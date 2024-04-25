Long Lost Indiana High Schools and Nicknames
INDIANA -- Few undertakings have been as enjoyable as this. In the interest of the preservation of Indiana high school basketball lore, here is an attempt to compile a complete list of every long lost Indiana high school their nicknames, and colors. Almost complete, but I am always finding some little known gems out there to add. Here they are...
Acton Redbirds - blue and red - Franklin Central
Adams Twp. Tigers - blue and gold - Twin Lakes
Advance Osceoleons - purple and gold -Western Boone
Akron Flyers - black and gold -Tippecanoe Valley
Alamo Warriors - red and white - Southmont
Albany Wildcats - red and white -Delta
Albion Trojans - blue and white -Central Noble
Alfordsville Yellow Jackets - yellow and white - Barr-Reeve
Algiers Owls - ??? -Pike Central
Alquina Blue Arrows - blue and white - Connersville
Ambia Wildcats - blue and gold - Benton Central
Amboy Pirates - purple and gold - Oak Hill
Amo Aces - blue and white - Cascade
Anderson St. Mary's Gaels - blue and gold - Anderson
Anderson Highland Highlanders - plaid and white - Anderson
Anderson Madison Heights Pirates - black and red - Anderson & Highland
Andrews Cardinals - red and white - Huntington North
Arcadia Dragons - black and gold - Hamilton Heights
Arcola Aces - green and white - Carroll
Arlington Purple Breezes & Wildcats - purple and white - Rushville
Asheboro Shamrocks - green and white - Clay City
Ashley Aces - blue and red - DeKalb
Atlanta Cardinals - red and white - Hamilton Heights
Atwood Greyhounds - maroon and white - Warsaw
Auburn Red Devils - black and red - DeKalb
Aurora Red Devils - red and white - South Dearborn
Avilla Panthers - blue and white - East Noble
Bainbridge Pointers - purple and gold - North Putnam
Banquo Indians & Ghosts - red and white - Huntington North
Battle Ground Tomahawks - black and gold - Lafayette Harrison
Baugo Twp. Jimmies - maroon and white - Jimtown
Beaver Dam Beavers - blue and gold - Tippecanoe Valley
Bedford Stonecutters - red and white - Bedford North Lawrence
Belle Union Panthers - blue and gold - South Putnam
Bellmore (Union Twp.) Golden Eagles - black and gold - Rockville
Bentonville Trojans - red and white - Connersville
Berne Bears - blue and white - South Adams
Bicknell Bulldogs - black and old gold - North Knox
Bippus Tigers - blue and gold - Huntington North
Birdseye Birds then Yellow Jackets - black and gold - Forest Park
Blackhawk Chieftains - red and black - Terre Haute South
Bloomingdale Bulldogs - purple and white - Turkey Run
Bloomingdale Academy Immortals - purple and gold - Turkey Run
Bloomington Panthers - purple and white - Bloomington North & South
Boggstown Panthers - blue and white - Triton Central
Boston Terriers - blue and gold - Richmond
Boswell Blackhawks - black and gold - Benton Central
Bourbon Comets - blue and white - Triton
Bowers Blackshirts - black and gold - North Montgomery
Bowling Green Pioneers - purple and white - Clay City
Boxley No nickname - black and orange - Sheridan
Brazil Red Devils - red and white - Northview
Brewersville Hornets - black and gold - Jennings County
Bridgeton Racoons - black and gold - Riverton Parke
Bright Panthers - blue and white - East Central
Brighton Wildcats - black and gold - Lakeland
Bringhurst Breeze - purple and gold - Carroll
Bristol Pirates - black and orange - Elkhart Central
Bristow Purple Aces - purple and gold - Perry Central
Brook Aces - purple and gold - South Newton
Brookston Bombers - gold, black and orange - Frontier
Brookville Greyhounds - green and white - Franklin County
Brownstown Bears - black and gold - Brownstown Central
Brownsville Lions - black and red - Union County
Bruceville Hilltoppers - blue and red - North Knox
Bryant Owls - blue and white - Jay County
Buck Creek Cobras - black and red - Lafayette Harrison
Buffalo Bison - black and old gold - North White
Bunker Hill Minutemen - green and white - Maconaquah
Burket Hawks - purple and gold - Tippecanoe Valley
Burlington Polar Cubs - purple and white - Carroll
Burnettsville Bees - red and white - Twin Lakes
Burney Panthers - purple and white - North & South Decatur
Burns City Bees - yellow and black - Loogootee
Butler Windmills - green and gold - Eastside
Butler Twp. Tomahawks -blue and white - Maconaquah
Butlerville Bulldogs - red and white - Jennings County
Cadiz Spaniards - purple and white - Shenandoah
Cambridge City Wampus Cats - red and blue - Cambridge City
Camden Red Devils - red and white - Delphi
Campbellsburg Warriors - red and gray - West Washington
Carlisle Indians - red and white - Sullivan
Carrollton Cardinals - black and red - Carroll
Carthage Blue Raiders - blue and white - Knightstown
