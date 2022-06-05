 HickoryHusker - The Whole Enchilada - Indiana Gym Size List!
The Whole Enchilada - Indiana Gym Size List!

Leigh Evans • HickoryHusker
Editor/Publisher
@HickoryHusker

INDIANA-- Shortly before the 2002 season it became apparent that no comprehensive list existed regarding Indiana high school gym seating capacities. While the top twenty largest gyms frequently appear, it is the goal of this project to maintain an updated database of Indiana gyms.

Since that time, the challenge of listing the seating capacity for every high school gym in the state continues to be a living document. Obviously this is a very fluid list as changes are made every season. If you can help add to or correct the list, please email HickoryHusker@yahoo.com.

*Please resist the temptation to estimate. I only want to list exact and current seating numbers for basketball only. Many gyms offer up different numbers depending on what event is taking place.

Seymour Loyd E. Scott Gymnasium
Seymour Loyd E. Scott Gymnasium (Greg Alexander)


8424 New Castle

8228 Seymour

8054 East Chicago

7786 Richmond

7373 Elkhart

7304 Michigan City

7217 Gary West

7200 Lafayette Jeff

7124 Southport

7090 Washington

7071 Columbus North

7054 Marion

6545 Muncie Central

6347 Bedford N. Lawrence

6092 Southridge

5876 Logansport

5847 Connersville

5832 Shelbyville

5650 Boonville

5509 Frankfort

5500 Center Grove

5500 Huntington North

5500 Martinsville

5480 Calumet

5466 Vincennes

5306 Jeffersonville

5280 Greencastle

5200 Decatur Central

5200 Jasper

5200 Kokomo

5041 Greensburg

5000 Valparaiso

4896 Warsaw

4886 Chesterton

4800 Delta

4649 Whiteland

4620 Greenfield Central

4600 Plymouth

4571 Loogootee

4500 Paoli

4500 Penn

4470 Jay County

4400 Ben Davis

4400 Blackford

4400 Madison

4300 Brownsburg

4300 East Noble

4200 Dekalb

4200 Noblesville

4200 North Daviess

4200 Princeton

4102 New Albany

4099 Lebanon

4064 Greenwood

4050 Garrett

4038 Avon

4020 South Dearborn

4001 South Adams

4000 Bellmont

4000 Columbus East

4000 Crawford County

4000 Hammond Noll

4000 Mishawaka

4000 Portage

4000 Terre Haute North

4000 Terre Haute South

3995 Kankakee Valley

3956 LaPorte

3907 Pike Central

3900 Cass

3888 East Central

3877 Harrison

3870 Carmel

3850 Lawrence North

3820 Southwestern Hanover

3800 Benton Central

3800 Crown Point

3800 Gibson Southern

3800 SB Washington

3789 Castle

3754 Perry Meridian

3700 Franklin County

3652 Goshen

3650 Norwell

3636 Scottsburg

3600 NorthWood

3600 South Knox

3600 Wood Memorial

3520 Hamilton Southeastern

3516 North Judson

3500 Forest Park

3500 Knox

3500 Merrillville

3500 Northrop

3500 Peru

3500 South Spencer

3500 Speedway

3500 Tech

3487 Tell City

3485 Maconaquah

3470 Triton

3462 Jennings County

3434 Concord

3410 Heritage Hills

3400 Alexandria

3400 Munster

3320 Westview

3300 Culver

3300 FW Northside

3300 New Haven

3300 SB Riley

3300 Warren Central

3300 Wawassee

3275 Fountain Central

3270 Wabash

3250 Corydon Central

3231 Bluffton

3210 Winamac

3200 Batesville

3200 Charlestown

3200 Edgewood

3200 Harding

3200 McCutcheon

3200 New Prairie

3200 North Central

3200 Southmont

3200 Twin Lakes

3200 FW Wayne

3164 Anderson

3106 Hamilton Hts

3100 Elwood

3051 Lapel

3050 Tipton

3040 Madison-Grant

3035 Silver Creek

3028 Lafayette Central Catholic

3016 North Harrison

3000 Angola

3000 Barr-Reeve

3000 Bloomington North

3000 Bloomington South

3000 Brownstown

3000 Columbia City

3000 Lawrence Central

3000 Manual

3000 New Pal

3000 North Knox

3000 Providence

3000 White River Valley

