Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Long Lost Indiana High Schools and Nicknames

1922 Spencer Cops
1922 Spencer Cops
Leigh Evans
Publisher

INDIANA -- Few undertakings have been as enjoyable as this. In the interest of the preservation of Indiana high school basketball lore, here is an attempt to compile a complete list of every long lost Indiana high school their nicknames, and colors. Almost complete, but I am always finding some little known gems out there to add. Here they are...

Advertisement
Newberry River Rats towel
Newberry River Rats towel


Acton Redbirds - blue and red - Franklin Central

Adams Twp. Tigers - blue and gold - Twin Lakes

Advance Osceoleons - purple and gold -Western Boone

Akron Flyers - black and gold -Tippecanoe Valley

Alamo Warriors - red and white - Southmont

Albany Wildcats - red and white -Delta

Albion Trojans - blue and white -Central Noble

Alfordsville Yellow Jackets - yellow and white - Barr-Reeve

Algiers Owls - ??? -Pike Central

Alquina Blue Arrows - blue and white - Connersville

Ambia Wildcats - blue and gold - Benton Central

Amboy Pirates - purple and gold - Oak Hill

Amo Aces - blue and white - Cascade

Anderson St. Mary's Gaels - blue and gold - Anderson

Anderson Highland Highlanders - plaid and white - Anderson

Anderson Madison Heights Pirates - black and red - Anderson & Highland

Andrews Cardinals - red and white - Huntington North

Arcadia Dragons - black and gold - Hamilton Heights

Arcola Aces - green and white - Carroll

Arlington Purple Breezes & Wildcats - purple and white - Rushville

Asheboro Shamrocks - green and white - Clay City

Ashley Aces - blue and red - DeKalb

Atlanta Cardinals - red and white - Hamilton Heights

Atwood Greyhounds - maroon and white - Warsaw

Auburn Red Devils - black and red - DeKalb

Aurora Red Devils - red and white - South Dearborn

Avilla Panthers - blue and white - East Noble

Bainbridge Pointers - purple and gold - North Putnam

Banquo Indians & Ghosts - red and white - Huntington North

Battle Ground Tomahawks - black and gold - Lafayette Harrison

Baugo Twp. Jimmies - maroon and white - Jimtown

Beaver Dam Beavers - blue and gold - Tippecanoe Valley

Bedford Stonecutters - red and white - Bedford North Lawrence

Belle Union Panthers - blue and gold - South Putnam

Bellmore (Union Twp.) Golden Eagles - black and gold - Rockville

Bentonville Trojans - red and white - Connersville

Berne Bears - blue and white - South Adams

Bicknell Bulldogs - black and old gold - North Knox

Bippus Tigers - blue and gold - Huntington North

Birdseye Birds then Yellow Jackets - black and gold - Forest Park

Blackhawk Chieftains - red and black - Terre Haute South

Bloomingdale Bulldogs - purple and white - Turkey Run

Bloomingdale Academy Immortals - purple and gold - Turkey Run

Bloomington Panthers - purple and white - Bloomington North & South

Boggstown Panthers - blue and white - Triton Central

Boston Terriers - blue and gold - Richmond

Boswell Blackhawks - black and gold - Benton Central

Bourbon Comets - blue and white - Triton

Bowers Blackshirts - black and gold - North Montgomery

Bowling Green Pioneers - purple and white - Clay City

Boxley No nickname - black and orange - Sheridan

Brazil Red Devils - red and white - Northview

Brewersville Hornets - black and gold - Jennings County

Bridgeton Racoons - black and gold - Riverton Parke

Bright Panthers - blue and white - East Central

Brighton Wildcats - black and gold - Lakeland

Bringhurst Breeze - purple and gold - Carroll

Bristol Pirates - black and orange - Elkhart Central

Bristow Purple Aces - purple and gold - Perry Central

Brook Aces - purple and gold - South Newton

Brookston Bombers - gold, black and orange - Frontier

Brookville Greyhounds - green and white - Franklin County

Brownstown Bears - black and gold - Brownstown Central

Brownsville Lions - black and red - Union County

Bruceville Hilltoppers - blue and red - North Knox

Bryant Owls - blue and white - Jay County

Buck Creek Cobras - black and red - Lafayette Harrison

Buffalo Bison - black and old gold - North White

Bunker Hill Minutemen - green and white - Maconaquah

Burket Hawks - purple and gold - Tippecanoe Valley

Burlington Polar Cubs - purple and white - Carroll

Burnettsville Bees - red and white - Twin Lakes

Burney Panthers - purple and white - North & South Decatur

Burns City Bees - yellow and black - Loogootee

Butler Windmills - green and gold - Eastside

Butler Twp. Tomahawks -blue and white - Maconaquah

Butlerville Bulldogs - red and white - Jennings County

Cadiz Spaniards - purple and white - Shenandoah

Cambridge City Wampus Cats - red and blue - Cambridge City

