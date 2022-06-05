The Whole Enchilada - Indiana Gym Size List!
INDIANA-- Shortly before the 2002 season it became apparent that no comprehensive list existed regarding Indiana high school gym seating capacities. While the top twenty largest gyms frequently appear, it is the goal of this project to maintain an updated database of Indiana gyms.
Since that time, the challenge of listing the seating capacity for every high school gym in the state continues to be a living document. Obviously this is a very fluid list as changes are made every season. If you can help add to or correct the list, please email HickoryHusker@yahoo.com.
*Please resist the temptation to estimate. I only want to list exact and current seating numbers for basketball only. Many gyms offer up different numbers depending on what event is taking place.
8424 New Castle
8228 Seymour
8054 East Chicago
7786 Richmond
7373 Elkhart
7304 Michigan City
7217 Gary West
7200 Lafayette Jeff
7124 Southport
7090 Washington
7071 Columbus North
7054 Marion
6545 Muncie Central
6347 Bedford N. Lawrence
6092 Southridge
5876 Logansport
5847 Connersville
5832 Shelbyville
5650 Boonville
5509 Frankfort
5500 Center Grove
5500 Huntington North
5500 Martinsville
5480 Calumet
5466 Vincennes
5306 Jeffersonville
5280 Greencastle
5200 Decatur Central
5200 Jasper
5200 Kokomo
5041 Greensburg
5000 Valparaiso
4896 Warsaw
4886 Chesterton
4800 Delta
4649 Whiteland
4620 Greenfield Central
4600 Plymouth
4571 Loogootee
4500 Paoli
4500 Penn
4470 Jay County
4400 Ben Davis
4400 Blackford
4400 Madison
4300 Brownsburg
4300 East Noble
4200 Dekalb
4200 Noblesville
4200 North Daviess
4200 Princeton
4102 New Albany
4099 Lebanon
4064 Greenwood
4050 Garrett
4038 Avon
4020 South Dearborn
4001 South Adams
4000 Bellmont
4000 Columbus East
4000 Crawford County
4000 Hammond Noll
4000 Mishawaka
4000 Portage
4000 Terre Haute North
4000 Terre Haute South
3995 Kankakee Valley
3956 LaPorte
3907 Pike Central
3900 Cass
3888 East Central
3877 Harrison
3870 Carmel
3850 Lawrence North
3820 Southwestern Hanover
3800 Benton Central
3800 Crown Point
3800 Gibson Southern
3800 SB Washington
3789 Castle
3754 Perry Meridian
3700 Franklin County
3652 Goshen
3650 Norwell
3636 Scottsburg
3600 NorthWood
3600 South Knox
3600 Wood Memorial
3520 Hamilton Southeastern
3516 North Judson
3500 Forest Park
3500 Knox
3500 Merrillville
3500 Northrop
3500 Peru
3500 South Spencer
3500 Speedway
3500 Tech
3487 Tell City
3485 Maconaquah
3470 Triton
3462 Jennings County
3434 Concord
3410 Heritage Hills
3400 Alexandria
3400 Munster
3320 Westview
3300 Culver
3300 FW Northside
3300 New Haven
3300 SB Riley
3300 Warren Central
3300 Wawassee
3275 Fountain Central
3270 Wabash
3250 Corydon Central
3231 Bluffton
3210 Winamac
3200 Batesville
3200 Charlestown
3200 Edgewood
3200 Harding
3200 McCutcheon
3200 New Prairie
3200 North Central
3200 Southmont
3200 Twin Lakes
3200 FW Wayne
3164 Anderson
3106 Hamilton Hts
3100 Elwood
3051 Lapel
3050 Tipton
3040 Madison-Grant
3035 Silver Creek
3028 Lafayette Central Catholic
3016 North Harrison
3000 Angola
3000 Barr-Reeve
3000 Bloomington North
3000 Bloomington South
3000 Brownstown
3000 Columbia City
3000 Lawrence Central
3000 Manual
3000 New Pal
3000 North Knox
3000 Providence
3000 White River Valley
2900 Carroll
2900 Tippecanoe Valley
2900 Whitko
2850 Mississinawa
