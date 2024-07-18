@HickoryHusker

Cowan's Cole Duncan into Record Book for Blocks!
MUNCIE,Ind. -- Recent Cowan High School graduate Cole Duncan now listed among the state's best! The Blackhawk's career 268 blocks places him among the top ten Indiana boys of all-time!
Most Career Blocks
(B) 570 Kiyron Powell - EV Bosse 2017-20
(B) 402 Flory Bidunga - Kokomo 2021-2024
(B) 371 John Allison - New Palestine 1996-98
(B) 341 Matt Howard - Connersville 2004-07
(B) 341 Greg Oden - Lawrence North 2003-06
(B) 341 Jake Moynihan - Seton Catholic 2018-21
(B) 308 Josh Grant - Taylor 1997-00
(B) 288 Josh McRoberts - Carmel 2002-05
(B) 286 Cole Duncan - Cowan 2021-24
(B) 256 Marcus Johnson - Pike 1987-90