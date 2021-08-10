 HickoryHusker - Indiana Rivalries and Traveling Trophies!
Indiana Rivalries and Traveling Trophies!

Leigh Evans • HickoryHusker
Editor/Publisher
@HickoryHusker

INDIANA -- Every school in the state has its arch rival. A heated contest against that team can make or break a season regardless of win/loss records. Here's an attempt to document each school's rival as well as a listing of any traveling trophies still in play across Indiana!

Porter County Keg
CIC Silver Horseshoe (Boys) Bell (Girls) - Up for grabs anytime one of the Central Indiana Athletic Conference teams play the current holder. (Alexandria, Blackford, Eastbrook, Elwood, Frankton, Madison-Grant, Mississinewa, Oak Hill)

Grant County Keg - Currently a smaller version of the original keg that was played for back in the 1970s . (Eastbrook, Madison-GRant, Mississinewa, Oak Hill)

Greene County Keg - Up for grabs anytime one of the five Green County high schools plays the trophy holder (Bloomfield, Eastern, Linton, Shakamak, White River Valley)

Marion King and Queen of the County - Passed between the 16 teams that play in the Marion County tourney during the regular season or tourney.

Porter County Victory Keg (Boys) and Victory Kup (Girls) - The victory keg travels about the Porter County Conference as boys basketball games are won and lost. The trophy keg made its first debut on Friday, November 15, 1957. Boone Grove was the first school to win the keg, beating Wheeler by a score of 52-42. The Kup made its first debut at the 1974-75 PCC Girls Basketball tournament in a game between Washington Twp and Wheeler with Wheeler holding the Kup for the first game. (Boone Grove, Hebron, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp, South Central, Washington Twp, Westville)

Putnam County Bucket (Boys) Wooden Paddle (Girls) - A challenge trophy the winner holds until it is defeated by another county school. (Cloverdale, Greencastle, North Put, South Put)

Randolph County Wooden Horseshoe (Boys) and Key (girls) - Up for grabs anytime one of the five Randolph County high schools plays the trophy holder since 1927, originally passed between 18 high schools, now 5 current high schools. Girls' Key has been passed since the 1970's. (Monroe Central, Randolph Southern, Union, Union City, WInchester,

Shelby County Victory Bell - Started in the 1970's. Retired around 2000 because it was too heavy. Re-established a new one. Passes around anytime four teams play. (Morristown, Southwestern, Triton Central, Waldron )

Marion County Kings and Queens of the County!
A

Adams Central -

Anderson - Marion

Anderson Prep -

Angola -

Andrean -

Argos - Culver (The Bell Game!)

Attica - Fountain Central

Austin - Scottsburg

Avon - Brownsburg (B&O Rotary Bell!)

B

Barr-Reeve - North Daviess (Buggie Bowl!)

Batesville - Greensburg

Bedford North Lawrence -

Beech Grove - Roncalli

Bellmont -

Ben Davis - Warren Central

Benton Central -

Blackford - Jay County

Bloomfield -

Bloomington North -

Bloomington South - Martinsville (Old Shaving Mug that goes clear back to the early 1900s.)

Blue River Valley -

Bluffton -

Brebeuf -

Boone Grove -

Borden - Henryville

Broad Ripple -

Brown County - Indian Creek

Brownsburg - Avon (B&O Rotary Bell!)

Brownstown Central - Silver Creek

C

Calumet -

Cambridge City -

Cannelton -

Carmel - Center Grove

Carroll

Carroll Flora -

Cascade -

Cass -

Castle - Boonville

Caston -

Center Grove - Carmel

Centerville -

Central Christian Academy -

Central Noble - Churubusco (Busco leads)

Charlestown - New Washington

Chesterton - Valpo

Churubusco - Central Noble (Busco leads)

Clay City - Northview

Clarksville - Providence

Clinton Prairie -

Cloverdale -

Columbia City -

Columbus East - Columbus North

Columbus North - Columbus East

Concord - Jimtown

Connersville - Rushville (The War on 44!)

