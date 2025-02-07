New State Record for Charges Drawn in a Career!

SELLERSBURG, Ind. -- Hard to imagine a player wrapping herself in more glory than Silver Creek's Emme Rooney. However, in addition to a State Championship and the Indiana's highest mental attitude award, Rooney also broke a long-standing State Record for Charges taken in a Career with 43!
Most Charges Drawn in a Career
(G) 43 Emme Rooney - Silver Creek 2018-22
(G) 39 Ellie Lengacher - Northridge 2013-2016
(G) 30 Abby Seifert - New Palestine 2009-12
(G) 29 Cheyenne DeJong - Illiana Christian 2021-24
(G) 28 Emma Huse - Lebanon 2017-20
(G) 28 Olivia Pearson - Logansport 2017-18
(G) 28 Kyndall Williams - Hamilton Southeastern 2013-16
(G) 23 Maci Willoughby - Carroll 2013-16
(G) 22 Caroline Newland - EV Memorial 2014-17
(G) 22 Krista Smith - TH South 2006-09
(G) 22 Emmerson Chellis - Southwood 2021-24