Camden Red Devils - red and white - Delphi

Campbellsburg Warriors - red and gray - West Washington

Carlisle Indians - red and white - Sullivan

Carrollton Cardinals - black and red - Carroll

Carthage Blue Raiders - blue and white - Knightstown

Castleton Comets - blue and gray - Lawrence Central

Cayuga Indians - purple and old gold - North Vermillion

Center Spartans - purple and white -Wapahani

Center Twp. Blue Streaks - blue and gold - Knox

Central Wildcats - green and white - Madison

Chalmers Cardinals - red and white - Frontier

Chandler Panthers - purple and white - Castle

Charlottesville Eagles - blue and white - Eastern Hancock

Chester Center (Keystone) Indians - purple and gold - Southern Wells

Chester Twp. Panthers - blue and white - North Manchester

Chili Polar Bears - black and white - North Miami

Chippewa Indians - red and white - red and white - Northfield

Chrisney Wildcats - black and orange - Heritage Hills

Cicero Red Devils - red and old gold - Hamilton Heights

Clarksburg Knights - black and red - North Decatur

Clarks Hill Hillers - red and white - McCutcheon

Clark Twp. Lions - blue and white - Whiteland

Claypool Knights - black and orange - Warsaw

Clayton Cardinals - black and red - Cascade

Clay Twp. (Howard County) Brickies - red & gray or purple & white - Northwestern

Clay Twp. (Miami County) Indians - red and gray - Maconaquah

Clear Creek Bulldogs - red and white - Huntington North

Clear Spring Purple Warriors - purple and gold - Brownstown Central

Clifford Panthers - purple and white - Hauser

Clinton Wildcats - black and old gold - South Vermillion

Clinton Twp. Yellow Jackets - black and gold - North Putnam

Clinton Twp. Trojans - purple and gold - South Central

Coalmont Cardinals - red and white - Shakamak

Coal City (Jefferson Twp.) Colts - blue and white - Owen Valley

Coal Creek Central Bearcats - black and red - North Montgomery

Coesse Indians - black and red - Columbia City

Colfax Tilesmen and Hickories - blue and white - Clinton Prairie

College Corner Trojans - red and gray - Union County

Columbus Bull Dogs - blue and white - Columbus North & East

Concannon Cannons - blue and white - West Vigo

Concord Twp. Tigers - ??? - Eastside

Converse Bordermen - red and white - Oak Hill

Cortland Eagles - black and gold - Seymour

Cory Apple Boys - black and gold - Clay City

Corydon Panthers - black and old gold - Corydon Central

Crisman Crimson Flashes - red and white - Lake Station

Cromwell Spartans - black and white - West Noble

Cross Plains Wildcats - blue and white - South Ripley

Culver Indians - red(later maroon)and white - Culver Community

Cutler Wildcats - black and gold - Carroll

Cuzco Bear Cubs - black and white - Northeast Dubois

Cynthianna Annas - blue and gold - North Posey

Dale Golden Aces - black and gold - Heritage Hills

Dana Aggies - purple and white - South Vermillion

Darlington Indians - red and white - North Montgomery

Dayton Bulldogs - black and gold - McCutcheon

Deacon Demons - red, white, and blue - Cass

Decatur Yellow Jackets - purple and gold - Bellmont

Decatur Catholic Commodores - green and gold - Bellmont

Decker Aces - navy and old gold - South Knox

Decker Chapel Panthers - scarlet and white - South Knox

Deedsville Trojans - green and white - North Miami

Deer Creek Crickets - maroon and white - Carroll

Demotte Indians - red and white - Kankakee Valley

Depauw Blue River Echos - blue and gold -North Harrison

Deputy Warriors - red and white - Madison

Derby Warriors - black and gold - Perry Central

Desoto Panthers - purple and gold - Delta

Dillsboro Bulldogs - blue and gold - South Dearborn

Dover Blue Devils - blue and gold - Western Boone

Dubois Jeeps - blue and silver -Northeast Dubois

Dugger Bulldogs - black and old gold - Union Dugger

Dunkirk Speedcats - green and white - Jay County

Dupont Hornets - black and red - Madison

Dyer Indians - blue and gold - Lake Central

Earl Park Cardinals - cardinal and white - Benton Central

Eaton Norsemen - purple and gold - Delta

East Chicago Roosevelt Roughriders - purple and white - East Chicago Central

East Chicago Washington Senators - maroon and white - East Chicago Central

East Tipp Trojans - red and grey - Lafayette Harrison

Economy Cardinals - red and white - Hagerstown

Eden Flyers - black and gold - Greenfield Central

Edwardsport Powers - green and white - North Knox

Elberfeld Hornets - black and red - Tecumseh

Elizabeth Pirates - purple and old gold - South Central

Elkhart Blue Blazers - blue and white - Elkhart

Elkhart Central Blue Blazers - blue and white - Elkhart

Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers/Chargers - red and gold - Elkhart