Castleton Comets - blue and gray - Lawrence Central
Cayuga Indians - purple and old gold - North Vermillion
Center Spartans - purple and white -Wapahani
Center Twp. Blue Streaks - blue and gold - Knox
Central Wildcats - green and white - Madison
Chalmers Cardinals - red and white - Frontier
Chandler Panthers - purple and white - Castle
Charlottesville Eagles - blue and white - Eastern Hancock
Chester Center (Keystone) Indians - purple and gold - Southern Wells
Chester Twp. Panthers - blue and white - North Manchester
Chili Polar Bears - black and white - North Miami
Chippewa Indians - red and white - red and white - Northfield
Chrisney Wildcats - black and orange - Heritage Hills
Cicero Red Devils - red and old gold - Hamilton Heights
Clarksburg Knights - black and red - North Decatur
Clarks Hill Hillers - red and white - McCutcheon
Clark Twp. Lions - blue and white - Whiteland
Claypool Knights - black and orange - Warsaw
Clayton Cardinals - black and red - Cascade
Clay Twp. (Howard County) Brickies - red & gray or purple & white - Northwestern
Clay Twp. (Miami County) Indians - red and gray - Maconaquah
Clear Creek Bulldogs - red and white - Huntington North
Clear Spring Purple Warriors - purple and gold - Brownstown Central
Clifford Panthers - purple and white - Hauser
Clinton Wildcats - black and old gold - South Vermillion
Clinton Twp. Yellow Jackets - black and gold - North Putnam
Clinton Twp. Trojans - purple and gold - South Central
Coalmont Cardinals - red and white - Shakamak
Coal City (Jefferson Twp.) Colts - blue and white - Owen Valley
Coal Creek Central Bearcats - black and red - North Montgomery
Coesse Indians - black and red - Columbia City
Colfax Tilesmen and Hickories - blue and white - Clinton Prairie
College Corner Trojans - red and gray - Union County
Columbus Bull Dogs - blue and white - Columbus North & East
Concannon Cannons - blue and white - West Vigo
Concord Twp. Tigers - ??? - Eastside
Converse Bordermen - red and white - Oak Hill
Cortland Eagles - black and gold - Seymour
Cory Apple Boys - black and gold - Clay City
Corydon Panthers - black and old gold - Corydon Central
Crisman Crimson Flashes - red and white - Lake Station
Cromwell Spartans - black and white - West Noble
Cross Plains Wildcats - blue and white - South Ripley
Culver Indians - red(later maroon)and white - Culver Community
Cutler Wildcats - black and gold - Carroll
Cuzco Bear Cubs - black and white - Northeast Dubois
Cynthianna Annas - blue and gold - North Posey
Dale Golden Aces - black and gold - Heritage Hills
Dana Aggies - purple and white - South Vermillion
Darlington Indians - red and white - North Montgomery
Dayton Bulldogs - black and gold - McCutcheon
Deacon Demons - red, white, and blue - Cass
Decatur Yellow Jackets - purple and gold - Bellmont
Decatur Catholic Commodores - green and gold - Bellmont
Decker Aces - navy and old gold - South Knox
Decker Chapel Panthers - scarlet and white - South Knox
Deedsville Trojans - green and white - North Miami
Deer Creek Crickets - maroon and white - Carroll
Demotte Indians - red and white - Kankakee Valley
Depauw Blue River Echos - blue and gold -North Harrison
Deputy Warriors - red and white - Madison
Derby Warriors - black and gold - Perry Central
Desoto Panthers - purple and gold - Delta
Dillsboro Bulldogs - blue and gold - South Dearborn
Dover Blue Devils - blue and gold - Western Boone
Dubois Jeeps - blue and silver -Northeast Dubois
Dugger Bulldogs - black and old gold - Union Dugger
Dunkirk Speedcats - green and white - Jay County
Dupont Hornets - black and red - Madison
Dyer Indians - blue and gold - Lake Central
Earl Park Cardinals - cardinal and white - Benton Central
Eaton Norsemen - purple and gold - Delta
East Chicago Roosevelt Roughriders - purple and white - East Chicago Central
East Chicago Washington Senators - maroon and white - East Chicago Central
East Tipp Trojans - red and grey - Lafayette Harrison
Economy Cardinals - red and white - Hagerstown
Eden Flyers - black and gold - Greenfield Central
Edwardsport Powers - green and white - North Knox
Elberfeld Hornets - black and red - Tecumseh
Elizabeth Pirates - purple and old gold - South Central
Elkhart Blue Blazers - blue and white - Elkhart
Elkhart Central Blue Blazers - blue and white - Elkhart
Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers/Chargers - red and gold - Elkhart
Ellettsville Golden Eagles - black and gold - Edgewood
Elnora Owls - red and white - North Daviess
English Red Raiders - black and red - Crawford County
Epsom Salts - blue and white - North Daviess
Ervin Twp. Eagles - blue and gold - Northwestern
Etna Green Cubs - purple and white - Triton
Etna Twp. No nickname - black and gold - Columbia City
