Covington Christian's Trey Flatt Nets 11 3's on way to 52!
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Covenant Christian's Trey Flatt qualifies for the Record Book by knocking down 11 3's on his way to 52 points in the Warriors' 82-58 win vs. Lawrenceburg.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news