Ellettsville Golden Eagles - black and gold - Edgewood

Elnora Owls - red and white - North Daviess

English Red Raiders - black and red - Crawford County

Epsom Salts - blue and white - North Daviess

Ervin Twp. Eagles - blue and gold - Northwestern

Etna Green Cubs - purple and white - Triton

Etna Twp. No nickname - black and gold - Columbia City

Evansville Lincoln Lions - purple and gold - all Evansville Schools

Evansville Rex Mundi Monarchs - blue and white - Evansville Mater Dei

Everton Bearcats - purple and old gold - Connersville

Fairbanks Trojans - blue and gold - North Central

Fairland Hornets - red and white - Triton Central

Fairmount Quakers - black and gold - Madison-Grant

Fairmount Academy Quakers - black and gold - Madison-Grant

Fair Oaks Cherokees - blue and white - Kankakee Valley

Fairview Yellow Jackets - black and white - Connersville

Farmersburg Plowboys - purple and gold - North Central

Farmland Wildcats - blue and white - Monroe Central

Fayette Central Chiefs - green and gold - Connersville

Fayetteville Lions - blue and gold - Bedford North Lawrence

Ferdinand Crusaders - blue and gold - Forest Park

Fillmore Cardinals - black and red - South Putnam

Flat Rock Cardinals - cardinal and white - Southwestern

Flint Arrows - red and cream - Prairie Heights

Flora Badgers - blue and gold - Carroll

Folsomville Eagles - blue and red - Boonville

Fontanet Beantowners - red and white - Terre Haute North

Forest Bobcats - black and gold - Clinton Central

Ft. Branch Twigs - black and gold - Gibson Southern

Fortville Demons - purple and gold - Mt. Vernon

Ft. Wayne Central Tigers - blue and white - Several Ft. Wayne Schools

Ft. Wayne Central Catholic Fighting Irish - green and white - Luers & Dwenger

Fountain City Little Giants - black and old gold - Northeastern

Fowler - Bulldogs - maroon and white - Benton Central

Francesville Zebras - black and orange - West Central

Francisco Owls - blue and white - Wood Memorial

Freedom Aces - red and white - Owen Valley

Freeland Park Rockets - black and red - Benton Central

Freelandville Fighting Dutchmen - blue and white - North Knox

Freetown Spartans - blue and white - Brownstown Central

French Lick Red Devils - red and white - Springs Valley

Frichton Eagles - purple and white - South Knox

Fulton Bulldogs - black and red - Caston

Galveston Cardinals -red and blue - Cass

Gary Edison Blazers - green and white - Lake Station

Gary Emerson Tornados - gold and gray - Mann, West, & Wirt

Gary Froebel Blue Devils - blue and flame? - Roosevelt & West

Gary Tolleston Blue Raiders - blue and white - Gary West

Gas City Tigers - maroon and white - Mississinewa

Gaston Bulldogs - blue and white - Wes-Del

Geneva Cardinals - black and red - South Adams

Gentryville Pirates - green and white - Heritage Hills

Georgetown Bearcats - green and white - Floyd Central

Gibault School ??? - blue and white - No consolidation


Gilboa Twp. Wildcats - purple and gold - Tri County

Gilead Wildcats - purple and white - North Miami

Gill Twp. Rockets - red and white - Sullivan

Gings Wildcats - red and white - Rushville

Glendale Indians - gold and white - Washington

Glenn Pirates - black and white - Terre Haute North

Glenwood Indians - black and old gold - Rushville

Goldsmith Gold Bugs - black and gold -Tipton

Goodland Trojans - blue and gold - South Newton

Gosport Indians - purple and gold - Owen Valley

Grandview Greyhounds & Yellow Jackets - gold and purple - South Spencer

Granville-Wells - black and white - Rockets - Western Boone

Grass Creek Panthers - black and gold -Caston

Gray Redbirds - red and white - Jay County

Graysville Greyhounds - red and white - Sullivan

Greene Twp. Aces - green and white - Turkey Run

Greene Twp. Bulldogs - ??? - Part to South Bend Schools & part to Glenn

Greenfield Tigers - black and gold -Greenfield Central

Greensfork Demons - black and gold -Hagerstown

Greentown Beavers - green and white -Eastern

Green Twp. Tigers - green and white - Monroe Central

Griffin Tornadoes - red and white - North Posey

Grovertown Rams - green and gold - Oregon-Davis

Guilford Wildcats & Quakers - orange and black - East Central

Hamlet Tigers - black and gold - Oregon-Davis

Hammond Tech Tigers - brown and old gold - Hammond

Hancock Central Panthers - black and red - Greenfield-Central

Hanging Grove Hornets - black and gold - Rensselaer Central

Hanna Panthers & Fishermen - black and white - South Central

Hanover Bulldogs - navy and white -Southwestern

Hardinsburg Bearcats - green and old gold -West Washington

Harlan Hawks - blue and gold - Part to Leo & Woodlan

Harrisburg Hornets - green and white - Connersville

Harrison Twp. Cardinals - cardinal and white - Wes-Del

Hartford City Airedales - black and gold -Blackford

Hartford Twp. Gorillas - red and white - South Adams

Haubstadt Elites - blue and white - Gibson Southern

