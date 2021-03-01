HickoryHusker - Shenandoah Sets State Record in Beatdown of Union!

Shenandoah Sets State Record in Beatdown of Union!
MIDDLETOWN, Ind. -- Shenandoah's 115-15 dismantling of Union (Modoc) resulted in a new State Record for team assists. The Raiders racked up 40 in their Mid-Eastern Conference match-up with the Rockets. The previous record dates back 45 seasons when Pike wracked-up39 vs. Indianapolis Cathedral...
Two other Shenandoah also posted Record Book qualifying performance for assists by a player and points before opponent scored..
Most Assists in a Game (Team)
(B) 40 Shenandoah vs. Union (Modoc) 2020-21
(B) 39 Pike vs. Cathedral 1975-76
(B) 37 Jeffersonville vs. Providence 1990-91
(B) 36 Jeffersonville vs. Columbus East 1990-91
(B) 34 Jeffersonville vs. Fox Creek Christian KY 2013-14
(B) 34 Jeffersonville vs. Gary Mann 1990-91
(B) 33 Jeffersonville vs. Silver Creek 1992-93
(B) 32 Benton Central vs. Williamsport 1972-73
(B) 32 Charlestown vs. Providence 1999-00
(B) 32 Churubusco vs. Leo 2009-10
(B) 32 Marion vs. Blackford 1990-91
(B) 32 Paoli vs. Worthington 1959-60
(B) 32 Zionsville vs. Crawfordsville 2008-09
(G) 44 Scottsburg vs. Charlestown 1976-77
(G) 33 North Harrison vs. Charlestown 2000-01
(G) 33 Eastern Hancock vs. Wes-Del 2004-05
(G) 33 Warsaw vs. Tippecanoe Valley 1988-89
(G) 31 Jeffersonville vs. New Washington 2003-04
(G) 29 Center Grove vs. Decatur Central 1990-91
(G) 29 Crawfordsville vs. Greencastle 2008-09
(G) 29 Indian Creek vs. Edinburgh 2003-04
(G) 29 Kokomo vs. Tipton 1992-93
(G) 29 University vs. Traders Point 2018-19
Most Assists in a Game (Player)
(B) 23 Jason Young - Logansport vs. Rochester 1995-96
(B) 21 Jon Costello - Washington Catholic vs. Holy Cross 2008-09
(B) 21 Mickey Hosier - Alexandria vs Madison Grant 1994-95
(B) 19 Andrew Bennett - Shenandoah vs. Union (Modoc) 2020-21
(B) 19 Johnny Gullion - Scottsburg vs. Mitchell 1988-89
(B) 19 Alexander Hutson - Seeger vs. Turkey Run 2010-11
(B) 18 Josh Maggard - Northwestern vs. Southwood 2006-07
(B) 18 Whit Rapp - Guerin vs. Scecina 2013-14
(B) 17 Luke Brown - Blackford vs. Alexandria 2019-20
(B) 17 Roger Embry - Henryville vs. Shawe 1980-81
(B) 17 Scott Gaskins - Western vs. Clinton Central 1989-90
(B) 17 Brandon Monk - Zionsville vs. Southmont 1994-95
(B) 17 Justin Shorter - Sullivan vs. North Central 1990-91
(B) 17 Bryan Welsh - Noblesville vs. Westfield 2002-03
(G) 20 Debbie McNeely - Scottsburg vs. Brownstown 1973-74
(G) 19 Whitney Jennings - Logansport vs. Pioneer 2011-12
(G) 19 Lauren Miller - Speedway vs. Crispus Attucks 2008-09
(G) 18 Julie Herr Knox vs. LaVille 1994-95
(G) 18 Holly Schoen - Jeffersonville vs. Scottsburg 1993-94
(G) 17 Jacci Martin - Eminence vs. Edinburgh 2006-07
(G) 17 Karen Dennison - Madison vs. Southwestern(H) 1999-00
(G) 16 Jamie Clinard - Pike Central vs. NE Dubois 2000-01
(G) 16 Abi Haynes - Vincennes vs. Princeton 2016-17
(G) 16 Abi Haynes - Vincennes vs. Lawrencville 2016-17
(G) 16 Jolyn Holliday - Eastern Hancock vs. Cowan 2001-02
(G) 16 Whitney Jennings - Logansport vs. Maconaquah 2011-12
(G) 16 Monica Planalp - Tipton vs. Sheridan 2007-08
(G) 16 Camiell Perry - Speedway vs. International 2019-20
(G) 16 Heather Smith - NorthWood vs. South Bend LaSalle 1991-92
(G) 16 Lori Stinson - FW Snider vs. Noblesville 1987-88
(G) 16 Ashleigh Walters - Indian Creek vs. Edinburgh
2003-04 Largest Lead Before Opponent Scored
(B) 42 Shoals vs. Vincennes Rivet 2020-21
(B) 40 Franklin vs. Geneva 1921-22
(B) 35 Huntington North vs. Columbia City 2017-18
(B) 34 Shenandoah vs. Union (Modoc) 2020-21
(B) 33 Herron vs. Indiana Math & Science Academy 2013-14
(B) 32 Northview vs. North Vermillion 1996-97
(B) 27 Frankfort vs. Western Boone 2001-02
(B) 27 Franklin Central vs. Bedford North Lawrence 2006-07
(B) 26 EV Bosse vs. EV Christian 1985-86
(B) 25 Whiteland vs. Scottsburg 2015-16
(G) 78 Tindley vs. Lighthouse South 2017-18
(G) 62 University vs. Anderson Prep 2020-21
(G) 50 Northwestern vs. Western 2016-17
(G) 49 Jac-Cen-Del vs. Madison Shawe 2020-21
(G) 49 Remington vs. Kniman 1927-28
(G) 48 North Decatur vs. Waldron 1982-83
(G) 45 Luers vs. South Adams 2011-12
(G) 43 Rushville vs. Shelbyville 2009-10l1
(G) 41 Columbus East vs. Bloomington North 2015-16
(G) 41 Northridge vs. Bethany Christian 2009-10
Boxscore from New Castle Courier-Times
Shenandoah 115, Union (Modoc) 15
UNION (15) Adams 1-8 2-2 4, Wesley 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0, Powers 0-4 0-0 0, Ellis 2-19 7-9 11, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Abbott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 3-34 9-11 15.
SHENANDOAH (115) Kinsey 11-16 0-0 22, Bennett 1-2 0-0 2, Graddy 11-13 1-3 23, McCollough 5-7 1-1 13, Howard 9-11 1-1 22, Campbell 6-8 1-2 13, Goff 5-6 0-2 10, Mills 3-4 0-2 6, J. Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, D. Stevens 1-2 0-0 2, Brookbank 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 53-70 4-11 115.
Union Modoc 00 02 04 09 15
Shenandoah 34 31 26 24 115
3-point goals – Union 0, Shenandoah 5 (Howard 3, McCollough 2). Rebounds – Union 10 (Ellis 4), Shenandoah 39 (Graddy 10, Bennett 6, Campbell 6, Goff 5). Total fouls – Union 10, Shenandoah 10. Turnovers – Union 31, Shenandoah 7. Fouled out – Adams. Records – Union 3-17, 0-9 MEC; Shenandoah 20-3, 8-0 MEC.