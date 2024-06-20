@HickoryHusker

Greensburg's Leah West Qualifies for Record Book!
GREENSBURG, Ind. -- Last year's mid-winter date with Brownstown Central resulted in a 64-37 win for the home-standing Pirates, but a historic shooting night by 6-1 junior forward Leah West placed her among the best of all time!
Advertisement
Highest Field Goal % in a Game (min. 10)
(G) 100% (12/12) Hannah Richards - Heritage Christian vs. Indy Northwest 2003-04
(G) 100% (11/11) Amy Bogard - Jeffersonville vs. New Washington 1995-96
(G) 100% (11/11) Haley Nichols - Avon vs. Noblesville 2017-18
(G) 100% (11/11) Leah West - Greensburg vs. Brownstown 2023-24
(G) 100% (10/10) Tiffany Fisher vs, Eastside 2006-07
(G) 100% (10/10) Haley Nichols - Avon vs. Mooresville 2017-18
(G) 100% (10/10) Dawn Watkins - Brownsburg vs. Danville 1987-88