Hayden Haymakers - blue and white - Jennings County

Hazleton Lions - black and gold -Princeton

Helmsburg (Jackson Twp.) Tigers - blue and white - Brown County

Heltonville Blue Jackets - royal blue and white - Bedford North Lawrence

Hillsboro Wildcats - black and gold/scarlet and blue - Fountain Central

Hillsdale Hilltoppers - blue and gold - South Vermillion

Hoagland Wildcats - blue and white - Heritage

Holland Dutchmen - red and white - Southridge

Holton Warhorses - red and white - South Ripley

Honey Creek Honey Bees - blue and white - Terre Haute South

Hope (Hawcreek Twp.) Red Devils - blue and red - Hauser

Hopewell Tigers - blue and gold - Franklin

Houston Pirates - black and red - Brownstown Central

Howard Twp. Hornets - black and gold - Northwestern

Huntertown Wildcats - black and gold - Carroll

Huntingburg Happy Hunters - black and red - Southridge

Huntington Vikings - black and red - Huntington North

Huntington Catholic Ramblers - black and light gold - Huntington North

Huntington Twp. Bearcats - purple and gold -Huntington North

Huntsville Redmen - red and white - Union

Huron Beavers - black and gold - Mitchell

Hymera Shakamaks - black and old gold - North Central

Idaville Green Streaks - green and white - Twin Lakes

Indy Attucks Tigers - green and gold - Other Indy schools

Indy Chartrand Rams - green and gold - Roncalli

Indy Marshall Patriots - red, white and blue - Other Indy schools

Indy Scared Heart Spartans - red and gray - Roncalli

Indy Shortridge Blue Devils - blue and white - Other Indy Schools

Indy Wood Woodchucks - purple and gold - Other Indy Schools

Ireland Spuds - green and white - Jasper

Jackson Center Jaguars - black and gold - Southern Wells

Jackson Central Eagles - red, white, and blue - Hamilton Heights

Jackson Twp. Rockets - black and white - Western Boone

Jackson Twp. Cardinals - cardinal and tan - Clinton Prairie

Jackson Twp. Tigers - black and gold - South Decatur

Jackson Twp. Stonewalls - green and white - Eastern

Jackson Twp. Panthers - maroon and white - Chesterton

Jackson Twp. Bulldogs - orange and black - Union City

Jackson Twp. Spartans - black and gold - McCutcheon

Jamestown Little giants - red and white - Western Boone

Jasonville Yellow Jackets - blue and white - Shakamak

Jefferson Red Devils - scarlet and old gold - Winchester

Jefferson Center Tigers - blue and red - Columbia City

Jefferson Twp. Warriors - blue and red - South Adams

Jefferson Twp. Yeomen - green and white - Eastbrook

Jefferson Twp. Tigers - blue and orange - Northridge

Jefferson Twp. Spartans - green and white - Huntington North

Jefferson Twp. Yankees - red, white, and blue - Tipton

Jonesboro Zebras - black and red - Mississinewa

Judyville Red Devils - red and white - Seeger

Kempton Pirates - purple and gold - Tipton

Kendallville Comets - crimson and gold - East Noble

Kennard Leopardcats - green and white - Knightstown

Kentland Blue Devils - navy and gray - South Newton

Kewanna Indians - blue an white - Caston, Rochester and Winamac

Kingman Black Aces - black and orange - Fountain Central

Kingsbury Kings - black and gold - LaPorte

Kirkland Kangaroos - green and gold - Adams Central

Kirklin Travelers - green and gold - Clinton Central

Kitchel (Harrison Twp.) Cowboys - blue and gold - Union County

Klondike Nuggets - blue, gold and white - Lafayette Harrison

Kniman Knights - red, black and white - Kankakee Valley

Kokomo Haworth Huskies - navy and gold - Kokomo

L&M Braves - black and white - White River Valley

Laconia Aces - columbia blue and white - South Central

Ladoga Canners - green and gold - Southmont

Lafayette Central Pirates - black and red - Homestead

Lafontaine Cossacks - blue and white - Southwood

Lagrange Lions - red and white - Lakeland

Lagro Comets - black and red - Northfield

Laketon Tigers - black and gold - Manchester

Lakeville Trojans - blue and old gold - LaVille

Lancaster Center Lancers - red and white -Huntington North

Lancaster Central Bobcats - green and white - Norwell

LaOtto Hornets - green and white - East Noble

Lapaz Vikings - blue and yellow - LaVille

Larwill Trojans - purple and gold - Whitko

Lauramie - ??? and ??? McCutcheon

Laurel Panthers - red and white - Franklin County

Lawrence Lions - red and white - Lawrence Central

Leavenworth Rivermen & Wyandottes - black and gold - Crawford County

Leesburg Blue Blazers - blue and white - Warsaw

Leiters Ford (Aubbeenaubbee Twp.) Tigers to Braves - blue and gold - Culver

Leopold Leopards - green and white - Perry Central

Letts Bearcats - red and white - South Decatur

Lewisville Bears - purple and white - Tri

Lexington Minutemen - red and white - Scottsburg

Liberty Lancers (also went by Warriors) - scarlet and white - Union County

Liberty Center Lions - blue and gold - Chesterton

Liberty Center Lions - red and white - Southern Wells

Ligonier Red Raiders - green and scarlet - West Noble

