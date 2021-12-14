Indiana Basketball HOF Announces 20th Women’s Induction Class!

Gary Andrews led the Fort Wayne Bishop Luers girls to three consecutive 2A championships as part of his coaching success. Leading the Luers girls program to a 167-44 record (.791) from 1992 – 2001, winning five Summit Athletic Conference titles, SAC tournament championships, six sectional titles, four regionals, three semi-states and IHSAA 2A girls basketball championships in 1999, 2000 and 2001, with an 81-2 record those three seasons. In 14 seasons as the head women’s coach at St. Francis (IN) University, his teams were 322-141 (.693) with nine NAIA national tournament berths, capped by a 38-0 NAIA Division II National Championship season in 2013-14. Spending three seasons at NCAA Division II Roberts Wesleyan College (70-30; .700), his team won the 2016 National Christian College Athletic Association National Tournament and he was named 2016 NCCAA Coach of the Year. He is currently in his fourth season as the head boys basketball coach at Fort Wayne North High School. A 1986 graduate of Bellmont High School, he was the 1986 Adams County Player of the Year leading the Braves to two NEIAC titles and a 1985 sectional title and regional finals appearance.

Krista Blunk was a 1989 Indiana All-Star after scoring a school record 1,044 points at Tell City, graduating with career averages of 19.2 points per game, 10.2 rebounds and a 48% career FG percentage. A three-time all-conference selection and conference Player of the Year her senior season, she averaged 18.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game that year. A four-year starter at the University of Evansville, she scored 1,123 points, graduating as the 5th all-time leading scorer in UE women’s history. She finished her career 2nd in career 3FG made (113), 6th in rebounds (459) and 6th in career assists (197). Named NCAA “Sportswoman of the Year” for athletic and academic achievements, Blunk played professionally in the Women’s Basketball Association (U.S.) and in Australia before a career as television / radio sports commentator. Since the start of her sportscasting career at WEVV and WFIE television stations in Evansville in 1996, she spent 13 seasons as color analyst for WNBA Sacramento Monarchs, 2 years with LA Sparks and has worked for ESPN, Fox, CBS Sports, Pac-12 Network, Westwood One, NCAA Productions and was on-air for NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Cami Cass was the starting point guard for Noblesville’s 1987 undefeated state championship team and 1988 state runner-up squad. Her senior season, she was the team’s leader in assists and 2nd in points, rebounds and steals, teaming with 2015 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Courtney (Cox) Cole. During Cass’s career, Noblesville teams were 100-7, including four sectional titles, three regional titles, and two semi-state championships. A four-year starting point guard at Fordham University, she led their teams in steals all four seasons and was their leader in assists for three years. She completed her career with the program record in career steals (188), remains 2nd in career assists (487) and remains tied for the single-game steals record (8). A senior on the Rams’ first Patriot League championship team in 1992, in 2021 she was one of five players named to Fordham’s 1990’s all-decade team. A member of the United States’ 1997 Deaf Olympics gold medal team in Copenhagen, Denmark, she was a teacher at the Indiana School for the Deaf and coached in their girls basketball program. She has received numerous awards and recognitions as a deaf athlete and was featured in Sports Illustrated in 1989.

Charles Mair retired in 2017 as one of the winningest coaches in Indiana high school girls basketball history. Leading teams to 465 wins in 36 seasons leading North Posey and Princeton high schools, his teams claimed 11 conference championships, eight sectional titles, two regionals, one semi-state and his Princeton team won the 2015 IHSAA 3A girls basketball championship, led by 2016 Indiana Miss Basketball and Naismith National Player of the Year Jackie Young. Among team successes, his Princeton teams won 53 consecutive games from November 2014- February 2016, 4th best in Indiana high school history. His North Posey teams won 29 consecutive Pocket Athletic Conference games from December 1982 – December 1987. Much of his coaching success followed a life-threatening health scare – on December 14, 1987 (34 years to the date of this Hall of Fame induction announcement) Mair collapsed in the locker room prior to a game and was hospitalized and unconscious for three days. Diagnosed with an arterial ventricle malformation, he underwent brain surgery that caused him to miss the remainder of the 1987-88 season, before his return the following fall. Mair is a 1971 graduate of Owensville High School, where he was a three-year varsity basketball player and earned a degree from Kentucky Wesleyan, where he played as a freshman.

Monica Maxwell was a 1995 Indiana All-Star, high school All-American and finalist for the Naismith Award for the top prep player in the nation. The East Chicago Central graduate was a unanimous 1st team all-state selection after averaging 24.4 points her senior season. Maxwell was a member of teams that won four sectional titles, including a 22-1 team her senior season. She played at Louisiana Tech on teams that went 123-13 in four seasons, winning four conference championships, making four NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Final Four appearances as 1998 national runners-up and 1999 national semi-finalists. She was 1996 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, 1997 and 1998 Sun Belt all-conference and 1999 Sun Belt Tournament MVP and graduated 4th in Louisian Tech history in 3FG made and 4th in 3FG attempted. A member of the 1997 Jones Cup Silver Medal team for USA Basketball, she played four seasons in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever, was assistant coach at Tulane University and Cal State Northridge, and has been a high school athletics administrator for 11 years, currently as athletic director at Indianapolis Arsenal Tech High School.

Julie (Rotramel) Meeks totaled 1,227 points and 233 career assists at Sullivan High School, including a 22.7 scoring average for her 1983-84 senior season. Averaging in double figures for three seasons while Sullivan accumulated a 61-5 record, she was a sophomore starter for Sullivan’s 1982 state finalist squad. Helping write the record book for IUPUI women’s basketball, her 1,809 career points remained the school record for 30 years and remains 2nd in program history. She still holds the career three-point field goal percentage record (.408) and single-season scoring record (643), and left IUPUI with the two highest single-season scoring efforts, highest single-game scoring performance (42), most career field goals made (684), most career field goals attempted (1,625), 2nd in career assists (431) and was 3rd in career steals (227). As a junior and senior, she was among the nation’s leaders in three-point shooting, while winning consecutive NAIA district championships. She earned honorable mention All-American recognition as a senior and is a member of the IUPUI Athletics Hall of Fame. In 24 years as a high school head coach, currently in her 19th season at her alma mater Sullivan, her teams have accumulated 265 wins, including three sectional titles.