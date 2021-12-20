Tecumseh 47 Point Quarter - 2nd Most Ever!
LYNNVILLE, Ind. -- Down 58-44 after three quarters, the Tecumseh Braves exploded for 47 points in the final frame to capture a 91-88 decision over PAC rival Tell City at the Braves' gym on Friday night. The 47 points qualifies as the second most ever scored in a quarter in the history of Indiana high school basketball and the most since the 1958 season...
Most Points Scored in a Quarter
(B) 72 Anderson vs. Alexandria 1917-18
(B) 47 Arlington (Rush Co.) vs. Laurel 1957-58
(B) 47 Tecumseh vs. Tell City 2021-22
(B) 46 Columbus East vs. Bloomington South 2002-03
(B) 45 White's vs. Huntington Catholic 1984-85
(B) 44 Darlington vs. Ladoga 1969-70
(B) 44 Jeffersonville vs. Floyd Central 2008-09
(B) 44 Scottsburg vs. Providence 1992-93
(B) 44 West Lafayette vs. Frontier 1987-88
(B) 43 Bosse vs. EV Christian 1985-86
(B) 43 Holland vs English 1969-70
(B) 40 Bainbridge vs. Monrovia 1Q 1965-66
(B) 40 Bainbridge vs. Monrovia 3Q 1965-66
(G) 49 Martinsville vs. New Castle 1997-98
(G) 48 Kokomo vs. Tipton 1992-93
(G) 47 Scottsburg vs. Charlestown 1976-77
(G) 46 Scottsburg vs. Brownstown 1974-75
(G) 41 Clarksville vs. Medora 2013-14
(G) 41 Scottsburg vs. Charlestown 1976-77
(G) 40 Jeffersonville vs. Jennings Co. 2005-06
(G) 39 Bloomington South vs. Arlington 2012-13
(G) 39 Jeffersonville vs. North Harrison 1991-92
(G) 39 Wabash vs. Fairmount 1929-30