Corydon - North Harrison

Covington -

Cowan -

Crawford County - Paoli

Crawfordsville - Lebanon

Crothersville - Medora

Crown Point - Merrillville

Culver - Argos (Bell Game)

Culver Academy - FW Canterbury

D

Daleville -

Danville - Tri-West

Decatur Central -

DeKalb - East Noble

Delphi -

Delta -

E

East Chicago -

East Noble - DeKalb

Eastbrook -

Eastern Green -

Eastern Pekin - Salem

Eastern Hancock - Knightstown

Eastern Howard -

Edgewood -

Edinburgh - Southwestern (S)

Elkhart - Goshen

Elkhart Memorial -

Elwood - Tipton

Eminence - Monrovia (The Powder Keg! Started in 1971. Schools had a keg manufactured by the Old Hickory Furniture Company in Martinsville)

EV Bosse -

EV Central -

EV North

EV Christian -

EV Day -

EV Harrison -

EV Mater Dei -

EV Memorial

EV North - EV Central

EV Reitz - EV Mater Dei

F

Fishers -

Floyd Central - New Albany

Forest Park - Heritage Hills

Fountain Central - Attica

Frankfort - Logansport

Franklin - Whiteland

Franklin Central - Roncalli

Franklin County -

Frankton -

Frontier -

FW Canterbury -

FW Snider -

G

Garrett -

Gibson Southern - Princeton

Goshen - Elkhart

Greencastle -

Greenfield-Central -

Greensburg - Batesville

Greenwood - Whiteland

Griffith - Lowell

Guerin -

H

Hagerstown -

Hamilton Heights -

Hamilton Southeastern -

Hammond -

Hammond Clark -

Hammond Gavit -

Hammond Morton -

Hammond Noll -

Hanover Central -

Hauser - Southwestern

Hebron -

Henryville - Borden

Heritage Christian -

Heritage Hills - Forest Park

Highland -

Hobart -

I

Indian Creek - Brown County

IN Attucks -

IN Manual -

IN Tech -

J

Jac-Cen-Del -

Jasper - Southridge (The Little Brown Jug!)

Jay County - Blackford

Jeffersonville - New Albany (Jeff signs go up around town "SONA" Technically "Stomp On New Albany" Truth be told stands for Shit On NA.)

Jennings County - Seymour

Jimtown - Concord

John Glenn - LaVille

K

Kankakee Valley -

Knightstown - Tri High (The Traveling Bell)

Knox - North Judson

Kokomo - Marion

Kouts -

L

Lafayette Central Catholic - Lafayette Jeff & Benton Central

Lafayette Harrison - McCutcheon

Lafayette Jeff - Lafayette Central Catholic

Lanesville - South Central

Lake Central -

Lapel -

LaPorte -

LaVille - John Glenn

Lawrenceburg -

Lawrence Central - Lawrence North

Lawrence North - Lawrence Central

Lebanon - Crawfordsville

Liberty Christian -

Linton - Shakamak (The Miner Bucket!)

Logansport - Peru

Loogootee - Barre-Reeve

Lowell - Griffith

M

Maconaquah -

Madison - Southwestern . Turkey Shoot out.. traveling trophy is the Oaken Bucket for the boys and the Bell for the girls. Played Thanksgiving eve. Girls first then boys

Madison-Grant -

Manchester -

Martinsville - Bloomington South (Old Shaving Mug that goes clear back in the early 1900s.)

Marion - Anderson

McCutcheon - Lafayette Harrison

Medora - Crothersville

Merrillville -

Michigan City -

Michigan City Marquette -

Milan - South Ripley

Mishawaka - Penn

Mishawaka Marian - SB St. Joe (The Holy War!)

Mississinewa -

Mitchell -

Monroe Central -

Monrovia - Eminence (The Powder Keg! Started in 1971. Schools had a keg manufactured by the Old Hickory Furniture Company in Martinsville)

Mooresville -

Morgan Township -

Morristown -

Mt. Vernon Fortville - New Pal (Rivalry dates back to MV’s consolidation in 1963. NP has played either MV or its predecessors every year of the program’s recorded history, which dates more than 100 years.)

