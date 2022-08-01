 HickoryHusker - Jac-Cen-Del Eagles into the Record Book!
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-01 12:51:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jac-Cen-Del Eagles into the Record Book!

Leigh Evans • HickoryHusker
Editor/Publisher
OSGOOD, Ind. -- Thanks to good Varsity Clubber, Scott Smith, for providing two new Record Book qualifying marks from the Jac-Cen-Del Eagles. Paige Ledford's 25 FTA in a game from the 2019-20 season vs. South Dearborn and team mark for an astonishing 67 rebounds vs. Hauser during the 2020-21 campaign!



Jac-Cen-Del's Paige Ledford
Most Free Throw Attempts in a Game

(B) 39 Jerry Augsberger - Hartford Twp. vs. Decatur 1952-53 (Made 24)

(B) 35 Aaron Hayes - Christian Academy of Indiana vs. Louisville Christian Academy 2012-13

(B) 35 Dave Kinsey - Silver Creek vs. Clay Pool 1955-56 (Made 30)

(B) 33 Kaden Branam - Waldron vs. South Decatur 2016-17

(B) 33 Trey Lyles - Tech vs. Park Tudor 2013-14

(B) 32 Eric Walsh - Caston vs.North Judson 2000-01

(B) 28 Dick Blue - Romney vs. Stockwell 1954-55 (Made 24)

(B) 28 Terry Gill - Montezuma vs. Clinton 1968-69

(B) 28 Aaron Knapp - Rossville 1993-94

(B) 27 Kyle Cox - Blue River Valley vs. Lapel 1999-00

(B) 27 Rapheal Davis - FW South vs. Northrop 2010-11

(B) 27 Harry Maushaw - Gary Mann vs. Valpo 1956-57

(B) 27 Bruce Yeagy -Summitville Goblins vs. Lapel 1958-59

(G) 32 Megan King - Canterbury vs. Fremont 2003-04 (Made 25)

(G) 31 Nina Wells - Noll vs. Morton 2006-07

(G) 30 Kamaren Cole - New Albany vs. Bosse 2010-11

(G) 29 Lindsey Corsaro - Roncalli vs. Perry Meridian 2015-16

(G) 28 Mandy Marshall - Southwood vs. Wabash 1992-93

(G) 26 Avery Chezem - Covington vs. Southmont 2014-15

(G) 25 Paige Ledford - Jac-Cen-Del vs. South Dearborn 2019-20

(G) 25 Jayla Newton - Horizon Christian vs. Shawe Memorial 2012-13

(G) 25 Natalie Ruedinger - Borden vs. Clarksville 2015-16

(G) 24 Allison Kaufman - Blackhawk Christian vs. South Adams 2010-11


Most Rebounds in a Game

(B) 80 Borden vs. Medora 1971-72

(B) 75 Indy Washington vs. Gary Tolleston 1968-69

(B) 75 Carmel vs. Greencastle 1966-67

(B) 74 Edgewood vs. Fillmore 1964-65

(B) 74 Griffith vs. Hammond Clark 1989-90

(B) 73 Paoli vs. Jeffersonville 1959-60

(B) 72 Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wabash 2012-13

(B) 71 Jeffersonville vs. Pekin Eastern 1971-72

(B) 71 Jeffersonville vs. Scottsburg 1986-87

(B) 71 Westview vs. East Noble 1967-68

(G) 103 Borden vs Eastern 1978-79

(G) 86 Center Grove vs. Washington 1982-83

(G) 67 Jac-Cen-Del vs. Hauser 2020-21

(G) 67 Riverton Parke vs. TH North 1986-87

(G) 67 North Harrison vs. South Central 1978-79

(G) 66 Jeffersonville vs. Columbus East 2008-09

(G) 66 Warsaw vs. Whitko 1981-82

(G) 65 Speedway vs. Horizon Christian 2012-13

(G) 63 Kankakee Valley vs. Morgan Twp. 1992-93

(G) 63 Snider vs. Noblesville 1987-88

Click Image to access entire Record Book project
