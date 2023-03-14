@HickoryHusker

INDIANA -- Perhaps second only to having a gym named after you, a basketball court with your name on it is one of the highest honors one can receive in our great state.

Good Basketball gentleman and historian, Alan Stewart suggested compiling a list of all those Indiana high school basketball courts that have been given a name.

Ultimately I plan to include all these compiled lists as part of the HH Book of Indiana High School Basketball Records.

This would seem to be on the easier side of compilations considering it doesn't apply to most high schools - at least I've never noticed all that many. Still I agree it's a great idea.