Lima Orioles - black and orange - Lakeland

Lincoln Railsplitters - black and gold - Cass

Lincoln - ??? and ??? - Winchester

Lincolnville Gold Bugs - purple and gold - Southwood

Linden Bulldogs - black and gold - North Montgomery

Linlawn Pirates - blue and gold - Southwood

Little York Wildcats - red and gray - Salem

Lizton Blue Blazers - blue and white - Tri West

Loogootee St. Johns Eagles - green and white - Loogootee

Losantville Red Devils - red and white - Union

Lovett Pirates - black and orange - Jennings County

Lucerne Lions - black and gold - Pioneer

Luce Twp. Red Devils - red and white - South Spencer

Lynn Bulldogs - red and white - Randolph Southern

Lynnville Lindys - black and gold - Tecumseh

Lyons Lions - black and gold - White River Valley

Mace Galloping Guys/Galloping Girls - red and black - Southmont

Mackey Aces - blue and white - Wood Memorial

Macy Yellow Jackets - blue and gold - North Miami

Madison Twp. Tomcats - navy and white - Jay County

Madison Twp. Panthers -blue and white - Penn

Manilla Owls - green and white - Rushville

Marengo Cavemen - black and gold - Crawford County

Marco Bears - black and gold - White River Valley

Marion Bennett Trojans - blue and yellow - Marion

Marion Twp. Panthers - red and white - Jennings County

Markle Eagles - black and orange - Huntington North

Markleville Arabians - purple and white - Pendleton Heights

Marshall Bobcats - black and gold/red and white - Turkey Run

Masonic Home Craftsmen - scarlet and gray - Franklin

Mathews Minutemen - purple and gold - Eastbrook

Mauckport Pilots - black and gold - Corydon Central

Maxwell Lions - purple and gold - Greenfield Central

Mays (Center Twp.) Tigers - black and gold - Rushville

McCordsville Pirates - black and gold - Mt. Vernon

McKinley Presidents - red, white, and blue - Winchester

Mecca Arabs - red and white - Riverton Parke

Medaryville Black Horses - black and gold - West Central

Mellott Derbies - red and white - Fountain Central

Mentone Bulldogs - green and white p Tippecanoe Valley

Merom Beavers - navy and white - Sullivan

Metea Hornets - black and red - Caston

Metz Mohawks - red and white - Angola & Hamilton

Mexico (Jefferson Twp.) Bulldogs - black and white - North Miami

Michigan City Elston Red Devils - red and white - Michigan City

Michigan City Rogers Raiders - blue and gold - Michigan City

Michigantown Ganders - red and white - Clinton Central

Middlebury Middies - blue and white - Northridge

Middletown Cossacks - red and white - Shenandoah

Midland Middies - red and white - Shakamak

Milford Trojans - blue and white - Wawasee

Mill Creek Creekers - blue and orange - LaPorte

Millersburg Millers - black and gold - Fairfield

Millersburg Wildcats - purple and gold - Castle

Milltown Millers - blue and white - Crawford County

Milroy Cardinals - red and white - Rushville

Milton Sharpshooters - maroon and gold - Cambridge City

Modoc Indians - ??? - Union

Mongo (Springfield Twp.) Dragons - green and white - Prairie Heights

Monitor Commodores - blue and gold - Harrison

Monmouth Eagles - black and gold - Bellmont

Monon Railroaders - blue and white - North White

Monroe Bearkats - blue and white - Adams Central

Monroe City Blue Jeans - blue and white - South Knox

Monroe Twp. Wildcats - ??? - Salem

Monroeville Cubs - black and white - Heritage

Monterey Fliers - red and white - Culver

Montezuma Aztecs - purple and gray - Riverton Parke

Montgomery (Barr Twp.) Vikings - black and white - Barr-Reeve

Monticello Tioga Indians - red and white - Twin Lakes

Montmorenci Tigers - black and gold - Benton Central

Montpelier Pacers - blue and gold - Blackford

Monument City Greyhounds - purple and gold - Huntington North

Montpelier-Harrison Twp. Pacers - navy and white - Blackford

Montpelier Spartans - navy and white - Blackford

Mooreland Bobcats - black and gold - Blue River

Moores Hill Bobcats - purple and white - South Dearborn

Moral Twp. Hawks - black and orange - Triton Central

Morgantown Trojans - purple and white - Indian Creek

Morgan Twp. Raiders - royal blue and white - North Harrison

Morocco Beavers - black and gold - North Newton

Moscow River Rats - green and gold - Rushville

Mt. Auburn Rangers & Blackhawks - black and red - Southwestern

Mt. Ayr Ayr Dales - black and gold - North Newton

Mt. Comfort Buccaneers - green and white - Mt. Vernon

Mt. Olympus Mountaineers - navy and white - Princeton

Mt. Summit Eagles - red and gray - Blue River

Mulberry Berries - black and gold - Clinton Prairie

Muncie Northside Titans - navy and red - Muncie Central

Napoleon Bearcats - black and gold - Jac-Cen-Del

Nappanee Bulldogs - blue and white -NorthWood

Nashville Yellow Jackets, Broncos & Hornets - black and gold - Brown County

Needham Bulldogs - purple and white - Franklin

Needmore (Marshall Twp.) Hilltoppers - purple and old gold - Bedford North Lawrence

