Most Penalized Indiana High Schools

INDIANA -- Ever wonder which high school has been on the naughty list the most? This project attempts to compile how many times over the years each school has been reprimanded by the IHSAA!

Schools traditionally point to dusty banners from the rafters marking decades old championships, and the IHSAA routinely recognizes total number of state titles in programs etc. ..But have you ever considered what school holds the record for most IHSAA violations?

Beginning with the IHSAA's first bulletin from the 1903-04 season, I am attempting to record each instance a school was placed on probation or suspension. The results below are accurate from that season up through 1946.

Please check-in periodically as I work my way to present day!