Evansville Lincoln Lions - purple and gold - all Evansville Schools
Evansville Rex Mundi Monarchs - blue and white - Evansville Mater Dei
Everton Bearcats - purple and old gold - Connersville
Fairbanks Trojans - blue and gold - North Central
Fairland Hornets - red and white - Triton Central
Fairmount Quakers - black and gold - Madison-Grant
Fairmount Academy Quakers - black and gold - Madison-Grant
Fair Oaks Cherokees - blue and white - Kankakee Valley
Fairview Yellow Jackets - black and white - Connersville
Farmersburg Plowboys - purple and gold - North Central
Farmland Wildcats - blue and white - Monroe Central
Fayette Central Chiefs - green and gold - Connersville
Fayetteville Lions - blue and gold - Bedford North Lawrence
Ferdinand Crusaders - blue and gold - Forest Park
Fillmore Cardinals - black and red - South Putnam
Flat Rock Cardinals - cardinal and white - Southwestern
Flint Arrows - red and cream - Prairie Heights
Flora Badgers - blue and gold - Carroll
Folsomville Eagles - blue and red - Boonville
Fontanet Beantowners - red and white - Terre Haute North
Forest Bobcats - black and gold - Clinton Central
Ft. Branch Twigs - black and gold - Gibson Southern
Fortville Demons - purple and gold - Mt. Vernon
Ft. Wayne Central Tigers - blue and white - Several Ft. Wayne Schools
Ft. Wayne Central Catholic Fighting Irish - green and white - Luers & Dwenger
Fountain City Little Giants - black and old gold - Northeastern
Fowler - Bulldogs - maroon and white - Benton Central
Francesville Zebras - black and orange - West Central
Francisco Owls - blue and white - Wood Memorial
Freedom Aces - red and white - Owen Valley
Freeland Park Rockets - black and red - Benton Central
Freelandville Fighting Dutchmen - blue and white - North Knox
Freetown Spartans - blue and white - Brownstown Central
French Lick Red Devils - red and white - Springs Valley
Frichton Eagles - purple and white - South Knox
Fulton Bulldogs - black and red - Caston
Galveston Cardinals -red and blue - Cass
Gary Edison Blazers - green and white - Lake Station
Gary Emerson Tornados - gold and gray - Mann, West, & Wirt
Gary Froebel Blue Devils - blue and flame? - Roosevelt & West
Gary Tolleston Blue Raiders - blue and white - Gary West
Gas City Tigers - maroon and white - Mississinewa
Gaston Bulldogs - blue and white - Wes-Del
Geneva Cardinals - black and red - South Adams
Gentryville Pirates - green and white - Heritage Hills
Georgetown Bearcats - green and white - Floyd Central
Gibault School ??? - blue and white - No consolidation
Gilboa Twp. Wildcats - purple and gold - Tri County
Gilead Wildcats - purple and white - North Miami
Gill Twp. Rockets - red and white - Sullivan
Gings Wildcats - red and white - Rushville
Glendale Indians - gold and white - Washington
Glenn Pirates - black and white - Terre Haute North
Glenwood Indians - black and old gold - Rushville
Goldsmith Gold Bugs - black and gold -Tipton
Goodland Trojans - blue and gold - South Newton
Gosport Indians - purple and gold - Owen Valley
Grandview Greyhounds & Yellow Jackets - gold and purple - South Spencer
Granville-Wells - black and white - Rockets - Western Boone
Grass Creek Panthers - black and gold -Caston
Gray Redbirds - red and white - Jay County
Graysville Greyhounds - red and white - Sullivan
Greene Twp. Aces - green and white - Turkey Run
Greene Twp. Bulldogs - ??? - Part to South Bend Schools & part to Glenn
Greenfield Tigers - black and gold -Greenfield Central
Greensfork Demons - black and gold -Hagerstown
Greentown Beavers - green and white -Eastern
Green Twp. Tigers - green and white - Monroe Central
Griffin Tornadoes - red and white - North Posey
Grovertown Rams - green and gold - Oregon-Davis
Guilford Wildcats & Quakers - orange and black - East Central
Hamlet Tigers - black and gold - Oregon-Davis
Hammond Tech Tigers - brown and old gold - Hammond
Hancock Central Panthers - black and red - Greenfield-Central
Hanging Grove Hornets - black and gold - Rensselaer Central
Hanna Panthers & Fishermen - black and white - South Central
Hanover Bulldogs - navy and white -Southwestern
Hardinsburg Bearcats - green and old gold -West Washington
Harlan Hawks - blue and gold - Part to Leo & Woodlan
Harrisburg Hornets - green and white - Connersville
Harrison Twp. Cardinals - cardinal and white - Wes-Del
Hartford City Airedales - black and gold -Blackford
Hartford Twp. Gorillas - red and white - South Adams
Haubstadt Elites - blue and white - Gibson Southern
Hayden Haymakers - blue and white - Jennings County
Hazleton Lions - black and gold -Princeton
Helmsburg (Jackson Twp.) Tigers - blue and white - Brown County
Heltonville Blue Jackets - royal blue and white - Bedford North Lawrence
Hillsboro Wildcats - black and gold/scarlet and blue - Fountain Central