New Amsterdam Rivermen & Indians - red and white - Corydon Central

New Augusta Red Devils - red and white - Pike

Newberry River Rats - blue and white - White River Valley

New Bethel (Wanamaker) Red Devils - Red and black - Franklin Central

Newburgh Wildcats - navy and old gold - Castle

New Carlisle Tigers - black and orange - New Prairie

New Goshen (Fayette Twp.) Falcons - blue and gold - West Vigo

New Lebanon Tigers - black and orange - Sullivan

New Lisbon Tigers - black and old gold - Tri

New London Quakers - blue and gold - Western

New Marion Panthers - black and gold - South Ripley

New Market Purple Flyers - purple and white - Southmont

New Middletown Rangers - black and white - Corydon Central

New Palmyra Raiders - blue and white - North Harrison

New Paris Cubs - purple and gold - Fairfield

New Point Little Giants - gold and blue -North Decatur

Newport Tigers - red and white - North Vermillion

New Richmond Cardinals - blue and red - North Montgomery

New Ross Blue Jays - blue and white - Southmont

New Salem Eagles - blue and crimson - Rushville

New Salisbury Tigers - royal and white - North Harrison

Newtown Black Aces/Indians - black and gold - Fountain Central

New Waverly Scarlets & Wildcats -black and gold - Cass

New Winchester Warriors - red and white - Danville

Nineveh Bluebirds & Eagles - navy and gold - Indian Creek

Noble Twp. Knights - blue and white - Pioneer

Noble Twp. Pirates - blue and gold - Southwood

North Bend ???? - ??? - Culver

North Central Tigers - royal blue and white - North Harrison

North Dearborn Vikings - red and white - East Central

North Liberty Shamrocks - green and white - Glenn

North Madison Tigers - royal and white - Madison

North Manchester Trojans - blue and gold - Manchester

North Salem Blue Devils -blue and white - Tri West

North Vernon Panthers - light blue and white - Jennings County

North Webster Trojans -red, white ,a nd blue - Wawasee

Oakland City Acorns - green and white - Wood Memorial

Oaklandon Oaks - green and white - Lawrence Central

Oaktown Oaks - green and white -North Knox

Odon Bulldogs - blue and white - North Daviess

Oil Twp. Oilers - green and white - Perry Central

Onward Red Coats - blue and red - Cass

Oolitic Bearcats - blue and gold - Bedford North Lawrence

Orange Tigers - black and orange - Connersville

Orland Tigers & Trojans - black and gold - Prairie Heights

Osgood (Center Twp.) Cowboys - green and white - Jac-Cen-Del

Ossian Bears - red and white - Norwell

Otterbein Red Devils - red and white - Benton Central

Otter Creek Otters - purple and gold - Terre Haute North

Otwell Millers - blue and white - Pike Central

Owensburg Indians - red, black and white - Eastern

Owensville Kickapoos - black and gold -Gibson Southern

Oxford Blue Devils - blue and white - Benton Central

Paragon Panthers - green and white - Martinsville

Paris Crossing Lions & Pirates - black and old gold - Jennings County

Parker Panthers -purple and white - Monroe Central

Patoka Wrens - red and gray - Princeton

Patricksburg Bulldogs - red and white - Owen Valley

Patriot Trojans - red and white - Switzerland County

Pekin Musketeers - purple and gold - Eastern

Pendleton Irish - green and gold - Pendelton Heights

Pennville Bulldogs - black and gold - Jay County

Perry Central Midgets -purple and gold - Lebanon

Perrysville Eagles - purple and old gold - North Vermillion

Petersburg Indians - red and white - Pike Central

Petroleum Panthers - blue and white - Southern Wells

Pierceton Cubs - red and white - Whitko

Pimento Peppers - blue and orange - Terre Haute South

Pine Twp. Eagles - red and blue - Benton Central

Pine Village Pine Knots - blue and white - Seeger

Pinnell Purple Dragons - purple and white - Western Boone

Pittsboro Burros - red, black, and white - Tri West

Plainville Midgets - purple and gold - North Daviess

Pleasant Lake Spartans - red and white - Angola

Pleasant Mills Spartans - black and white - Adams Central

Pleasantville Blue Streaks - blue and white - Union

Poling Yellowjackets - purple and white - Jay County

Portland Panthers -purple and gold - Jay County

Poseyville Posies - black and white - North Posey

Prairie Creek Gophers - purple and white - Terre Haute South

Prairie Twp. Aces - purple and white - Tri Central

Princeton Lincoln Lions - blue and white - Princeton

Pulaski Yellow Jackets & Warriors - blue and gold - Winamac

Quincy Aces - blue and old gold - Cloverdale

Raglesville Rockets - blue and gold - North Daviess

Raleigh Sir Walters - black and white - Rushville

Raub Hornets & Ramblers - blue and gold - South Newton

Redkey Wolves - royal and white - Jay County

Reelesville Indians - red and white - South Putnam

Remington Rifles - black and gold - Tri County

Reynolds Rangers - blue and white - North White

Richland Center Wildcats - black and red - Rochester

Richland Twp. Red Devils - red and white - Fountain Central

