Indiana Rivalries and Traveling Trophies!
INDIANA -- Every school in the state has its arch rival. A heated contest against that team can make or break a season regardless of win/loss records. Here's an attempt to document each school's rival as well as a listing of any traveling trophies still in play across Indiana!
CIC Silver Horseshoe (Boys) Bell (Girls) - Up for grabs anytime one of the Central Indiana Athletic Conference teams play the current holder. (Alexandria, Blackford, Eastbrook, Elwood, Frankton, Madison-Grant, Mississinewa, Oak Hill)
Grant County Keg - Currently a smaller version of the original keg that was played for back in the 1970s . (Eastbrook, Madison-GRant, Mississinewa, Oak Hill)
Greene County Keg - Up for grabs anytime one of the five Green County high schools plays the trophy holder (Bloomfield, Eastern, Linton, Shakamak, White River Valley)
Marion King and Queen of the County - Passed between the 16 teams that play in the Marion County tourney during the regular season or tourney.
Porter County Victory Keg (Boys) and Victory Kup (Girls) - The victory keg travels about the Porter County Conference as boys basketball games are won and lost. The trophy keg made its first debut on Friday, November 15, 1957. Boone Grove was the first school to win the keg, beating Wheeler by a score of 52-42. The Kup made its first debut at the 1974-75 PCC Girls Basketball tournament in a game between Washington Twp and Wheeler with Wheeler holding the Kup for the first game. (Boone Grove, Hebron, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp, South Central, Washington Twp, Westville)
Putnam County Bucket (Boys) Wooden Paddle (Girls) - A challenge trophy the winner holds until it is defeated by another county school. (Cloverdale, Greencastle, North Put, South Put)
Randolph County Wooden Horseshoe (Boys) and Key (girls) - Up for grabs anytime one of the five Randolph County high schools plays the trophy holder since 1927, originally passed between 18 high schools, now 5 current high schools. Girls' Key has been passed since the 1970's. (Monroe Central, Randolph Southern, Union, Union City, WInchester,
Shelby County Victory Bell - Started in the 1970's. Retired around 2000 because it was too heavy. Re-established a new one. Passes around anytime four teams play. (Morristown, Southwestern, Triton Central, Waldron )
A
Adams Central -
Anderson - Marion
Anderson Prep -
Angola -
Andrean -
Argos - Culver (The Bell Game!)
Attica - Fountain Central
Austin - Scottsburg
Avon - Brownsburg (B&O Rotary Bell!)
B
Barr-Reeve - North Daviess (Buggie Bowl!)
Batesville - Greensburg
Bedford North Lawrence -
Beech Grove - Roncalli
Bellmont -
Ben Davis - Warren Central
Benton Central -
Blackford - Jay County
Bloomfield -
Bloomington North -
Bloomington South - Martinsville (Old Shaving Mug that goes clear back to the early 1900s.)
Blue River Valley -
Bluffton -
Brebeuf -
Boone Grove -
Borden - Henryville
Broad Ripple -
Brown County - Indian Creek
Brownsburg - Avon (B&O Rotary Bell!)
Brownstown Central - Silver Creek
C
Calumet -
Cambridge City -
Cannelton -
Carmel - Center Grove
Carroll
Carroll Flora -
Cascade -
Cass -
Castle - Boonville
Caston -
Center Grove - Carmel
Centerville -
Central Christian Academy -
Central Noble - Churubusco (Busco leads)
Charlestown - New Washington
Chesterton - Valpo
Churubusco - Central Noble (Busco leads)
Clay City - Northview
Clarksville - Providence
Clinton Prairie -
Cloverdale -
Columbia City -
Columbus East - Columbus North
Columbus North - Columbus East
Concord - Jimtown
Connersville - Rushville (The War on 44!)
Corydon - North Harrison
Covington -
Cowan -
Crawford County - Paoli
Crawfordsville - Lebanon
Crothersville - Medora
Crown Point - Merrillville
Culver - Argos (Bell Game)
Culver Academy - FW Canterbury
D
Daleville -
Danville - Tri-West
Decatur Central -
DeKalb - East Noble
Delphi -
Delta -
E
East Chicago -
East Noble - DeKalb
Eastbrook -
Eastern Green -
Eastern Pekin - Salem
Eastern Hancock - Knightstown
Eastern Howard -
Edgewood -
Edinburgh - Southwestern (S)
Elkhart - Goshen
Elkhart Memorial -
Elwood - Tipton
Eminence - Monrovia (The Powder Keg! Started in 1971. Schools had a keg manufactured by the Old Hickory Furniture Company in Martinsville)
EV Bosse -
EV Central -
EV North
EV Christian -
EV Day -
EV Harrison -
EV Mater Dei -
EV Memorial
EV North - EV Central
EV Reitz - EV Mater Dei
F
Fishers -
Floyd Central - New Albany
Forest Park - Heritage Hills
Fountain Central - Attica
Frankfort - Logansport
Franklin - Whiteland
Franklin Central - Roncalli
Franklin County -
Frankton -
Frontier -
FW Canterbury -
FW Snider -
G
Garrett -
Gibson Southern - Princeton
Goshen - Elkhart
Greencastle -
Greenfield-Central -
Greensburg - Batesville
Greenwood - Whiteland
Griffith - Lowell
Guerin -
H
Hagerstown -
Hamilton Heights -
Hamilton Southeastern -
Hammond -
Hammond Clark -
Hammond Gavit -
Hammond Morton -
Hammond Noll -
Hanover Central -
Hauser - Southwestern
Hebron -
Henryville - Borden
Heritage Christian -
Heritage Hills - Forest Park
Highland -
Hobart -
I
Indian Creek - Brown County
IN Attucks -
IN Manual -
IN Tech -
J
Jac-Cen-Del -
Jasper - Southridge (The Little Brown Jug!)
Jay County - Blackford
Jeffersonville - New Albany (Jeff signs go up around town "SONA" Technically "Stomp On New Albany" Truth be told stands for Shit On NA.)
Jennings County - Seymour
Jimtown - Concord
John Glenn - LaVille
K
Kankakee Valley -
Knightstown - Tri High (The Traveling Bell)
Knox - North Judson
Kokomo - Marion
Kouts -
L
Lafayette Central Catholic - Lafayette Jeff & Benton Central
Lafayette Harrison - McCutcheon
Lafayette Jeff - Lafayette Central Catholic
Lanesville - South Central
Lake Central -
Lapel -
LaPorte -
LaVille - John Glenn
Lawrenceburg -
Lawrence Central - Lawrence North
Lawrence North - Lawrence Central
Lebanon - Crawfordsville
Liberty Christian -
Linton - Shakamak (The Miner Bucket!)
Logansport - Peru
Loogootee - Barre-Reeve
Lowell - Griffith
M
Maconaquah -
Madison - Southwestern . Turkey Shoot out.. traveling trophy is the Oaken Bucket for the boys and the Bell for the girls. Played Thanksgiving eve. Girls first then boys
Madison-Grant -
Manchester -
Martinsville - Bloomington South (Old Shaving Mug that goes clear back in the early 1900s.)
Marion - Anderson
McCutcheon - Lafayette Harrison
Medora - Crothersville
Merrillville -
Michigan City -
Michigan City Marquette -
Milan - South Ripley
Mishawaka - Penn
Mishawaka Marian - SB St. Joe (The Holy War!)
Mississinewa -
Mitchell -
Monroe Central -
Monrovia - Eminence (The Powder Keg! Started in 1971. Schools had a keg manufactured by the Old Hickory Furniture Company in Martinsville)
Mooresville -
Morgan Township -
Morristown -
Mt. Vernon Fortville - New Pal (Rivalry dates back to MV’s consolidation in 1963. NP has played either MV or its predecessors every year of the program’s recorded history, which dates more than 100 years.)
Mt. Vernon Posey -
Muncie Burris -
Muncie Central -
Munster -
N
New Albany - Jeffersonville
New Castle -
New Palestine - Mt. Vernon (Rivalry dates back to MV’s consolidation in 1963. NP has played either MV or its predecessors every year of the program’s recorded history, which dates more than 100 years.)
New Prairie -
New Washington - Charlestown
Noblesville -
North Central (Farmersburg) -
North Central (Indy) -
North Daviess - Barr-Reeve (The Buggie Bowl!)
North Harrison - Corydon
North Judson - Knox
North Knox -
North Manchester -
North Montgomery - Southmont
North Miami -
North Putnam -
North Vermillion -
North White -
Northeast Dubois -
Northeastern
Northfield - Southwood
Northridge -
Northwestern -
NorthWood -
O
Oak Hill -
Oldenburg Academy -
Orleans -
Owen Valley -
P
Paoli - Crawford County
Pendleton Heights -
Penn - Mishawaka
Perry Central -
Perry Meridian - Southport
Peru - Logansport
Pike
Pike Central -
Pioneer
Plainfield - Avon
Plymouth - Rochester (Played for the coveted Cow Bell in basketball against Plymouth. The Pilgrims & Zebras have met 175 times over the years on the hardwood! However with changing times, sadly the schools discontinued the series after the '15-'16 season.)
Portage - Valpo
Princeton - Gibson Southern
Providence - Clarksville
R
Rensselaer -
Richmond - New Castle
Rising Sun - Switzerland Co (Ruler of the River!)
Ritter -
River Forest -
Riverton Parke -
Rochester - Plymouth (Played for the coveted Cow Bell in basketball against Plymouth. The Pilgrims & Zebras have met 175 times over the years on the hardwood! However with changing times, sadly the schools discontinued the series after the '15-'16 season.)
Roncalli -
Rossville -
Rushville - Connersville (The War on 44!)
S
Salem - West Washington (The Bell!)
Scottsburg - Austin
Seymour - Columbus North (Mayors bet)
Seeger -
Shakamak - Linton (The Minor Bucket Lunch Pail!)
Shenandoah -
Shelbyville -
Sheridan -
Shoals - Loogootee
Silver Creek - Brownstown
SB Adams -
SB Clay -
SB Riley -
SB St. Joe - Mishawaka Marian (The Holy War!)
SB Washington -
South Central (E) - Lanesville
South Central (UM) -
South Dearborn
South Decatur -
South Knox -
South Newton -
South Vermillion -
Southmont - North Montgomery
Southport - Perry Meridian
Southridge - Jasper (The Little Brown Jug!)
South Ripley - Milan
South Spencer -
South Vermillion -
Southwestern (H) - Madison (Turkey Shoot out.. traveling trophy is the Oaken Bucket for the boys and the Bell for the girls. Played Thanksgiving eve. Girls first then boys)
Southwestern (S) - Edinburgh & Hauser
Southwood - Northfield
Speedway -
Springs Valley -
Sullivan -
Switzerland County - Rising Sun (Ruler of the River!)
T
Taylor
Tecumseh - Wood Memorial
Tell City - Princeton
TH North - TH South (Play for the Shoe!)
TH South - TH North (Play for the Shoe!)
Tippy Valley -
Tipton - Tri-Central (The Pilgrim Cup!)
Tri-Central - Tipton (Pilgrim Cup!)
Tri High - Knightstown (The Traveling Bell)
Triton -
Tri-West - Danville
Twin Lakes -
U
Union City -
Union County -
Union Modoc -
University -
V
Valpo - Chesterton
Vincennes - Washington
Vincennes Rivet -
W
Wabash -
Waldron -
Warren Central - Ben Davis
Warsaw -
Wapahani -
Washington - Vincennes
Washington Catholic -
Washington Township -
Wawasee -
Wes-Del -
West Central -
West Lafayette -
West Noble -
West Washington - Salem (The Bell!)
Western Boone -
Western -
Westfield -
Westview -
Westville -
West Washington -
Winamac -
Winchester -
Wheeler -
Whiteland - Franklin
White River Valley -
Whiting -
Woodlan -
Wood Memorial - Tecumseh
Y
Yorktown -
Z
Zionsville -