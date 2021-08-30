 HickoryHusker - Southwestern's Mefford into Record Book for Career Steals!
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-30 08:29:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Southwestern's Mefford into Record Book for Career Steals!

Leigh Evans • HickoryHusker
Editor/Publisher
@HickoryHusker

HANOVER, Ind. -- Southwestern's Foster Mefford made a career of pilfering across southern Indiana. The 6-1 point guard, now at Bethel University, did so to the tune of the fifth most in the history of Indiana high school basketball!

Most Career Steals

(B) 410 Larry Stone - Howe 2007-08

(B) 371 Roy Charlesworld - DeKalb 1966-69

(B) 334 Grayson Flittner - Tri-Central 2003-06

(B) 312 Chris Thomas - Pike 1997-01

(B) 306 Foster Mefford - Southwestern(H) 2020-21

(B) 265 Lamont Roland - New Albany 1993-96

(B) 251 Gary Harris - Hamilton SE 2009-12

(B) 246 Grant Weatherford - Hamilton Hts 2012-15

(B) 238 Bryson Scott - Ft. Wayne Northrop 2010-2013

(B) 235 Tyler Clevenger - Winchester 1999-02

(G) 580 Heather Gonser - Owen Valley 2006-09

(G) 553 Sydney Freeman - Central Noble 2016-19

(G) 518 Kristen Spolyar - Lebanon 2013-16

(G) 497 Kinnitra Johnson - New Albany 1996-99

(G) 487 Tyasha Harris - Heritage Christian 2013-16

(G) 476 Kaleigh Hensley - Wabash 2008-11

(G) 475 Skylar Diggins - SB Washington 2006-09

(G) 465 Annie Thomas - Southwestern(S) 2013-14

(G) 458 Sara Nord - Jeffersonville 1997-00

(G) 442 Kelly Faris - Heritage Christian 2013-16


