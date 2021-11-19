Most Penalized Indiana High Schools
INDIANA -- Ever wonder which high school has been on the naughty list the most? This project attempts to compile how many times over the years each school has been reprimanded by the IHSAA!
Schools traditionally point to dusty banners from the rafters marking decades old championships, and the IHSAA routinely recognizes total number of state titles in programs etc. ..But have you ever considered what school holds the record for most IHSAA violations?
Beginning with the IHSAA's first bulletin from the 1903-04 season, I am attempting to record each instance a school was placed on probation or suspension. The results below are accurate from that season up through 1946.
Please check-in periodically as I work my way to present day!
3 Liberty Center - 1918 Failure to control crowd, 1930 Unlicensed official, 1935 Unruly fans,
3 Lebanon – 1905 Non-enrolled players, 1910 Coach not teacher, 1946 Played game after State Tourney,
3 Hammond - 1921 Ineligible player, 1934 Five year player, 1938 Contest with non-IHSAA opponent,
3 Frankfort - 1928 Undue influence, 1939 Ineligible player, 1940 Covering-up illegal scrimmage,
3 Austin - 1927 Ineligible players, 1936 Ineligible players, 1939 Fight at game,
2 Wingate - 1919 Ineligible player, 1927 Played two games after tourney,
2 Whitestown - 1913 Played ineligible players, 1926 Using non-approved official,
2 Tell City - 1934 Ineligible player, 1945 Player out of district,
2 Swayzee - 1926 Poor sportsmanship, 1929 Ineligible player,
2 Sheridan - 1940 Illegal scrimmage, 1946 Played game after State Tourney,
2 Seymour - 1922 Throwing oranges at Vallonia Team, 1940 Illegal scrimmage,
2 Roanoke - 1916 Playing non-IHSAA opponent, 1918 Ineligible player,
2 Rensselaer - 1910 Ineligible player, 1926 100 students crashed Kentland pep rally,
2 Plainville - 1938 Out of district player, 1944 Lack of eligibility oversight,
2 Orleans - 1917 Ineligible players, 1932 Player on independent team,
2 Oakland City - 1926 Player on independent team, Student participated in counting ticket money,
2 New Salisbury - 1926 Players on non-school teams, 1928 Girls game before season,
2 Mt. Summit - 1926 Ineligible player, 1929 Bringing legal action vs IHSAA,
2 Morocco - 1920 Ineligible player, 1940 Illegal scrimmage,
2 Marion - 1923 Team played in exhibition game, 1926 Player on independent team,
2 Lancaster Twp. - 1929 Non-licensed officials,
2 Huntington - 1926 Ineligible player, 1940 Illegal scrimmage,
2 Frankton - 1926 Player on independent team, 1945 Illegal Scrimmage,
2 Evansville - 1917 Ineligible player, 1918 Ineligible player,
2 Elnora - 1927 Using non-licensed officials, 1935 Coach removed team from contest,
2 Elkhart - 1922 Playing a five year man, 1940 Ineligible players,
2 Elizabeth - 1926 Players on non-school teams, 1928 Girls game before season,
2 Decatur - 1923 Referee abuse, 1924 Ill treatment of Bluffton Coach,
2 Crown Point - 1926 Ineligible player, 1941 Ineligible players,
2 Crawfordsville - 1926 Players swearing during game, 1940 Illegal scrimmage,
2 Brownsburg – 1910 Ineligible player, Sunday scrimmage,
2 Bedford - 1934 Five year player, 1941 Laxness of athletic management,
2 Attica - 1909 Played non-IHSAA school, 1911 Ineligible player,
2 Andrews - 1928 Failure to control crowd, 1937 Crowd beat official after game,
2 Albion - 1914 Playing non-IHSAA opponents, 1926 Ineligible player
1 Zionsville - 1946 Played game after State Tourney
1 Yorktown - 1928 Ineligible player,
1 Yankeetown - 1928 Unsportsmanlike behavior,
1 Worthington - 1922 Playing five year players,
1 Wolcott - 1915 Failure to carry on satisfactory game,
