008-09
Most 3 Pointers in a Quarter
7 Alex Farley - Clinton Prairie vs. Eastern 2024-25
7 Dusty Magee - Knightstown vs. Union County 2003-04
7 Scott Rolen - Jasper vs. Forest Park 1992-93
7 Isaiah Thompson - Zionsville vs. Laf Harrison 2017-18
6 Hunter Cone - DeKalb vs. Huntington North 2015-16
6 Kellen Crim - Morristown vs. Herron 2024-25
6 Grant Gelon - Crown Point vs. SB Wash 2015-16
6 Richard Gugliotta - North Knox vs. Linton 2009-10
6 Blake Neill - Bloomfield vs. Washington 2022-23
6 Ellis Lyons - North Putnam vs. Indian Creek 2021-22
6 Phil Whelan - Madison vs. Salem 2006-07
Most 3 Pointers Made in a Game
14 Matt Carter - Perry Central vs. Orleans 1996-97
14 Sam Alley - Bethesda Christian vs. TH Holy Cross 2003-04
13 Jack Townsend - North Daviess vs Rivet 2019-20
12 Joe Biesel - Henryville vs. West Washington 1994-95
12 Matt Broughton - Pendleton Hts vs. Knightstown 1991-92
12 Colton Brown - Covington vs. Delphi 2018-19
12 Roy Etnyre - Columbus North vs. Indian Creek 1988-89
12 Alex Farley - Clinton Prairie vs. Eastern 2024-25
12 Parker Hehman - Brownstown vs. Corydon 2022-23
12 Jase Howell - Madison-Grant vs. Eastbrook 2022-23
12 Landon Newnum - Rockville vs. Dugger 2015-16
12 Andy Ottenweller - FW Canterbury vs. White's 2008-09
12 Steve Ruckman - Rochester vs. Northfield 1988-89
12 Gavin Saunders - Hamilton Heights vs. Logansport 2024-25