Hillsdale Hilltoppers - blue and gold - South Vermillion
Hoagland Wildcats - blue and white - Heritage
Holland Dutchmen - red and white - Southridge
Holton Warhorses - red and white - South Ripley
Honey Creek Honey Bees - blue and white - Terre Haute South
Hope (Hawcreek Twp.) Red Devils - blue and red - Hauser
Hopewell Tigers - blue and gold - Franklin
Houston Pirates - black and red - Brownstown Central
Howard Twp. Hornets - black and gold - Northwestern
Huntertown Wildcats - black and gold - Carroll
Huntingburg Happy Hunters - black and red - Southridge
Huntington Vikings - black and red - Huntington North
Huntington Catholic Ramblers - black and light gold - Huntington North
Huntington Twp. Bearcats - purple and gold -Huntington North
Huntsville Redmen - red and white - Union
Huron Beavers - black and gold - Mitchell
Hymera Shakamaks - black and old gold - North Central
Idaville Green Streaks - green and white - Twin Lakes
Indy Attucks Tigers - green and gold - Other Indy schools
Indy Chartrand Rams - green and gold - Roncalli
Indy Marshall Patriots - red, white and blue - Other Indy schools
Indy Scared Heart Spartans - red and gray - Roncalli
Indy Shortridge Blue Devils - blue and white - Other Indy Schools
Indy Wood Woodchucks - purple and gold - Other Indy Schools
Ireland Spuds - green and white - Jasper
Jackson Center Jaguars - black and gold - Southern Wells
Jackson Central Eagles - red, white, and blue - Hamilton Heights
Jackson Twp. Rockets - black and white - Western Boone
Jackson Twp. Cardinals - cardinal and tan - Clinton Prairie
Jackson Twp. Tigers - black and gold - South Decatur
Jackson Twp. Stonewalls - green and white - Eastern
Jackson Twp. Panthers - maroon and white - Chesterton
Jackson Twp. Bulldogs - orange and black - Union City
Jackson Twp. Spartans - black and gold - McCutcheon
Jamestown Little giants - red and white - Western Boone
Jasonville Yellow Jackets - blue and white - Shakamak
Jefferson Red Devils - scarlet and old gold - Winchester
Jefferson Center Tigers - blue and red - Columbia City
Jefferson Twp. Warriors - blue and red - South Adams
Jefferson Twp. Yeomen - green and white - Eastbrook
Jefferson Twp. Tigers - blue and orange - Northridge
Jefferson Twp. Spartans - green and white - Huntington North
Jefferson Twp. Yankees - red, white, and blue - Tipton
Jonesboro Zebras - black and red - Mississinewa
Judyville Red Devils - red and white - Seeger
Kempton Pirates - purple and gold - Tipton
Kendallville Comets - crimson and gold - East Noble
Kennard Leopardcats - green and white - Knightstown
Kentland Blue Devils - navy and gray - South Newton
Kewanna Indians - blue an white - Caston, Rochester and Winamac
Kingman Black Aces - black and orange - Fountain Central
Kingsbury Kings - black and gold - LaPorte
Kirkland Kangaroos - green and gold - Adams Central
Kirklin Travelers - green and gold - Clinton Central
Kitchel (Harrison Twp.) Cowboys - blue and gold - Union County
Klondike Nuggets - blue, gold and white - Lafayette Harrison
Kniman Knights - red, black and white - Kankakee Valley
Kokomo Haworth Huskies - navy and gold - Kokomo
L&M Braves - black and white - White River Valley
Laconia Aces - columbia blue and white - South Central
Ladoga Canners - green and gold - Southmont
Lafayette Central Pirates - black and red - Homestead
Lafontaine Cossacks - blue and white - Southwood
Lagrange Lions - red and white - Lakeland
Lagro Comets - black and red - Northfield
Laketon Tigers - black and gold - Manchester
Lakeville Trojans - blue and old gold - LaVille
Lancaster Center Lancers - red and white -Huntington North
Lancaster Central Bobcats - green and white - Norwell
LaOtto Hornets - green and white - East Noble
Lapaz Vikings - blue and yellow - LaVille
Larwill Trojans - purple and gold - Whitko
Lauramie - ??? and ??? McCutcheon
Laurel Panthers - red and white - Franklin County
Lawrence Lions - red and white - Lawrence Central
Leavenworth Rivermen & Wyandottes - black and gold - Crawford County
Leesburg Blue Blazers - blue and white - Warsaw
Leiters Ford (Aubbeenaubbee Twp.) Tigers to Braves - blue and gold - Culver
Leopold Leopards - green and white - Perry Central
Letts Bearcats - red and white - South Decatur
Lewisville Bears - purple and white - Tri
Lexington Minutemen - red and white - Scottsburg
Liberty Lancers (also went by Warriors) - scarlet and white - Union County
Liberty Center Lions - blue and gold - Chesterton
Liberty Center Lions - red and white - Southern Wells
Ligonier Red Raiders - green and scarlet - West Noble
Lima Orioles - black and orange - Lakeland
Lincoln Railsplitters - black and gold - Cass
Lincoln - ??? and ??? - Winchester
Lincolnville Gold Bugs - purple and gold - Southwood
Linden Bulldogs - black and gold - North Montgomery
