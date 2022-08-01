Jac-Cen-Del Eagles into the Record Book!

OSGOOD, Ind. -- Thanks to good Varsity Clubber, Scott Smith, for providing two new Record Book qualifying marks from the Jac-Cen-Del Eagles. Paige Ledford's 25 FTA in a game from the 2019-20 season vs. South Dearborn and team mark for an astonishing 67 rebounds vs. Hauser during the 2020-21 campaign!