1 Winslow - 1929 Ineligible player,
1 Williamsport - 1927 Coach pulled team from contest,
1 Wilkinson - 1930 Coach refused to play overtime,
1 Westpoint - 1927 Played two games after tourney,
1 West Middleton - 1918 Players on independent team,
1 West Lafayette - 1924 Ineligible player,
1 Wawaka - 1914 Playing independent ball,
1 Warsaw - 1915 Failure to control crowd,
1 Wanatah - 1928 Coach removed team from contest,
1 Walton - 1929 Ineligible player,
1 Wakarusa - 1933 Player not passing 3 classes,
1 Wadesville - 1941 Ineligible players,
1 Valparaiso - 1930 Unlicensed official,
1 Urbana - 1933 Coach removed team,
1 Union Twp (Kingsbury) - 1923 Ineligible player,
1 Union City - 1925 Ineligible player,
1 Union Center - 1930 Players on independent team,
1 Tipton - Several ineligible players,
1 TH Glenn - Ineligible player,
1 Sullivan - 1947 Practice too early,
1 Sugar Creek Twp (Kirklin) - 1938 Unlicensed official,
1 Stewartsville - 1929 Over age player,
1 Star City - 1930 Player not passing 3 classes,
1 St. Paul - 1927 Out of district player,
1 Spencer - 1934 Coach removed team from contest,
1 South Milford - 1926 Player in 8th grade,
1 South Bend - 1922 Playing five year players,
1 Somerset - 1926 Team pulled from contest early,
1 Solsberry - 1943 Player out of district,
1 Smithville - 1934 Lack of crowd control,
1 Silver Lake - 1923 Failure to honor contract,
1 Shelburn - 1925 FIve year player,
1 Sharpsville - 1934 Playing more than 20 games,
1 Scottsburg - 1915 Playing non-IHSAA opponent,
1 Scircleville - 1938 Unlicensed official,
1 Rossville - 1938 Unlicensed official,
1 Romney - 1934 Unlicensed official,
1 Rockport - 1939 Playing more than 20 games,
1 Rock Creek - 1928 Failure to control crowd,
1 Rochester - 1926 Player on independent team,
1 Roan - 1927 Out of district players,
1 Richmond - 1946 Illegal scrimmage,
1 Reynolds - 1915 Failure to carry on satisfactory game,
1 Remington - 1929 Player in unauthorized contest,
1 Ramsey - 1926 Playing 8th grader
1 Quincy - 1927 Unenrolled player.
1 Portland - 1918 Failure to provide security at game,
1 Polk Twp (Huntington Co) - 1929 Non-licensed officials,
1 Plymouth - 1925 Ineligible female player,
1 Peru - 1906 Played non-IHSAA opponent,
1 Perry Central (Lebanon) - 1935 Player not passing 3 classes,
1 Pennville - 1919 Overage player,
1 Palmyra - - 1926 Playing 8th grader,
1 Oxford - 1910 Non-control of crowd,
1 Ossian - 1927 Over age player,
1 Orland - 1920 Ineligible player,
1 Orange - 1930 Played against independent tam,
1 Oolitic - 1945 Player out of district,
1 Onward - 1925 Ineligible player,
1 North Bend - 1917 Failure to honor contract,
1 Noblesville 1927 Coach punched Advance fan,
1 New Market - 1918 Failure to honor contract,
1 New London - 1925 Ineligible players,
1 New Lebanon - 1934 Unenrolled player,
1 New Bethel - 1922 Ineligible player,
1 Muncie Burris - 1938 Undue influence,
1 Muncie – 1910 Ineligible player,
1 Mooreland - 1922 Playing five year player,
1 Monrovia - 1914 Playing independent team,
1 Monroe Twp (Flora) - 1932 Ineligible player,
1 Mill Creek - 1932 Unlicensed officials,
1 Midland - 1928 Ineligible player,
1 Middletown - 1932 Playing too many games,
1 Michigantown - 1938 Unlicensed official,
1 Metea - 1926 Player on independent team,
1 Merrillville - 1935 Unruly fans,
1 Mentone - 1914 Unenrolled players,
1 Medaryville - 1918 Ineligible player,
1 McKinley - 1943 Coach removed team from contest,
1 McCordsville - 1925 Played 8th grader,
1 Mauckport - 1928 Girls game before season,
1 Marshall Twp (Bedford) - 1936 Player out of district,
1 Marengo - 1918 Failure to honor contract,
1 Manilla - 1926 Player not enrolled,
1 Luce Twp - 1939 Playing more than 20 games,
1 Lowel - 1935 Coach arguing with officials,