Linlawn Pirates - blue and gold - Southwood
Little York Wildcats - red and gray - Salem
Lizton Blue Blazers - blue and white - Tri West
Loogootee St. Johns Eagles - green and white - Loogootee
Losantville Red Devils - red and white - Union
Lovett Pirates - black and orange - Jennings County
Lucerne Lions - black and gold - Pioneer
Luce Twp. Red Devils - red and white - South Spencer
Lynn Bulldogs - red and white - Randolph Southern
Lynnville Lindys - black and gold - Tecumseh
Lyons Lions - black and gold - White River Valley
Mace Galloping Guys/Galloping Girls - red and black - Southmont
Mackey Aces - blue and white - Wood Memorial
Macy Yellow Jackets - blue and gold - North Miami
Madison Twp. Tomcats - navy and white - Jay County
Madison Twp. Panthers -blue and white - Penn
Manilla Owls - green and white - Rushville
Marengo Cavemen - black and gold - Crawford County
Marco Bears - black and gold - White River Valley
Marion Bennett Trojans - blue and yellow - Marion
Marion Twp. Panthers - red and white - Jennings County
Markle Eagles - black and orange - Huntington North
Markleville Arabians - purple and white - Pendleton Heights
Marshall Bobcats - black and gold/red and white - Turkey Run
Masonic Home Craftsmen - scarlet and gray - Franklin
Mathews Minutemen - purple and gold - Eastbrook
Mauckport Pilots - black and gold - Corydon Central
Maxwell Lions - purple and gold - Greenfield Central
Mays (Center Twp.) Tigers - black and gold - Rushville
McCordsville Pirates - black and gold - Mt. Vernon
McKinley Presidents - red, white, and blue - Winchester
Mecca Arabs - red and white - Riverton Parke
Medaryville Black Horses - black and gold - West Central
Mellott Derbies - red and white - Fountain Central
Mentone Bulldogs - green and white p Tippecanoe Valley
Merom Beavers - navy and white - Sullivan
Metea Hornets - black and red - Caston
Metz Mohawks - red and white - Angola & Hamilton
Mexico (Jefferson Twp.) Bulldogs - black and white - North Miami
Michigan City Elston Red Devils - red and white - Michigan City
Michigan City Rogers Raiders - blue and gold - Michigan City
Michigantown Ganders - red and white - Clinton Central
Middlebury Middies - blue and white - Northridge
Middletown Cossacks - red and white - Shenandoah
Midland Middies - red and white - Shakamak
Milford Trojans - blue and white - Wawasee
Mill Creek Creekers - blue and orange - LaPorte
Millersburg Millers - black and gold - Fairfield
Millersburg Wildcats - purple and gold - Castle
Milltown Millers - blue and white - Crawford County
Milroy Cardinals - red and white - Rushville
Milton Sharpshooters - maroon and gold - Cambridge City
Modoc Indians - ??? - Union
Mongo (Springfield Twp.) Dragons - green and white - Prairie Heights
Monitor Commodores - blue and gold - Harrison
Monmouth Eagles - black and gold - Bellmont
Monon Railroaders - blue and white - North White
Monroe Bearkats - blue and white - Adams Central
Monroe City Blue Jeans - blue and white - South Knox
Monroe Twp. Wildcats - ??? - Salem
Monroeville Cubs - black and white - Heritage
Monterey Fliers - red and white - Culver
Montezuma Aztecs - purple and gray - Riverton Parke
Montgomery (Barr Twp.) Vikings - black and white - Barr-Reeve
Monticello Tioga Indians - red and white - Twin Lakes
Montmorenci Tigers - black and gold - Benton Central
Montpelier Pacers - blue and gold - Blackford
Monument City Greyhounds - purple and gold - Huntington North
Montpelier-Harrison Twp. Pacers - navy and white - Blackford
Montpelier Spartans - navy and white - Blackford
Mooreland Bobcats - black and gold - Blue River
Moores Hill Bobcats - purple and white - South Dearborn
Moral Twp. Hawks - black and orange - Triton Central
Morgantown Trojans - purple and white - Indian Creek
Morgan Twp. Raiders - royal blue and white - North Harrison
Morocco Beavers - black and gold - North Newton
Moscow River Rats - green and gold - Rushville
Mt. Auburn Rangers & Blackhawks - black and red - Southwestern
Mt. Ayr Ayr Dales - black and gold - North Newton
Mt. Comfort Buccaneers - green and white - Mt. Vernon
Mt. Olympus Mountaineers - navy and white - Princeton
Mt. Summit Eagles - red and gray - Blue River
Mulberry Berries - black and gold - Clinton Prairie
Muncie Northside Titans - navy and red - Muncie Central
Napoleon Bearcats - black and gold - Jac-Cen-Del
Nappanee Bulldogs - blue and white -NorthWood
Nashville Yellow Jackets, Broncos & Hornets - black and gold - Brown County
Needham Bulldogs - purple and white - Franklin
Needmore (Marshall Twp.) Hilltoppers - purple and old gold - Bedford North Lawrence
New Amsterdam Rivermen & Indians - red and white - Corydon Central
New Augusta Red Devils - red and white - Pike
Newberry River Rats - blue and white - White River Valley
