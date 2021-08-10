Indiana Rivalries and Traveling Trophies!

INDIANA -- Every school in the state has its arch rival. A heated contest against that team can make or break a season regardless of win/loss records. Here's an attempt to document each school's rival as well as a listing of any traveling trophies still in play across Indiana!





CIC Silver Horseshoe (Boys) Bell (Girls) - Up for grabs anytime one of the Central Indiana Athletic Conference teams play the current holder. (Alexandria, Blackford, Eastbrook, Elwood, Frankton, Madison-Grant, Mississinewa, Oak Hill)

Grant County Keg - Currently a smaller version of the original keg that was played for back in the 1970s . (Eastbrook, Madison-GRant, Mississinewa, Oak Hill)

Greene County Keg - Up for grabs anytime one of the five Green County high schools plays the trophy holder (Bloomfield, Eastern, Linton, Shakamak, White River Valley)

Marion King and Queen of the County - Passed between the 16 teams that play in the Marion County tourney during the regular season or tourney.

Porter County Victory Keg (Boys) and Victory Kup (Girls) - The victory keg travels about the Porter County Conference as boys basketball games are won and lost. The trophy keg made its first debut on Friday, November 15, 1957. Boone Grove was the first school to win the keg, beating Wheeler by a score of 52-42. The Kup made its first debut at the 1974-75 PCC Girls Basketball tournament in a game between Washington Twp and Wheeler with Wheeler holding the Kup for the first game. (Boone Grove, Hebron, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp, South Central, Washington Twp, Westville)

Putnam County Bucket (Boys) Wooden Paddle (Girls) - A challenge trophy the winner holds until it is defeated by another county school. (Cloverdale, Greencastle, North Put, South Put)

Randolph County Wooden Horseshoe (Boys) and Key (girls) - Up for grabs anytime one of the five Randolph County high schools plays the trophy holder since 1927, originally passed between 18 high schools, now 5 current high schools. Girls' Key has been passed since the 1970's. (Monroe Central, Randolph Southern, Union, Union City, WInchester,

Shelby County Victory Bell - Started in the 1970's. Retired around 2000 because it was too heavy. Re-established a new one. Passes around anytime four teams play. (Morristown, Southwestern, Triton Central, Waldron )