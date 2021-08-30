Southwestern's Mefford into Record Book for Career Steals!
HANOVER, Ind. -- Southwestern's Foster Mefford made a career of pilfering across southern Indiana. The 6-1 point guard, now at Bethel University, did so to the tune of the fifth most in the history of Indiana high school basketball!
Most Career Steals
(B) 410 Larry Stone - Howe 2007-08
(B) 371 Roy Charlesworld - DeKalb 1966-69
(B) 334 Grayson Flittner - Tri-Central 2003-06
(B) 312 Chris Thomas - Pike 1997-01
(B) 306 Foster Mefford - Southwestern(H) 2020-21
(B) 265 Lamont Roland - New Albany 1993-96
(B) 251 Gary Harris - Hamilton SE 2009-12
(B) 246 Grant Weatherford - Hamilton Hts 2012-15
(B) 238 Bryson Scott - Ft. Wayne Northrop 2010-2013
(B) 235 Tyler Clevenger - Winchester 1999-02
(G) 580 Heather Gonser - Owen Valley 2006-09
(G) 553 Sydney Freeman - Central Noble 2016-19
(G) 518 Kristen Spolyar - Lebanon 2013-16
(G) 497 Kinnitra Johnson - New Albany 1996-99
(G) 487 Tyasha Harris - Heritage Christian 2013-16
(G) 476 Kaleigh Hensley - Wabash 2008-11
(G) 475 Skylar Diggins - SB Washington 2006-09
(G) 465 Annie Thomas - Southwestern(S) 2013-14
(G) 458 Sara Nord - Jeffersonville 1997-00
(G) 442 Kelly Faris - Heritage Christian 2013-16