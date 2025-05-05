Paoli's Fletcher Cole into Record Book for Career Charity Shots

PAOLI, Ind. -- Oakland City College signee, Fletcher Cole etched his name among some of the most acclaimed players in Indiana high school basketball history. The Paoli Ram wracked-up 504 career made free throws which qualifies him for the 9th most in Record Book history.
Most Career Free Throws Made
(B) 686 Damon Bailey - BNL 1987-90
(B) 684 Kent Carson - Hamilton Heights 1966-68
(B) 631 Bill Shepherd - Carmel 1964-68
(B) 605 Rick Mount - Lebanon 1963-66
(B) 565 Kyle Cox - Blue River Valley 1999-00
(B) 546 Steve Alford - New Castle 1981-83
(B) 545 Garrett Butcher - Edgewood 2005-08
(B) 514 Charlie Yoder - Westview 2017-20
(B) 513 Grayson Flittner - Tri-Central 2003-06
(B) 504 Fletcher Cole - Paoli 2022-25
(B) 470 Larry Bird - Springs Valley 1971-74