Ridgeville Cossacks - black white - Winchester

Riley Cossacks - purple and white - Terre Haute South

Riverdale Comets - gray and green - Eastside

Roachdale Hawks - red and white - North Putnam

Roann Indians - maroon and white - Northfield

Roanoke Stonewalls - green and white - Huntington North

Rock Creek Aces - black and red -Huntington North

Rockcreek Center Dodgers - blue and gold - Norwell

Rockfield Indians - purple and gold - Delphi

Rockport Zebras - blue gold - South Spencer

Rockville Rox - blue and white - Park Heritage

Roll Red Rollers - red and white - Blackford

Rolling Prairie Bulldogs - blue and white - New Prairie

Rome Romans - black and orange - Perry Central

Rome City Romans - blue and white - East Noble

Romney Pirates - purple and white - McCutcheon

Rosedale Hot Shots - black and gold - Riverton Parke

Round Grove Bulldogs - black and gold - Tri County

Royal Center Bulldogs - black and orange - Pioneer

Royerton Redbirds - black and red - Delta

Russellville Bees - purple and white - North Putnam

Russiaville Cossacks - red and white - Western

St. Bernice Hornets - black and red - South Vermillion

St. Joe (Concord Twp.) Tigers - red and white - Eastside

St. Paul Blasters - red and white - North Decatur

Salem Center Cardinals - red and white - Prairie Heights

Saluda Lions - red and white - Southwestern

Sandborn Blue Jays - royal and blue - North Knox

Sand Creek Twp. Indians - blue and white - South Decatur

Sandusky Blackhawks - black and white - North Decatur

San Jacinto Bearcats - black and old gold - Jennings County

San Pierre Bulldogs - maroon and white - North Judson

Saratoga Warriors - red and white - Winchester

Scipio Tigers - green and white - Jennings County

Scircleville Ringers - red and white - Clinton Central

Scotland Scotties - black and white - Bloomfield

Scott Bulldogs - blue and red - Westview

Scott Center Bulldogs - blue and white - Angola

Selma Bluebirds - blue and white - Wapahani

Selvin Wildcats - Black and orange - Tecumseh

Shadeland Peppers - green and white - McCutcheon

Sharpsville Bulldogs - purple and gold - Tri Central

Shawswick Farmers - purple and gold - Bedford North Lawrence

Shelburn Panthers - red and white - North Central

Shipshewana Indians - dark red and black - Westview

Sidney Wildcats - black and orange - Whitko

Silver Lake Ramblers -blue and red - Warsaw

Smithville Skibos - red and white - Bloomington South

Solsberry Berries then (1942?) Hornets - purple and gold - Eastern

Somerset Shamrocks - green and white - Southwood

South Bend Central Bears - orange and royal - SB Adams

South Bend Jackson Tigers - navy and white - SB Riley

South Bend LaSalle Lions - red and black - SB Schools

South Bend Wilson Presidents - green and yellow - SB Washington

South Milford ???? - ??? - Prairie Heights

Southwestern Wildcats - red & white - McCutcheon

South Whitley Bulldogs - blue and white - Whitko

Spartanburg Tomcats - purple and gold - Randolph Southern

Spencer Cops - blue and white - Owen valley

Spencerville Red Raiders - red and white - Eastside

Spiceland Stingers - black and gold - Tri

Springfield Twp. Cardinals - red and white - Franklin County

Springfield Twp. Indians - red and white - Michigan City

Springville Cardinals - blue and gold - Pike Central

Springville Hornets - red and blue later black and gold - Bedford North Lawrence

Spurgeon Cardinals - black and red - Pike Central

Star City Stars - blue and white - Winamac

Stauntan (Posey Twp.) Yellow Jackets - blue and gold - Northview

Stendal Aces - Pike Central

Stewartsville Owls - blue and gold - North Posey

Stilesville Tigers - blue and gold - Cascade

Stillwell Vikings - purple and gold - LaPorte

Stinesville Quarry Lads -blue and red - Edgewood

Stockwell Warriors - blue and white - McCutcheon

Stoney Creek Blue Devils - royal and white - Monroe Central

Straughn Indians - red and white - Tri

Sugar Creek Twp. Crickets - blue and gold - Clinton Central

Sulphur Springs Bluebirds - blue and white - Shenandoah

Summitville Goblins - black gold and white - Madison Grant

Sunman Tigers - purple and gold - East Central

Swayzee Speedkings - purple and gold - Oak Hill

Sweetser Braves - navy and white - Oak Hill

Switz City Tigers - blue and white - White River Valley

Syracuse Yellow Jackets - blue and gold - Wawasee

Talma Tigers - gold and blue - Tippecanoe Valley

Tampico Bobcats - black and gold -Brownstown Central

Tangier Tigers - blue and white - Turkey Run

Tefft (Kankakee Twp.) Tigers - black and gold - Kankakee Valley

Tennyson Tigers - red and white - Boonville

Terre Haute Garfield Purple Eagles - purple and white - Terre Haute North

Terre Haute Gerstmeyer Black Cats- black and orange - Terre Haute North

Terre Haute Normal Young Sycamores - blue and white - Terre Haute North & South

Terre Haute Schulte Golden Bears - Terre Haute North & South

