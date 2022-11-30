@HickoryHusker

Record Added from Morristown's 1966-67 Season!
MORRISTOWN, Ind. -- Thanks to a tip from basketball gentleman Rocky Kenworthy, a record has been confirmed and added going all the way back to 1966. On that cold December night, Morristown best Hancock Central 97-73. The third quarter was a special one for Yellow Jacket Kevin Bass as he dropped in a ridiculous 29 points. His 29 point quarter is the fourth best ever.
Morristown would finish 15-9 and end their season with a first round Regional loss to Liberty, 76-64.
Most Points Scored in a Quarter
(B) 32 Ed Chickadaunce - Prairie Creek vs. Jasonville 1959-60
(B) 32 Larry Holloway - Montpelier vs. Chester 1964-65
(B) 32 Don Strong - Lima Twp vs. Flint 1956-57
(B) 29 Kevin Bass - Morristown vs. Hancock Central 1966-67
(B) 28 Israel Nash - Monroe Central vs. Shenandoah 2019-20
(B) 27 Leroy Gamble - Gary Froebel vs. Ham Clark 1956-57
(B) 25 Pat Graham - Floyd Central vs. Jeffersonville 1987-88
(B) 25 Tyler Koch - Winchester vs. Tri 2008-09
(B) 25 Jeff Meyer - Cross Plains vs. Dupont 1960-61
(B) 25 Jeff Williams - Logansport vs. Kokomo Haworth 1976-77
(B) 25 Chris VanHoose - Lanesville vs. Hauser 2005-06
(G) 37 Tina Potter - Tri vs. Morton Memorial 1976-77
(G) 26 Lucy Carrigan - Rising Sun vs. Milan 2016-17
(G) 22 Leslie Wade - Loogootee vs. Rivet 1990-91
(G) 21 Kylee Hamilton - Indian Creek vs. Speedway 2006-07
(G) 21 Skylar Diggins - South Bend Washington vs. Elkhart Central 2008-09
(G) 20 Skylar Diggins - South Bend Washington vs. Luers 2008-09
(G) 20 Tiffany Fisher vs. Hamilton 2007-08
(G) 20 Kelci Freds - Warsaw vs. Huntington North 2009-10
(G) 20 Kaleigh Hensley - Wabash vs. Maconaquah 2009-10
(G) 20 Jessica Norris - Center Grove 2014-15
(G) 20 Stacy Payton - Northview vs. North Putnam 2016-17
(G) 20 Payton Seay - University vs. Henryville 2022-23