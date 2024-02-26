@HickoryHusker

INDIANA -- If Superbowl Sunday is America's unofficial holiday, then Indiana can certainly make claim to the opening day of Sectionals as their own. What a very special time of year it is. For this one day every team stands on equal footing, and all Hoosier eyes turn their focus to our own. With these warm thoughts in mind, the Varsity Club offers-up our annual and most sincere good luck wishes to all coaches and teams...

New Market Purple Flyers placing 1967 Sectional trophy in case after going 2-17 regular season.

"With God of heaven it is all one. To deliver with a great multitude or a small company. For the victory of battle standeth not in multitude of hosts, but with the strength that cometh from Heaven. And David put his hand in the bag and took out a stone and slung it. And struck the Philistine on the head and he fell to the ground. Amen."



Caston Comets celebrating with 2009 Sectional trophy after going 1-19 regular season. (Photo Caston Basketball Alumni Assoc)

Jay County holding up 1994 Sectional trophy after going 1-19 regular season.



As if any of us needed one more reason to feel special about today, click below to see Coach Dale's Pregame talk and Prayer.