New Bethel (Wanamaker) Red Devils - Red and black - Franklin Central
Newburgh Wildcats - navy and old gold - Castle
New Carlisle Tigers - black and orange - New Prairie
New Goshen (Fayette Twp.) Falcons - blue and gold - West Vigo
New Lebanon Tigers - black and orange - Sullivan
New Lisbon Tigers - black and old gold - Tri
New London Quakers - blue and gold - Western
New Marion Panthers - black and gold - South Ripley
New Market Purple Flyers - purple and white - Southmont
New Middletown Rangers - black and white - Corydon Central
New Palmyra Raiders - blue and white - North Harrison
New Paris Cubs - purple and gold - Fairfield
New Point Little Giants - gold and blue -North Decatur
Newport Tigers - red and white - North Vermillion
New Richmond Cardinals - blue and red - North Montgomery
New Ross Blue Jays - blue and white - Southmont
New Salem Eagles - blue and crimson - Rushville
New Salisbury Tigers - royal and white - North Harrison
Newtown Black Aces/Indians - black and gold - Fountain Central
New Waverly Scarlets & Wildcats -black and gold - Cass
New Winchester Warriors - red and white - Danville
Nineveh Bluebirds & Eagles - navy and gold - Indian Creek
Noble Twp. Knights - blue and white - Pioneer
Noble Twp. Pirates - blue and gold - Southwood
North Bend ???? - ??? - Culver
North Central Tigers - royal blue and white - North Harrison
North Dearborn Vikings - red and white - East Central
North Liberty Shamrocks - green and white - Glenn
North Madison Tigers - royal and white - Madison
North Manchester Trojans - blue and gold - Manchester
North Salem Blue Devils -blue and white - Tri West
North Vernon Panthers - light blue and white - Jennings County
North Webster Trojans -red, white ,a nd blue - Wawasee
Oakland City Acorns - green and white - Wood Memorial
Oaklandon Oaks - green and white - Lawrence Central
Oaktown Oaks - green and white -North Knox
Odon Bulldogs - blue and white - North Daviess
Oil Twp. Oilers - green and white - Perry Central
Onward Red Coats - blue and red - Cass
Oolitic Bearcats - blue and gold - Bedford North Lawrence
Orange Tigers - black and orange - Connersville
Orland Tigers & Trojans - black and gold - Prairie Heights
Osgood (Center Twp.) Cowboys - green and white - Jac-Cen-Del
Ossian Bears - red and white - Norwell
Otterbein Red Devils - red and white - Benton Central
Otter Creek Otters - purple and gold - Terre Haute North
Otwell Millers - blue and white - Pike Central
Owensburg Indians - red, black and white - Eastern
Owensville Kickapoos - black and gold -Gibson Southern
Oxford Blue Devils - blue and white - Benton Central
Paragon Panthers - green and white - Martinsville
Paris Crossing Lions & Pirates - black and old gold - Jennings County
Parker Panthers -purple and white - Monroe Central
Patoka Wrens - red and gray - Princeton
Patricksburg Bulldogs - red and white - Owen Valley
Patriot Trojans - red and white - Switzerland County
Pekin Musketeers - purple and gold - Eastern
Pendleton Irish - green and gold - Pendelton Heights
Pennville Bulldogs - black and gold - Jay County
Perry Central Midgets -purple and gold - Lebanon
Perrysville Eagles - purple and old gold - North Vermillion
Petersburg Indians - red and white - Pike Central
Petroleum Panthers - blue and white - Southern Wells
Pierceton Cubs - red and white - Whitko
Pimento Peppers - blue and orange - Terre Haute South
Pine Twp. Eagles - red and blue - Benton Central
Pine Village Pine Knots - blue and white - Seeger
Pinnell Purple Dragons - purple and white - Western Boone
Pittsboro Burros - red, black, and white - Tri West
Plainville Midgets - purple and gold - North Daviess
Pleasant Lake Spartans - red and white - Angola
Pleasant Mills Spartans - black and white - Adams Central
Pleasantville Blue Streaks - blue and white - Union
Poling Yellowjackets - purple and white - Jay County
Portland Panthers -purple and gold - Jay County
Poseyville Posies - black and white - North Posey
Prairie Creek Gophers - purple and white - Terre Haute South
Prairie Twp. Aces - purple and white - Tri Central
Princeton Lincoln Lions - blue and white - Princeton
Pulaski Yellow Jackets & Warriors - blue and gold - Winamac
Quincy Aces - blue and old gold - Cloverdale
Raglesville Rockets - blue and gold - North Daviess
Raleigh Sir Walters - black and white - Rushville
Raub Hornets & Ramblers - blue and gold - South Newton
Redkey Wolves - royal and white - Jay County
Reelesville Indians - red and white - South Putnam
Remington Rifles - black and gold - Tri County
Reynolds Rangers - blue and white - North White
Richland Center Wildcats - black and red - Rochester
Richland Twp. Red Devils - red and white - Fountain Central
Ridgeville Cossacks - black white - Winchester
Riley Cossacks - purple and white - Terre Haute South