2900 Carroll

2900 Tippecanoe Valley

2900 Whitko

2850 Mississinawa

2800 Austin

2800 Beech Grove

2800 Danville

2800 Floyd Central

2800 Lafayette Harrison

2800 Northfield

2800 Pike

2800 Sullivan

2796 Eastern - Howard

2750 Center Grove - aux old gym

2748 Hagerstown

2704 Western

2700 Caston

2700 Franklin

2700 Lakeland

2700 Lawrenceburg

2700 Mitchell

2700 Springs Valley

2650 SB Clay

2616 Whiting

2612 Northeastern

2600 Leo

2600 Rushville

2600 Tecumseh

2575 Delphi

2500 Brown County

2500 Carroll

2500 Bloomfield

2500 Bremen

2500 Fairfield

2500 Heritage

2500 Homestead

2500 Luers

2500 North Newton

2500 Northridge

2500 Orleans

2500 Pendleton Hts

2500 Shenandoah

2500 Southern Wells

2500 Southwestern Shelby

2500 Taylor

2500 Tri High

2500 Triton Central

2500 Woodlan

2486 Cowan

2478 Tri-West

2460 Rensselaer

2450 SB Adams

2408 Borden

2400 Blue River Valley

2400 EV Bosse

2400 Eastern (Greene)

2400 Frankton

2400 Lapel

2400 Sheridan

2400 Switzerland County

2400 West Central

2400 Yorktown

2396 Manchester

2375 Eastbrook

2370 Austin

2360 Attica

2321 Rochester

2301 LaVille

2300 Concordia

2300 Randolph Southern

2300 Winchester

2264 South Putnam

2250 Monroe Central

2225 Knightstown

2200 Cascade

2200 Crawfordsville

2200 Eastern Pekin

2200 Dwenger

2200 Highland

2200 South Ripley

2180 Shoals

2162 SB St. Joe

2160 Centerville

2124 FW Southside

2110 Oak Hill

2100 Covington

2100 Eastside

2100 Roncalli

2096 West Washington

2080 Edinburgh

2080 Westfield

2076 Milan

2050 Daleville

2050 South Central-Elizabeth

2049 North White

2022 Henryville

2000 Adams Central

2000 Central Noble

2000 Clinton Central

2000 Hobart

2000 North Posey

2000 FW Snider

2000 Northwood

2000 Southwood

2000 Wes-Del

1965 Cambridge City

1963 New Washington

1963 Union-Modac

1950 Fremont

1948 South Central Union Mills

1932 Wabash

1888 Northwestern

1865 Pioneer

1800 Hebron

1800 South Newton

1750 Jac-Cen-Del

1735 Union County

1726 Hamilton

1700 Bethany Christian

1700 Parke Heritage

1666 John Glenn

1657 North Decatur

1657 South Decatur

1651 Rossville

1650 EV Mater Dei

1600 Hammond Morton

1600 Washington Catholic

1586 Wheeler

1573 Hauser

1550 Marquette

1540 Rising Sun

1501 Morgan Twp.

1501 Union County

1500 Andrean

1500 Culver Academy

1500 Griffith

1500 Lanesville

1500 Muncie Burris

1500 Park Tudor

1500 Riverton Parke

1500 Scecina

1452 Kouts

1400 Eminence

1200 Argos

1200 Blackhawk

1200 Cannelton

1200 Cathedral

1200 Chatard

1200 Crothersville

1200 Heritage Christian

1200 Medora

1200 Vincennes Rivet

1200 Westville

1100 River Forest

1000 Christian Academy of Indiana

1000 Indiana Deaf

1000 Rivet

900 Dugger

875 LaCrosse

850 Covenant Christian

850 Evansville Day

850 Liberty Christian

826 Shawe Memorial

800 FW Canterbury

800 FW Blackhawk Christian

600 Columbus Christian

600 Seton Catholic

600 University

550 Lakeview Christian

500 Crispus Attucks

420 Greenwood Christian

350 Oldenburg Academy

350 Traders Point

282 Victory Prep

175 International


Winslow Gym Scoreboard
Winslow Gym Scoreboard

Schools No Longer in Existence and Other Indiana Gyms

8996 - Anderson Wigwam

4488 - Franklin

3522 - Broad Ripple

3500 - Anderson Highland

3500 - Michigan City Elston

3000 - Arlington

2500 - Anderson Lady Tribe Aux

2300 - Morton Memorial

2200 - Muncie South

2100 - Old Greenwood High School

1500 - Clark-Pleasant Middle School

1100 - Cortland

1000 - Winslow Igloo

960 - New Harmony

800 - Hammond Gavit Middle School

800 - Huron

600 - South Ripley Aux

400 - Shelbyville Aux

400 - White's

315 - Howe Military

300 - Forest

210 - Russiaville

200 - New London

