HickoryHusker - Shenandoah's Jasper Campbell added to Longest Made Field list!

Shenandoah's Jasper Campbell added to Longest Made Field list!
NEW CASTLE, Ind. -- Shenandoah made the most of their mid-winter trip to New Castle by not only winning in buzzer beating fashion, but by also knocking down one of the longest shots in Indiana high school basketball history just before halftime.
Rebounding a missed New Castle charity shot just before the halftime horn, Shenandoah 6-3 junior forward Jasper Campbell turned and heaved the full court shot.
The Raiders went on to win, 57-54.
Fast Forward to 54:00 mark. Bam!
Longest Field Goal
(B) 80 feet Gary Mathews - Warren Central vs. Marshall 1970-71
(B) 79 feet Mike Caldwell - Lebanon vs. Speedway 1965-66
(B) 77 feet Don Buse - Holland vs. Ireland 1966-67
(B) 77 feet Landon Conner - Madison vs. Indian Creek 2017-18
(B) 75 feet Curtis Clem - Beech Grove vs. Scecina 2006-07
(B) 75 feet Tre'Shon Heard - McCutcheon vs. Logansport 2012-13
(B) 75 feet Steve Henke - Holland vs. Jeffersonville 1967-68
(B) 73 feet Josh Clanton - Central Christian Academy vs. Arlington 2016-17
(B) 72 feet Chad Tabor - New Castle vs. Ben Davis 1994-95
(B) 72 feet Bryce Burton - Edinburgh vs. Greenwood Christian 2017-18
(B) 71 feet Michael Beaty - Ben Davis vs. Pike 2013-14
(B) 71 feet Romeo Langford - New Albany vs. Providence 2017-18
(B) 70 feet Jasper Campbell - Shenandoah vs. New Castle 2020-21
(B) 70 feet Dontray Chavis - Princeton vs. Washington 2008-09
(B) 70 feet Franko House - Concord vs. Westview 2012-13
(B) 70 feet Ben Raichel - Austin vs. Paoli 2008-09
(B) 69 feet Bryant McIntosh - Greensburg vs. Brownstown 2011-12
(B) 69 feet Todd Shriver - Frankfort vs. Rossville 1986-87
(B) 65 feet John Judd - Seymour vs. Rushville 1959-60
(B) 60 feet Trayce Jackson-Davis - Center Grove vs. Lawrence North 2017-18
(B) 60 feet Mike Thompson - Rex Mundi vs. Lafayette Jeff 1963-64
(G) 77 feet Barbara Skinner - Mt. Vernon vs. Hamilton Southeastern 1977-78
(G) 76 feet Linda Miller - Southport vs. Ben Davis 1980-81
(G) 75 feet Cara Stuckey - TH South vs. Brownsburg 1998-99
(G) 50 feet Alex Bentley - Ben Davis vs. Decatur Central 2007-08