2800 Austin
2800 Beech Grove
2800 Danville
2800 Floyd Central
2800 Lafayette Harrison
2800 Northfield
2800 Pike
2800 Sullivan
2796 Eastern - Howard
2750 Center Grove - aux old gym
2748 Hagerstown
2704 Western
2700 Caston
2700 Franklin
2700 Lakeland
2700 Lawrenceburg
2700 Mitchell
2700 Springs Valley
2650 SB Clay
2616 Whiting
2612 Northeastern
2600 Leo
2600 Rushville
2600 Tecumseh
2575 Delphi
2500 Brown County
2500 Carroll
2500 Bloomfield
2500 Bremen
2500 Fairfield
2500 Heritage
2500 Homestead
2500 Luers
2500 North Newton
2500 Northridge
2500 Orleans
2500 Pendleton Hts
2500 Shenandoah
2500 Southern Wells
2500 Southwestern Shelby
2500 Taylor
2500 Tri High
2500 Triton Central
2500 Woodlan
2486 Cowan
2478 Tri-West
2460 Rensselaer
2450 SB Adams
2408 Borden
2400 Blue River Valley
2400 EV Bosse
2400 Eastern (Greene)
2400 Frankton
2400 Lapel
2400 Sheridan
2400 Switzerland County
2400 West Central
2400 Yorktown
2396 Manchester
2375 Eastbrook
2370 Austin
2360 Attica
2321 Rochester
2301 LaVille
2300 Concordia
2300 Randolph Southern
2300 Winchester
2264 South Putnam
2250 Monroe Central
2225 Knightstown
2200 Cascade
2200 Crawfordsville
2200 Eastern Pekin
2200 Dwenger
2200 Highland
2200 South Ripley
2180 Shoals
2162 SB St. Joe
2160 Centerville
2124 FW Southside
2110 Oak Hill
2100 Covington
2100 Eastside
2100 Roncalli
2096 West Washington
2080 Edinburgh
2080 Westfield
2076 Milan
2050 Daleville
2050 South Central-Elizabeth
2049 North White
2022 Henryville
2000 Adams Central
2000 Central Noble
2000 Clinton Central
2000 Hobart
2000 North Posey
2000 FW Snider
2000 Northwood
2000 Southwood
2000 Wes-Del
1965 Cambridge City
1963 New Washington
1963 Union-Modac
1950 Fremont
1948 South Central Union Mills
1932 Wabash
1888 Northwestern
1865 Pioneer
1800 Hebron
1800 South Newton
1750 Jac-Cen-Del
1735 Union County
1726 Hamilton
1700 Bethany Christian
1700 Parke Heritage
1666 John Glenn
1657 North Decatur
1657 South Decatur
1651 Rossville
1650 EV Mater Dei
1600 Hammond Morton
1600 Washington Catholic
1586 Wheeler
1573 Hauser
1550 Marquette
1540 Rising Sun
1501 Morgan Twp.
1501 Union County
1500 Andrean
1500 Culver Academy
1500 Griffith
1500 Lanesville
1500 Muncie Burris
1500 Park Tudor
1500 Riverton Parke
1500 Scecina
1452 Kouts
1400 Eminence
1200 Argos
1200 Blackhawk
1200 Cannelton
1200 Cathedral
1200 Chatard
1200 Crothersville
1200 Heritage Christian
1200 Medora
1200 Vincennes Rivet
1200 Westville
1100 River Forest
1000 Christian Academy of Indiana
1000 Indiana Deaf
1000 Rivet
900 Dugger
875 LaCrosse
850 Covenant Christian
850 Evansville Day
850 Liberty Christian
826 Shawe Memorial
800 FW Canterbury
800 FW Blackhawk Christian
600 Columbus Christian
600 Seton Catholic
600 University
550 Lakeview Christian
500 Crispus Attucks
420 Greenwood Christian
350 Oldenburg Academy
350 Traders Point
282 Victory Prep
175 International
Schools No Longer in Existence and Other Indiana Gyms
8996 - Anderson Wigwam
4488 - Franklin
3522 - Broad Ripple
3500 - Anderson Highland
3500 - Michigan City Elston
3000 - Arlington
2500 - Anderson Lady Tribe Aux
2300 - Morton Memorial
2200 - Muncie South
2100 - Old Greenwood High School
1500 - Clark-Pleasant Middle School
1100 - Cortland
1000 - Winslow Igloo
960 - New Harmony
800 - Hammond Gavit Middle School
800 - Huron
600 - South Ripley Aux
400 - Shelbyville Aux
400 - White's
315 - Howe Military
300 - Forest
210 - Russiaville
200 - New London