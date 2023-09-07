@HickoryHusker

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Here is the rundown of those Indiana high school programs that have most recently run afoul of the IHSAA Executive Committee..

Clay City – Track & Field – Rule 19-3 (A student-athlete participated in interscholastic contests without an approved transfer on file)

• The Clay City track & field program has been issued a warning. This warning is notice that an IHSAA member school rule violation has occurred and shall not be repeated.

• The student-athlete was declared ineligible until a completed transfer report was submitted and ruled upon.

• In accordance with Rule 3-9, the contests in which the ineligible student athlete participated shall be rescored to remove any team points earned by the ineligible student-athlete and the opposing schools shall be notified of this violation.

• Part of an IHSAA member school’s duty is to uphold the member school bylaws of its association and furthermore to self-report any violation to the Commissioner (Rule 3).





Central Noble – Boys basketball – Rule 15-2.4 (A limited contact session was held outside the contact period)

• The Central Noble High School boys’ basketball program has been issued a warning. This warning is notice of a rule violation occurring and shall not be repeated.

• The boys’ basketball program’s maximum number of limited contact sessions is reduced by one during the next limited contact period.

• Further digressions by student-athletes, coaches, or affiliates of the boys’ basketball program as they relate to member school by-laws, may include further sanctions, including but not limited to, suspensions of coaches and/or student-athletes and/or probation for the program.

• Part of an IHSAA member school’s duty is to uphold the By-Laws of its association and furthermore to self-report any violation to the Commissioner (Rule 3)





Dugger Union – Baseball – Rule 51-4 (A student-athlete was not given the proper rest (3 days) after throwing 100 pitches)

• The Dugger Union baseball program is placed on probation for this studentathlete health and safety IHSAA By-Law violation until the conclusion of the 2023-24 baseball season. This communication serves as official notice that serious violation has occurred, is a matter of record and future, similar incidents will not be tolerated.

• Head Coach, Shawn McKinney, is reprimanded for allowing this student athlete to exceed the maximum pitch count, therefore, allowing this health and safety violation to occur. The IHSAA accepts and agrees with the suspension of Head Coach Shawn McKinney for the first five games of the 2024 season.

• If victorious, Dugger Union High School shall forfeit the interscholastic contest in which this student athlete participated in. The opposing schools shall be notified of this forfeiture.

• Part of a member school’s obligation is to uphold the by-laws of its association and furthermore to self-report any violation to the Commissioner (Rule 3).





Eastern Hancock – Football – Rule 15-2.5(b) (A student-athlete participated in summer workouts without the first section of the transfer report being completed)

• The Eastern Hancock High School football program has been issued a warning for allowing this member school by-law violation to occur. This warning is notice of a rule violation occurring and shall not be repeated.

• Further digressions as they relate to Member school by-laws by student athletes, coaches, or affiliates of the football program and may include further sanctions, including but not limited to, suspensions of coaches and/or student athletes and/or probation for the program.

• Part of an IHSAA member school’s duty is to uphold the member school bylaws of its association and furthermore to self-report any violation to the Commissioner (Rule 3).





Fishers – Volleyball – Rule 19-3 (A student-athlete participated in an interscholastic match without an approved transfer on file)

• The Fishers volleyball program has been issued a warning. This warning is notice that an IHSAA member school rule violation has occurred and shall not be repeated.

• The student-athlete is declared ineligible until a completed transfer report is submitted and ruled upon.

• In accordance with Rule 3-9, the contest in which the ineligible student-athlete participated in shall be forfeited if victorious. The opposing school shall be notified of this violation.

• Part of an IHSAA member school’s duty is to uphold the member school bylaws of its association and furthermore to self-report any violation to the Commissioner (Rule 3).





Hammond Bishop Noll Institute – Basketball – Rule 15-2.5(b) (A student-athlete participated in a summer workout without the first section of the transfer report being completed)

• The Hammond Bishop Noll High School basketball program is issued a warning for allowing this member school by-law violation to occur. This warning is notice of a rule violation occurring and shall not be repeated.

