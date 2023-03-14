@HickoryHusker

Named Indiana High School Basketball Courts
INDIANA -- Perhaps second only to having a gym named after you, a basketball court with your name on it is one of the highest honors one can receive in our great state.
Good Basketball gentleman and historian, Alan Stewart suggested compiling a list of all those Indiana high school basketball courts that have been given a name.
Ultimately I plan to include all these compiled lists as part of the HH Book of Indiana High School Basketball Records.
This would seem to be on the easier side of compilations considering it doesn't apply to most high schools - at least I've never noticed all that many. Still I agree it's a great idea.
Please drop me an email or text if you can add to this very meager beginning!
317-224-7150
Alexandria - Garth Cone Court (Coach)
Anderson/Madison Hts -- Phil Buck Court (Coach)
Barr-Reeve -- Kavanaugh Kourt (Coach)
Beech Grove -- Matt English Court (Coach)
Bloomfield -- Ron McBride Court (Coach)
Bloomington North -- Tom McKinney Court (Coach)
Cloverdale -- Al Tucker Court (Coach)
Floyd Central -- Joe Hinton Court (Coach)
Fountain Central -- Dave Sanders Court (Teacher)
Frankfort -- John Milholland Hardwood (Coach)
Kouts -- Marty Gaff Court (Coach)
Lafayette Jeff -- Joe Heath Court (Coach/Principal)
Lapel -- Jimmy Howell Court (Coach)
>>Lapel -- (now Middle School) Dallas Hunter Court (Coach)
Muncie -- Bill Harrell Court (Coach)
New Albany -- Romeo Langford Court (Player)
North Decatur -- Cook Court (Administrator)
Rushville -- Cinda Rice Brown Court (Coach)
Salem -- Everett S. Dean Court (Coach)
Scecina -- Tim McGinley Court (Player)
Speedway -- Morris Pollard Court (Coach)
Tecumseh -- Kevin Oxley Court (Coach)
Terre Haute North -- Jim Jones Court (Coach)
Terre Haute South -- Pat Rady Court (Coach)
Tippecanoe Valley -- Rita Price-Simpson Court (Radio Broadcaster)
Tri - Jeff Miller Court (Coach)
Tri-Central -- Dave Driggs Court (Coach)
West Washington -- Ron Smith Court (Coach)