Riverdale Comets - gray and green - Eastside
Roachdale Hawks - red and white - North Putnam
Roann Indians - maroon and white - Northfield
Roanoke Stonewalls - green and white - Huntington North
Rock Creek Aces - black and red -Huntington North
Rockcreek Center Dodgers - blue and gold - Norwell
Rockfield Indians - purple and gold - Delphi
Rockport Zebras - blue gold - South Spencer
Rockville Rox - blue and white - Park Heritage
Roll Red Rollers - red and white - Blackford
Rolling Prairie Bulldogs - blue and white - New Prairie
Rome Romans - black and orange - Perry Central
Rome City Romans - blue and white - East Noble
Romney Pirates - purple and white - McCutcheon
Rosedale Hot Shots - black and gold - Riverton Parke
Round Grove Bulldogs - black and gold - Tri County
Royal Center Bulldogs - black and orange - Pioneer
Royerton Redbirds - black and red - Delta
Russellville Bees - purple and white - North Putnam
Russiaville Cossacks - red and white - Western
St. Bernice Hornets - black and red - South Vermillion
St. Joe (Concord Twp.) Tigers - red and white - Eastside
St. Paul Blasters - red and white - North Decatur
Salem Center Cardinals - red and white - Prairie Heights
Saluda Lions - red and white - Southwestern
Sandborn Blue Jays - royal and blue - North Knox
Sand Creek Twp. Indians - blue and white - South Decatur
Sandusky Blackhawks - black and white - North Decatur
San Jacinto Bearcats - black and old gold - Jennings County
San Pierre Bulldogs - maroon and white - North Judson
Saratoga Warriors - red and white - Winchester
Scipio Tigers - green and white - Jennings County
Scircleville Ringers - red and white - Clinton Central
Scotland Scotties - black and white - Bloomfield
Scott Bulldogs - blue and red - Westview
Scott Center Bulldogs - blue and white - Angola
Selma Bluebirds - blue and white - Wapahani
Selvin Wildcats - Black and orange - Tecumseh
Shadeland Peppers - green and white - McCutcheon
Sharpsville Bulldogs - purple and gold - Tri Central
Shawswick Farmers - purple and gold - Bedford North Lawrence
Shelburn Panthers - red and white - North Central
Shipshewana Indians - dark red and black - Westview
Sidney Wildcats - black and orange - Whitko
Silver Lake Ramblers -blue and red - Warsaw
Smithville Skibos - red and white - Bloomington South
Solsberry Berries then (1942?) Hornets - purple and gold - Eastern
Somerset Shamrocks - green and white - Southwood
South Bend Central Bears - orange and royal - SB Adams
South Bend Jackson Tigers - navy and white - SB Riley
South Bend LaSalle Lions - red and black - SB Schools
South Bend Wilson Presidents - green and yellow - SB Washington
South Milford ???? - ??? - Prairie Heights
Southwestern Wildcats - red & white - McCutcheon
South Whitley Bulldogs - blue and white - Whitko
Spartanburg Tomcats - purple and gold - Randolph Southern
Spencer Cops - blue and white - Owen valley
Spencerville Red Raiders - red and white - Eastside
Spiceland Stingers - black and gold - Tri
Springfield Twp. Cardinals - red and white - Franklin County
Springfield Twp. Indians - red and white - Michigan City
Springville Cardinals - blue and gold - Pike Central
Springville Hornets - red and blue later black and gold - Bedford North Lawrence
Spurgeon Cardinals - black and red - Pike Central
Star City Stars - blue and white - Winamac
Stauntan (Posey Twp.) Yellow Jackets - blue and gold - Northview
Stendal Aces - Pike Central
Stewartsville Owls - blue and gold - North Posey
Stilesville Tigers - blue and gold - Cascade
Stillwell Vikings - purple and gold - LaPorte
Stinesville Quarry Lads -blue and red - Edgewood
Stockwell Warriors - blue and white - McCutcheon
Stoney Creek Blue Devils - royal and white - Monroe Central
Straughn Indians - red and white - Tri
Sugar Creek Twp. Crickets - blue and gold - Clinton Central
Sulphur Springs Bluebirds - blue and white - Shenandoah
Summitville Goblins - black gold and white - Madison Grant
Sunman Tigers - purple and gold - East Central
Swayzee Speedkings - purple and gold - Oak Hill
Sweetser Braves - navy and white - Oak Hill
Switz City Tigers - blue and white - White River Valley
Syracuse Yellow Jackets - blue and gold - Wawasee
Talma Tigers - gold and blue - Tippecanoe Valley
Tampico Bobcats - black and gold -Brownstown Central
Tangier Tigers - blue and white - Turkey Run
Tefft (Kankakee Twp.) Tigers - black and gold - Kankakee Valley
Tennyson Tigers - red and white - Boonville
Terre Haute Garfield Purple Eagles - purple and white - Terre Haute North
Terre Haute Gerstmeyer Black Cats- black and orange - Terre Haute North
Terre Haute Normal Young Sycamores - blue and white - Terre Haute North & South
Terre Haute Schulte Golden Bears - Terre Haute North & South
Terre Haute Wiley Red Streaks - red and white - Terre Haute South