1 Loogootee - 1939 Mismanagement of crowd,
1 Logansport - 1940 Covering-up illegal scrimmage,
1 Little York - 1946 Using unlicensed official,
1 Linton - 1924 Player over age,
1 Laurel - 1927 Five year player,
1 Lapel - 1941 Gifting gold watches to basketball team,
1 Lanesville - 1926 Non-licensed officials,
1 Lafayette - 1924 Ineligible player,
1 Ladoga - 1930 Ineligible player,
1 La Grange - 1920 Ineligible player,
1 Kokomo - 1938 Contest with non-IHSAA opponent,
1 Kniman - 1928 8th grade players,
1 Kirkland Twp. - 1928 Undue influence,
1 Kingsbury - 1932 Unlicensed officials,
1 Kendallville - 1946 Lax oversight of tourney entry,
1 Jeffersonville - 1031 Undue influence 3 players,
1 Jackson Twp (West Point) - 1918 Ineligible player,
1 Jackson Twp (Frankfort) - 1938 Unlicensed official,
1 Jackson Central - 1946 Played game after State Tourney,
1 IN Washington - 1930 Ineligible player,
1 Huron - 1929 Unlicensed official,
1 Huntsville - 1926 Lax Scholarship,
1 Huntertown - 1927 Lax control of athletics,
1 Hope - 1920 Playing in out-of-state tourney,
1 Homer - 1920 Ineligible players,
1 Hobart - 1940 Covering-up illegal scrimmage,
1 Hillsdale - 1938 Unlicensed official,
1 Hanover - 1934 Unlicenced official,
1 Hammond Tech - 1930 Coach removed team,
1 Hamilton - 1926 Five year player,
1 Greens Fork - 1922 Five year player,
1 Greencastle - 1946 8th grade player,
1 Green Twp (Randolph Co) - 1933 Player out of district,
1 Grandview - 1939 Playing more than 20 games,
1 Glenn - 1930 Fight at game,
1 Gary Roosevelt - 1943 Illegal scrimmage,
1 Gary Horace Mann - 1934 Player not passing 3 classes,
1 Gary Froebel - 1918 Ineligible players,
1 Gary Emerson - 1918 Ineligible players,
1 Galveston - 1909 Failure to keep contract,
1 FW South - 1926 Principal mishandling Sectional money,
1 FW Central - 1924 Ineligible player,
1 Flora - 1914 Playing non-IHSAA opponent,
1 Filmore - 1914 Playing independent team,
1 Fairland - 1946 Illegal scrimmage,
1 Fair Oaks - 1928 Ineligible player,
1 EV Central - 1926 Player on independent team,
1 EV Bosse - 1928 Pulling team out of contest,
1 Edinburg(h) - 1921 Ineligible player,
1 Dillsboro - 1926 Player played in church league,
1 Delphi - 1914 Playing non-IHSAA opponent,
1 Cynthiana - 1938 Ineligible player,
1 Cutler - 1914 Playing non-IHSAA opponent,
1 Cromwell - 1946 Lax oversight of tourney entry,
1 Corydon - 1926 Played 8th grader
1 Corunna - 1920 Disclaiming IHSAA obligations,
1 Converse - 1926 Lax scholarship,
1 Connersville - 1929 Ineligible player,
1 Concannon - 1930 Fight at game,
1 Columbia City - 1930 Players given prizes,
1 Colfax - 1938 Unlicensed official,
1 Coalmont - 1917 Playing non-IHSAA opponent,
1 Clinton Center - 1927 Academically ineligible player,
1 Clear Spring - 1935 Undue influence,
1 Clarksburg - 1926 Five year player,
1 Chrisney - 1939 Playing more than 20 games,
1 Centerville - 1917 Ineligible players,
1 Carthage - 1925 Ineligible player,
1 Camden - 1939 Fan attacked official,
1 Burns City - 1928 Used over age player,
1 Burlington - 1932 Player not passing 3 classes,
1 Brook - 1942 40 Brook students went to entered Rensselaer High during school hours after Sectional,
1 Brazil - 1932 Five year players,
1 Bluffton - 1939 Too many games,
1 Bloomington - 1936 Ineffective tracking of player eligibility
1 Bloomingdale Academy - 1910 Failure to fulfill a contract,
1 Bicknell - 1908 Taking-up collection at a game,
1 Beech Grove - 1928 Coach used obscene language,
1 Bainbridge - 1927 8th grade player,
1 Aurora - 1923 Lax scholarship,
1 Argos - 1920 Ineligible player,
1 Arcadia - 1919 Failure to control crowd,
1 Anderson - 1933 Player out of district,
1 Amboy - 1927 Coach provided car to out of district player,
1 Adams Twp (Carroll Co) - 1927 8th grade player,