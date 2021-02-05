HickoryHusker - Shenandoah's Jasper Campbell added to Longest Made Field list!

NEW CASTLE, Ind. -- Shenandoah made the most of their mid-winter trip to New Castle by not only winning in buzzer beating fashion, but by also knocking down one of the longest shots in Indiana high school basketball history just before halftime.

Rebounding a missed New Castle charity shot just before the halftime horn, Shenandoah 6-3 junior forward Jasper Campbell turned and heaved the full court shot.

The Raiders went on to win, 57-54.