Terre Haute Wiley Red Streaks - red and white - Terre Haute South

Thorntown Kewasakees - blue and white - Western Boone

Tippecanoe Police Dogs - black and gold - Triton

Tobinsport Pirates - blue and white - Perry Central

Topeka Bears - purple and old gold - Westview

Trafalgar Redbirds - red and white - Indian Creek

Trinity Springs Little Sulphurs - red and white - Shoals

Troy Trojans - green and old gold - Tell City

Tunnelton Indians - red and white - Bedford North Lawrence

Turkey Run Warriors - red and light blue - Park Heritage

Twelve Mile Milers - blue and white - Caston

Tyner Redmen - red and white - Glenn

Union Eagles - green and white - Princeton

Union Center Badgers - black and white - Norwell

Union Mills Millers - maroon and white - South Central

Union Twp. Cardinals - black and red - Eastern

Union Twp. Sharpshooters - blue and white - Huntington North

Union Twp. Ramblers - blue and gold - Franklin

Union Twp. Tigers - blue and gold - LaPorte

Union Twp. Unionites - green and white - Perry Central

Unionville Arrows - red and white - Bloomington North

University (I.U.) Univees - red and white - Bloomington North

Upland Yeomen - red and white - Eastbrook

Urbana Speed Kings - green and gold - Northfield

Valley Mills Comets - blue and white - Decatur Central

Vallonia Redbirds - maroon and white - Brownstown Central

Van Buren Aces - blue and white - Eastbrook

Van Buren Twp. Wildcats & Bearcats - black and red - Brown County

Van Buren Twp. Blue Devils - blue and white - Northview

Veedersburg Green Devils -green and white - Fountain Central

Velpen Leopards - green and white - Pike Central

Vernon Blue Devils - blue and gold - Jennings County

Vernon Twp. Vikings - purple and gold - Mt. Vernon

Versailles Lions - red and white - South Ripley

Vevay Warriors - forest and red - Switzerland County

Wadena Indians - blue and gold/purple and white - Benton Central

Wadesville Red Devils - red and white - North Posey

Wainwright Mustangs - blue and white - McCutcheon

Wakarusa Indians - purple and gold - purple and gold - NorthWood

Walkerton Indians - blue and red - Glenn

Wallace Peppers - purple and gold - Fountain Central

Walnut Grove Wolves - purple and old gold - Hamilton Heights

Walton Warriors - green and white - Cass

Wanatah Midgets - black and red - LaCrosse, South Central, Westville

Ward-Jackson Flyers - black and red - Winchester

Warren (Salamonie Twp.) Lightning Five - blue and white - Huntington North

Washington Center Wildcats - red and white - Columbia City

Washington Clay Colonials - purple and gold - South Bend Clay

Washington Twp. Hatchets - royal and old gold - Cass

Washington Twp. Warriors (Referred to as Little Jeff) - purple and white - Clinton Prairie

Waterloo Cardinals - red and white - Connersville

Waterloo Wildcats - old gold and black - DeKalb

Waveland Hornets - purple and white - Southmont

Wawaka Warriors - purple and old gold - West Noble

Wayne Twp. Tigers - blue and white - Union City

Waynetown Gladiators - red and white - North Montgomery

Wea Indians - gold and purple - McCutcheon

Webster Pirates - black and orange - Northeastern

West Baden Sprudels - purple and white - Springs Valley

Westland Bears - red and white - Eastern Hancock

West Lebanon Clippers & Pikers - gold, purple and white - Seeger

West Middleton Broncos - black and green - Western

West Newton Tigers - blue and white - Decatur Central

Westphalia Wildcats - green and white - North Knox

West Point (Wayne Twp.) Cadets - red and black - McCutcheon

Westport Warriors - blue and white - South Decatur

West Terre Haute Bobcats - purple and gold - West Vigo

West Twp. Bulldogs - brown and yellow - Plymouth

Wheatfield Red Devils - red and white - Kankakee Valley

Wheatland Jeeps - black and red - South Knox

White River Little Giants - red, white, and blue - Winchester

White River Rapids - red, white, and black - Princeton

Whitestown Panthers - blue and white - Lebanon

Whitewater Bears - green and white - Northeastern

Whitewater Twp. Elkhorns - black and orange - Franklin County

Wilkinson Bulldogs - blue and white - Eastern Hancock

Williams Bulldogs - black and white - Bedford North Lawrence

Williamsburg Yellow Jackets - blue and gold - Northeastern

Williamsport Bombers - black and red - Seeger

Windfall Dragons - red and white - Tri Central

Wingate Spartans - blue and old gold - North Montgomery

Winslow Eskimos - purple and gold - Pike Central

Wolcott Wildcats - gold and purple - Tri County

Wolcottville Bulldogs - blue and white - Lakeland

Wolf Lake Wolverines - black and gold - Central Noble

Woodburn (Maumee Twp.) Warriors - blue and white - Woodlan

Worthington Ramblers - purple and white - White River Valley

Yankeetown Yanks - black and gold - Boonville

Young America Yanks - red, white, and blue - Cass

Zenas Warriors - purple and old gold - Jennings County

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement