@HickoryHusker

Sectional Week is Here!
INDIANA -- If Superbowl Sunday is America's unofficial holiday, then Indiana can certainly make claim to the opening day of Sectionals as their own. What a very special time of year it is. For this one day every team stands on equal footing, and all Hoosier eyes turn their focus to our own.
With these warm thoughts in mind, the Varsity Club offers-up our annual and most sincere good luck wishes to all coaches and teams...
"With God of heaven it is all one.
To deliver with a great multitude or a small company.
For the victory of battle standeth not in multitude of hosts,
but with the strength that cometh from Heaven.
And David put his hand in the bag and took out a stone and slung it.
And struck the Philistine on the head and he fell to the ground. Amen."
As if any of us needed one more reason to feel special about today, click below to see Coach Dale's Pregame talk and Prayer.
Here's a poem I wrote back in 2009 and sent to Caston's Coach Firth after that Sectional stunner.
I heard they read it at pep assembly which I remember made me very happy at the time.
Bowman would martyr our favorites in the morning game, 55-22, but Cinderella Caston will forever be Sectional champions!
Cinderella Caston
Now that class is with us,
Cinderellas are harder to find.
But as teams fell last week,
A school from up north came to mind.
Hoosier eyebrows were raised,
When Sectional scores were revealed.
State tournament 0 – 9,
A new record mark had been sealed.
Oh, those lads from Caston,
One and nineteen? Up went the cry.
They’ve got no tradition,
Sectional crown? Must be a lie.
But down went South Newton,
By Caston’s Comets and Coach Firth.
Pioneer and Tri-County,
And now a rare Regional birth.
So what are their chances?
State ranked Bowman’s eighteen and three.
Caston’s a thirty-six point dog,
But bet against them? Not me.
Hoosiers love underdogs,
Caston’s boys are an easy sell.
A Regional title?
A story for ages to tell.
Folks outside Gary,
And even many more within,
All a'rooting for Caston,
Come on, bring home this upset win.
So when Saturday dawns,
And you’re at your own Region’el
Send some thoughts Coach Firth’s way,
Comets of Caston, Give ‘em Hell!