• Further digressions as they relate to Member school by-laws by student athletes, coaches, or affiliates of the basketball program and may include further sanctions, including but not limited to, suspensions of coaches and/or student-athletes and/or probation for the program.

• Part of an IHSAA member school’s duty is to uphold the member school bylaws of its association and furthermore to self-report any violation to the Commissioner (Rule 3).





Kokomo – Basketball – Rule 15-2.5(b) (A student-athlete participated in a summer workout without the first section of the transfer report being completed)

• The Kokomo High School boys’ basketball program has been issued a warning for allowing this member school by-law violation to occur. This warning is notice of a rule violation occurring and shall not be repeated.

• Further digressions as they relate to Member school by-laws by student athletes, coaches, or affiliates of the basketball program and may include further sanctions, including but not limited to, suspensions of coaches and/or student-athletes and/or probation for the program.

• Part of an IHSAA member school’s duty is to uphold the member school bylaws of its association and furthermore to self-report any violation to the Commissioner (Rule 3).





Munster – Girls track & field - Rule 19-3 (A student-athlete participated in two interscholastic matches without an approved transfer on file)

• The Munster track & field program has been issued a warning. This warning is notice that an IHSAA member school rule violation has occurred and shall not be repeated.

• The student-athlete was declared ineligible until a completed transfer report was submitted and ruled upon.

• In accordance with Rule 3-9, the contests in which the ineligible student athlete participated shall be rescored to remove any team points earned by the ineligible student-athlete and the opposing schools shall be notified of this violation.

• Part of an IHSAA member school’s duty is to uphold the member school bylaws of its association and furthermore to self-report any violation to the Commissioner (Rule 3).





Northview – Girls Golf – Rule 19-3 (A student-athlete participated in two interscholastic matches without an approved transfer on file)

• The Northview High School girls’ golf program has been issued a warning. This warning is official notice that a member school By-Law violation act has occurred, is a matter of record, and shall not be repeated.

• The student-athlete involved in this violation shall was declared ineligible for further competition until a transfer report was complete and ruled upon.

• In accordance with Rule 3-9, the contest(s) in which the ineligible student athlete participated shall be rescored to remove any team points earned by the ineligible student-athlete and the opposing school(s) shall be notified of this violation.

• Part of a member school’s duty is to uphold the By-Laws of its association and furthermore to self-report any violation to the Commissioner (Rule 3).





Norwell– Girls Cross Country – Rule 15-1.5 (A student-athlete participated in a summer workout without the first section of the transfer report being completed)

• The Norwell High School girls’ cross-country program has been issued a warning for allowing this member school by-law violation to occur. This warning is notice of a rule violation occurring and shall not be repeated.

• Further digressions as they relate to Member school by-laws by student athletes, coaches, or affiliates of the girls’ cross-country program and may include further sanctions, including but not limited to, suspensions of coaches and/or student-athletes and/or probation for the program.

• Part of an IHSAA member school’s duty is to uphold the member school bylaws of its association and furthermore to self-report any violation to the Commissioner (Rule 3).





Salem – Boys & Girls Soccer – 9-4 (An alumni game was held against current student athletes)

• The Salem High School Boys and Girls Soccer programs have been issued a warning. This warning is notice of a rule violation occurring and shall not be repeated.

• Head Coaches Bryan Putnam and Corabelle Tally are placed on notice for allowing this violation to occur. It is the responsibility of the head coach to ensure all student-athletes follow member School rules. Page 26 of 27

• Further violations of IHSAA Member school By-Laws may result in the revocation of Coach Putnam and Coach Tally’s coaching accreditation as outlined in Rule 7-1.4 of the IHSAA member-school By-Laws.

• Both the Boys and Girls soccer programs’ number of contests are reduced by one (1) for the 2023 season.

• Part of a member school’s duty is to uphold the By-Laws of its association and furthermore to self-report any violation to the Commissioner (Rule 3).