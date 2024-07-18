@HickoryHusker

Advertisement
Cowan's Cole Duncan into Record Book for Blocks!

MUNCIE,Ind. -- Recent Cowan High School graduate Cole Duncan now listed among the state's best! The Blackhawk's career 268 blocks places him among the top ten Indiana boys of all-time!

Cowan Blackhawk Cole Duncan
Most Career Blocks

(B) 570 Kiyron Powell - EV Bosse 2017-20

(B) 402 Flory Bidunga - Kokomo 2021-2024

(B) 371 John Allison - New Palestine 1996-98

(B) 341 Matt Howard - Connersville 2004-07

(B) 341 Greg Oden - Lawrence North 2003-06

(B) 341 Jake Moynihan - Seton Catholic 2018-21

(B) 308 Josh Grant - Taylor 1997-00

(B) 288 Josh McRoberts - Carmel 2002-05

(B) 286 Cole Duncan - Cowan 2021-24

(B) 256 Marcus Johnson - Pike 1987-90


Bosse Bulldog Kiyron Powell - Indiana's all-time record holder
Bosse Bulldog Kiyron Powell - Indiana's all-time record holder (Bosse High School)
Click Image to access entire Record Book project