Thorntown Kewasakees - blue and white - Western Boone
Tippecanoe Police Dogs - black and gold - Triton
Tobinsport Pirates - blue and white - Perry Central
Topeka Bears - purple and old gold - Westview
Trafalgar Redbirds - red and white - Indian Creek
Trinity Springs Little Sulphurs - red and white - Shoals
Troy Trojans - green and old gold - Tell City
Tunnelton Indians - red and white - Bedford North Lawrence
Turkey Run Warriors - red and light blue - Park Heritage
Twelve Mile Milers - blue and white - Caston
Tyner Redmen - red and white - Glenn
Union Eagles - green and white - Princeton
Union Center Badgers - black and white - Norwell
Union Mills Millers - maroon and white - South Central
Union Twp. Cardinals - black and red - Eastern
Union Twp. Sharpshooters - blue and white - Huntington North
Union Twp. Ramblers - blue and gold - Franklin
Union Twp. Tigers - blue and gold - LaPorte
Union Twp. Unionites - green and white - Perry Central
Unionville Arrows - red and white - Bloomington North
University (I.U.) Univees - red and white - Bloomington North
Upland Yeomen - red and white - Eastbrook
Urbana Speed Kings - green and gold - Northfield
Valley Mills Comets - blue and white - Decatur Central
Vallonia Redbirds - maroon and white - Brownstown Central
Van Buren Aces - blue and white - Eastbrook
Van Buren Twp. Wildcats & Bearcats - black and red - Brown County
Van Buren Twp. Blue Devils - blue and white - Northview
Veedersburg Green Devils -green and white - Fountain Central
Velpen Leopards - green and white - Pike Central
Vernon Blue Devils - blue and gold - Jennings County
Vernon Twp. Vikings - purple and gold - Mt. Vernon
Versailles Lions - red and white - South Ripley
Vevay Warriors - forest and red - Switzerland County
Wadena Indians - blue and gold/purple and white - Benton Central
Wadesville Red Devils - red and white - North Posey
Wainwright Mustangs - blue and white - McCutcheon
Wakarusa Indians - purple and gold - purple and gold - NorthWood
Walkerton Indians - blue and red - Glenn
Wallace Peppers - purple and gold - Fountain Central
Walnut Grove Wolves - purple and old gold - Hamilton Heights
Walton Warriors - green and white - Cass
Wanatah Midgets - black and red - LaCrosse, South Central, Westville
Ward-Jackson Flyers - black and red - Winchester
Warren (Salamonie Twp.) Lightning Five - blue and white - Huntington North
Washington Center Wildcats - red and white - Columbia City
Washington Clay Colonials - purple and gold - South Bend Clay
Washington Twp. Hatchets - royal and old gold - Cass
Washington Twp. Warriors (Referred to as Little Jeff) - purple and white - Clinton Prairie
Waterloo Cardinals - red and white - Connersville
Waterloo Wildcats - old gold and black - DeKalb
Waveland Hornets - purple and white - Southmont
Wawaka Warriors - purple and old gold - West Noble
Wayne Twp. Tigers - blue and white - Union City
Waynetown Gladiators - red and white - North Montgomery
Wea Indians - gold and purple - McCutcheon
Webster Pirates - black and orange - Northeastern
West Baden Sprudels - purple and white - Springs Valley
Westland Bears - red and white - Eastern Hancock
West Lebanon Clippers & Pikers - gold, purple and white - Seeger
West Middleton Broncos - black and green - Western
West Newton Tigers - blue and white - Decatur Central
Westphalia Wildcats - green and white - North Knox
West Point (Wayne Twp.) Cadets - red and black - McCutcheon
Westport Warriors - blue and white - South Decatur
West Terre Haute Bobcats - purple and gold - West Vigo
West Twp. Bulldogs - brown and yellow - Plymouth
Wheatfield Red Devils - red and white - Kankakee Valley
Wheatland Jeeps - black and red - South Knox
White River Little Giants - red, white, and blue - Winchester
White River Rapids - red, white, and black - Princeton
Whitestown Panthers - blue and white - Lebanon
Whitewater Bears - green and white - Northeastern
Whitewater Twp. Elkhorns - black and orange - Franklin County
Wilkinson Bulldogs - blue and white - Eastern Hancock
Williams Bulldogs - black and white - Bedford North Lawrence
Williamsburg Yellow Jackets - blue and gold - Northeastern
Williamsport Bombers - black and red - Seeger
Windfall Dragons - red and white - Tri Central
Wingate Spartans - blue and old gold - North Montgomery
Winslow Eskimos - purple and gold - Pike Central
Wolcott Wildcats - gold and purple - Tri County
Wolcottville Bulldogs - blue and white - Lakeland
Wolf Lake Wolverines - black and gold - Central Noble
Woodburn (Maumee Twp.) Warriors - blue and white - Woodlan
Worthington Ramblers - purple and white - White River Valley
Yankeetown Yanks - black and gold - Boonville
Young America Yanks - red, white, and blue - Cass
Zenas Warriors - purple and old gold - Jennings County