Mt. Vernon Posey -

Muncie Burris -

Muncie Central -

Munster -

N

New Albany - Jeffersonville

New Castle -

New Palestine - Mt. Vernon (Rivalry dates back to MV’s consolidation in 1963. NP has played either MV or its predecessors every year of the program’s recorded history, which dates more than 100 years.)

New Prairie -

New Washington - Charlestown

Noblesville -

North Central (Farmersburg) -

North Central (Indy) -

North Daviess - Barr-Reeve (The Buggie Bowl!)

North Harrison - Corydon

North Judson - Knox

North Knox -

North Manchester -

North Montgomery - Southmont

North Miami -

North Putnam -

North Vermillion -

North White -

Northeast Dubois -

Northeastern

Northfield - Southwood

Northridge -

Northwestern -

NorthWood -

O

Oak Hill -

Oldenburg Academy -

Orleans -

Owen Valley -

P

Paoli - Crawford County

Pendleton Heights -

Penn - Mishawaka

Perry Central -

Perry Meridian - Southport

Peru - Logansport

Pike

Pike Central -

Pioneer

Plainfield - Avon

Plymouth - Rochester (Played for the coveted Cow Bell in basketball against Plymouth. The Pilgrims & Zebras have met 175 times over the years on the hardwood! However with changing times, sadly the schools discontinued the series after the '15-'16 season.)

Portage - Valpo

Princeton - Gibson Southern

Providence - Clarksville

R

Rensselaer -

Richmond - New Castle

Rising Sun - Switzerland Co (Ruler of the River!)

Ritter -

River Forest -

Riverton Parke -

Rochester - Plymouth (Played for the coveted Cow Bell in basketball against Plymouth. The Pilgrims & Zebras have met 175 times over the years on the hardwood! However with changing times, sadly the schools discontinued the series after the '15-'16 season.)

Roncalli -

Rossville -

Rushville - Connersville (The War on 44!)

S

Salem - West Washington (The Bell!)

Scottsburg - Austin

Seymour - Columbus North (Mayors bet)

Seeger -

Shakamak - Linton (The Minor Bucket Lunch Pail!)

Shenandoah -

Shelbyville -

Sheridan -

Shoals - Loogootee

Silver Creek - Brownstown

SB Adams -

SB Clay -

SB Riley -

SB St. Joe - Mishawaka Marian (The Holy War!)

SB Washington -

South Central (E) - Lanesville

South Central (UM) -

South Dearborn

South Decatur -

South Knox -

South Newton -

South Vermillion -

Southmont - North Montgomery

Southport - Perry Meridian

Southridge - Jasper (The Little Brown Jug!)

South Ripley - Milan

South Spencer -

South Vermillion -

Southwestern (H) - Madison (Turkey Shoot out.. traveling trophy is the Oaken Bucket for the boys and the Bell for the girls. Played Thanksgiving eve. Girls first then boys)

Southwestern (S) - Edinburgh & Hauser

Southwood - Northfield

Speedway -

Springs Valley -

Sullivan -

Switzerland County - Rising Sun (Ruler of the River!)

T

Taylor

Tecumseh - Wood Memorial

Tell City - Princeton

TH North - TH South (Play for the Shoe!)

TH South - TH North (Play for the Shoe!)

Tippy Valley -

Tipton - Tri-Central (The Pilgrim Cup!)

Tri-Central - Tipton (Pilgrim Cup!)

Tri High - Knightstown (The Traveling Bell)

Triton -

Tri-West - Danville

Twin Lakes -

U

Union City -

Union County -

Union Modoc -

University -

V

Valpo - Chesterton

Vincennes - Washington

Vincennes Rivet -

W

Wabash -

Waldron -

Warren Central - Ben Davis

Warsaw -

Wapahani -

Washington - Vincennes

Washington Catholic -

Washington Township -

Wawasee -

Wes-Del -

West Central -

West Lafayette -

West Noble -

West Washington - Salem (The Bell!)

Western Boone -

Western -

Westfield -

Westview -

Westville -

West Washington -

Winamac -

Winchester -

Wheeler -

Whiteland - Franklin

White River Valley -

Whiting -

Woodlan -

Wood Memorial - Tecumseh

Y

Yorktown -

Z

Zionsville -


{{ article.author_name }}