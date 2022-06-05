The Whole Enchilada - Indiana Gym Size List!

INDIANA-- Shortly before the 2002 season it became apparent that no comprehensive list existed regarding Indiana high school gym seating capacities. While the top twenty largest gyms frequently appear, it is the goal of this project to maintain an updated database of Indiana gyms.

Since that time, the challenge of listing the seating capacity for every high school gym in the state continues to be a living document. Obviously this is a very fluid list as changes are made every season. If you can help add to or correct the list, please email HickoryHusker@yahoo.com.

*Please resist the temptation to estimate. I only want to list exact and current seating numbers for basketball only. Many gyms offer up different numbers depending on what event is taking place.